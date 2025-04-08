Fitness coach says women should stop doing 9 things to lose lower belly fat: ‘Focusing only on cardio and never…’

Fitness coach and nutritionist Vimal Rajput took to Instagram on March 28 to share a video where she talked about certain things that women do in hopes of losing lower belly fat, but it rarely helps. She captioned the reel, “Here’s what I see women constantly doing in hopes of losing lower belly fat.” From skipping strength training to not getting 7 hours of sleep, here are 9 things women should stop doing. (Shutterstock )

9 things women should stop doing if they want to lose lower belly fat

Check out the nine things the fitness coach listed in her post that women do when they are trying to lose lower belly fat:

1. Skipping meals, especially breakfast.

2. They only focus on cardio and never lift a single weight in the gym.

3. They don’t have a clue how much protein they are eating, but if they do eat protein, it is in the form of bars/powders, and they have no clue how many calories they are consuming in a day.

4. Enjoy a glass or three of wine, which is killing their sleep and stalling fat loss.

5. They eat a healthy or clean diet only on Mondays to Thursdays and go wild over the weekends.

6. They never have a fruit or vegetables on their plate.

7. They are constantly in a state of stress, are always saying yes when they should be saying no, and don't manage their stress well.

8. They get less than 7 hours of sleep nightly.

9. Walking less than 5k steps daily, while living a more sedentary life.

Vimal advised women to stop doing these things and added that to lose fat, especially in their belly and hips, women need to eat in a calorie deficit and make sure they’re getting in the bare minimum of 100 g protein daily.

What holds women back in their fat loss journey?

“Winging it with your nutrition will have you constantly frustrated and never seeing results. We can’t be dieting during the week and living for the weekend. Also, adding more muscles is how your body [gets] lean. Neglecting strength training is truly what holds most women back,” she explained.

Lastly, she explained that while losing weight, spot reduction is not possible, but one can make progress by understanding how to build a balanced plate with real food to get there.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.