Struggling to lose weight? Fitness coach shares '5 tips to cut calories out of your meals without even noticing'

Reggie Macena, an online fitness and fat loss coach, shared five tips on Instagram on March 30 to help trim extra calories from your meals. The key takeaway is to be mindful of portion sizes and make adjustments to manage calorie intake, even with healthy foods. Also read | Trying to lose weight but no results? Make sure these 5 foods are never on your plate If you have to eat out, try doing things differently. Order a salad as your appetiser. (Representative Picture: Freepik)

He said, “I can see how it can be frustrating when you’re trying your best to eat the right foods and still don’t get the results that you want. Here are 5 ways to trim some of those extra calories out of your meals.”

1. Be mindful of salad toppings

Reggie Macena said, “Watch the extra stuff that goes into a salad: You can easily wreck a salad by adding nuts, cheese, cranberries and covering it in dressing. Keep the dressing on the side and cut back or out those extras in that salad.”

2. Control portion sizes

He added, “Look at your portion: Your portion size may destroy all your progress. Remember that healthy food has calories too. One tip is to follow the 1/2 rule when you go out to eat. Eat only 1/2 of what they give you. Bring the rest home and eat it tomorrow.”

3. Make smart swaps

In a restaurant, skip the rice portion and swap in veggies, Reggie said.

4. Strategise when eating out

“If you have to eat out, try doing things differently. Order a salad as your appetiser and eat your appetiser as your entree. That’s how you can avoid that oversized entree,” Reggie said.

5. Share desserts

He added, “If you’re in a restaurant and really want dessert, you can share it with someone. The biggest takeaway is that no matter what you order, you still have to manage how much of it you have. There is always a way to cut back or adjust the quantity. Stay locked in! You can do this.”

Stay committed, and you'll reach your goals!

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.