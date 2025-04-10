Nutritionist who dropped 25 kilos in 4 months, shares 10 hacks for faster weight loss

Amaka is a nutritionist and a fitness coach who went through a drastic weight transformation and dropped 25 kilos in just 4 months. Amaka keeps sharing snippets of her weight loss journey, diet and fitness tips on her Instagram profile. On April 9, Amaka shared 10 hacks that can help in faster and sustained weight loss. “These hacks will transform and accelerate your weight loss journey, above your expectations,” Amaka wrote. Also read | Weight loss without dieting? This underrated nutrient melts fat faster and fights hunger Know these weight loss hacks to lose weight faster.(istockphoto)

Boost metabolism:

Use spices like cayenne pepper, turmeric, cinnamon, to boost your metabolism for faster weight loss.

Protein before carbs:

Eat your protein and vegetables first before your carbs. It will make you full quickly and you will struggle to eat your carb left on your plate. This will satiate your body for a longer time.

Drink water before eating:

Always drink water 5-10 minutes before eating your meal. It will help control your appetite, and ensure you’re satisfied with your meal portioned on your plate. Also read | Fitness coach shares 4 things that helped her lose 25 kg in 4 months: 10,000 steps daily to intermittent fasting

Smaller portions:

Always use smaller plates / bowls when serving your food to trick your brain into seeing that the meal is big. This way you will be satisfied with your food.

Low-calorie, high-protein meals:

Focus on low calorie- high protein meals as they keep you fuller while consuming far lesser calories which ensures you’re always in deficit for more weight loss.

Say no to sugar and refined carbs:

Eliminate sugar and refined carbs from your diet and your waistline will be snatched so fast.

Don’t get obsessed with the scale:

Leave the scale completely. Use pictures, your fittings in your old clothes and body measurement to track your progress, they’re always accurate. Scale fluctuates and can make you lose hope in your own progress.

80/20 rule in nutrition:

Practice 80/20 rule in your nutrition, where you eat healthy 80% and allow yourself to indulge in a cheat meal 20% to help you stay consistent and not restricted. This fuels your energy and boosts your mood to stay consistent in your journey. Also read | 'You shouldn't exercise a lot to lose weight': Nutritionist explains her unusual take on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast

Strength training:

Strength train 2-3 days a week; this helps you to build muscles and still keep burning calories even while at rest.

Stay consistent:

Weight loss is a journey, and consistency is the key to lasting results.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.