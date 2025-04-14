Fitness coach shares 7-step weight-loss plan to help you shed 20 kg: ‘No starvation, no crash diet’

Losing weight can be challenging when you're not sure which foods to eat or which workout routine to follow to shed those extra pounds. Sunil Shetty, fat-loss transformations and fitness coach, often shares valuable health and wellness insights with his Instagram family. In his April 4 post, he reveals a diet plan that can help you lose 20 kg. Let's check it out and explore his top tips for achieving your weight loss goals. (Also read: Nutritionist shares list of foods to avoid for weight loss: Cereals, rice cakes, protein bars and more ) Fitness coach shares effective diet tips for sustainable fat loss. (Shutterstock)

In his post, Sunil lays out a blueprint to lose 20 kg, stating, "No starvation, no crash diets, eat right, train smart, and stay consistent." His approach focuses on sustainable habits over quick fixes. Here's exactly what you need to do to follow his fat-loss game plan.

1. Prioritise protein

Eat 1.5–2g of protein per kg of body weight.

Why it works:

Builds muscle

Boosts metabolism

Keeps you fuller for longer

Best protein sources:

Veg: Tofu, paneer, oats, chickpeas, almonds

Non-veg: Eggs, chicken, tuna, prawns

Quick hack: Start every meal with protein, as it curbs cravings and helps you feel full faster.

2. Load up on fibre

Aim for 25–30g of fibre daily, it will keep you full for longer and support better digestion.

Best sources: Lentils, vegetables, soya chunks, pulses, nuts, whole grains.

Why it matters:

Prevents overeating

Improves gut health

Controls cravings

Hack: Eat fiber-rich veggies before meals to naturally curb your appetite and avoid overindulging.

3. Boost gut health with probiotics

Why it matters:

Improves digestion

Reduces bloating

Supports fat loss

Best sources: Curd (dahi), pickles, buttermilk, kanji, idli, dosa.

Hack: Include probiotics with your meals to enhance nutrient absorption and support a healthier metabolism.

4. Add healthy fats

Why it matters:

Healthy fats keep you full

Support hormones

Aid fat loss.

Best sources: Ghee, nuts, avocado, mustard oil, coconut, fatty fish.

Hack: Swap refined oils with ghee or mustard oil to boost metabolism naturally.

5. Choose complex carbs

Why it matters:

Gives long-lasting energy

Keeps cravings away

Best sources:

Whole wheat, rice, jowar, bajra, dal, chickpeas, rajma.

Hack: Stick to 1 fistful of carbs per meal to stay on track with fat loss.

6. Smart treats for fat loss

Enjoy your favourite dessert once a week, guilt-free.

Best time: Right after a balanced meal to avoid bingeing and keep cravings in check.

Hack: Have a high-protein meal before your treat → helps reduce fat storage and keeps you full.

7. The game changes: Portion control

Master your portions, master fat loss.

Your ideal plate:

Protein – 1 palm size

Veggies – 2 fistfuls

Carbs – 1 fistful

Fats – 1 thumb size

Hack: Use smaller plates and trick your brain to eat less and lose fat faster.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.