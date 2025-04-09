Fitness coach shares 4 things that helped her lose 25 kg in 4 months: 10,000 steps daily to intermittent fasting

Weight loss is not just about consuming the right meals and exercising regularly; it also involves educating yourself about nutrition, learning what works best for you, and what your body needs. From intermittent fasting to walking 10k steps daily, here are things you should do to lose weight. (Shutterstock)

In a video shared on April 5, a nutritionist who goes by @shred_with_amaka revealed the 4 things that helped her lose 25 kg in 4 months. From intermittent fasting to consuming protein-rich meals, she shared what changes she made in her daily routine and why it worked for her.

How to lose 25 kg in 4 months?

1. Intermittent fasting with detoxing

Amaka practised intermittent fasting during her weight loss journey, where she didn’t eat all day; instead, she followed a time-restricted eating pattern. For instance, she only ate during an 8-hour window (from 12 pm to 8 pm) and fasted for 16 hours, incorporating 18:6 and 23:1 fasting.

Per the nutritionist, during fasting, her body burned stored fat for energy instead of using food calories. She also did detox by drinking ‘warm lemon water in the morning to cleanse her system, green tea and detox smoothies to reduce bloating, and plenty of water to flush out toxins and speed up fat loss’.

Why does this work?

Per the nutritionist, fasting forces your body to use stored fat for energy, while detoxing helps reduce bloating, improve digestion, and speed up weight loss.

2. Weekly challenges

Instead of just saying ‘I want to lose weight’, the nutritionist revealed that she made small, weekly goals like drinking 3 litres of water daily, eating zero processed sugar for a week, doing 30 minutes of exercise daily, and walking at least 10,000 steps every day.

Why does this work?

Amaka revealed that this worked for her because setting small, clear goals kept her focused and motivated. Additionally, achieving them boosted her confidence to keep going.

3. Strength training + 10k steps daily

Amaka didn’t just rely on cardio. She also did strength training (lifting weights, bodyweight exercises like squats, push-ups, and resistance band workouts).

Why does this work?

“Lifting weights burns fat faster and tones the body. More muscles = higher metabolism, meaning you burn calories even at rest,” Amaka explained.

Alongside this, she also walked at least 10,000 steps daily, which

Burned extra calories without feeling like an intense workout.

Helped improve her heart health and endurance.

4. Higher protein meals

Per the nutritionist, consuming high-protein meals is the ultimate fat burner. So, instead of eating high-carb meals, she switched to high-protein meals like eggs, chicken, fish, beans, Greek yoghurt, tofu, protein shakes, and healthy fats like avocados and nuts.

Why does protein help?

It keeps you full for longer, so you don’t overeat.

It preserves muscle while you lose fat.

It boosts metabolism, making fat burning faster.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.