Weight loss demands a healthy diet with proper calorie-deficit, mindful lifestyle tweaks and a workout regimen that helps in shedding the extra kilos. With numerous weight loss trends floating on the Internet, it often gets confusing on what we should add to the plate, and what we should avoid eating.

On April 7, Dr Rachel Paul, nutritionist, shared a post noting down the food items that we should avoid, for faster and sustained weight loss. Take a look.

Fat free cheese:

Fat-free dairy contains many essential nutrients but tends to lack flavor and leave you unsatisfied.

Instead: Eat full-fat cheese.

Protein powders:

Protein powders often end up high in heavy metals, artificial sweeteners/flavors, and more. They can be useful in a pinch, but whole-food protein has more benefits and should come first.

Protein bars:

Protein bars often use high lymph processed oils, artificial sweeteners, and sugar alcohols.

Instead: Choose whole-food snacks with balanced macros and nutrients you can see and identify.

Frozen meals:

Many of the cash-heavy frozen meals you see in stores are low in nutrients and fiber and don’t keep you full for long.

Instead: Buy frozen veggies and protein to help you make a high-quality meal fast.

Lean meats:

Fat naturally occurs in animal protein. It helps you stay full and absorb fat-soluble nutrients.

Instead: Eat the chicken thighs and egg yolks too. Enjoy the nutrients.

Rice cakes:

Rice cakes, crackers, and chips often don’t provide enough satisfaction or nutrition on their own.

Instead: Pair with a protein, healthy fat, or fiber-rich food for a more complete snack (e.g. avocado, nut butter, tuna, etc).

Granola bars:

Granola bars are often full of added sugar, vegetable oils, and artificial ingredients.

Instead: Choose a snack with protein, fiber, and healthy fats like hard-boiled eggs, turkey slices, or beef jerky.

Instant oatmeal:

These packets typically have added sugar, artificial ingredients, and little fiber or fat—leaving you hungry again quickly.

Instead: Eat whole oats and add fiber or fat like flaxseed, chia, PB, nuts, Greek yogurt.

Pre-made smoothies:

Most bottled smoothies have a ton of sugar and very little fiber, fat, or protein—aka blood sugar bomb.

Instead: Make your own smoothie with Greek yogurt, fruit, and ground flax or hemp seeds.

Instant noodles:

High in calories, sodium, and refined oils.

Instead: Try a high-protein noodle like edamame or lentil pasta. Add a source of protein.

Veggie chips:

These snacks are just refined starches with powder. They’re not a replacement for real vegetables.

Instead: Snack on raw or roasted veggies with dip, hummus, or guac.

Cereal and milk:

This combo will spike and drop your blood sugar, leaving you hungry soon after.

Instead: Replace with a balanced bowl with fiber (like chia), protein (Greek yogurt), and fat (nut butter).

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.