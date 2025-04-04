Fishy to fruity: Can your smelly farts actually reveal what’s going on in your gut?

Did you know that it’s not just your own body that’s responsible for producing gases. Trillions of microbes live in your gut, helping you digest your food – and producing farts in the process. An April 2 article published in The Conversation highlights the fascinating connection between the gut microbiome and the odours produced by our flatulence. Also read | Ayurvedic tips: 6 natural ways to manage excessive farting By paying attention to changes in fart smells, we may be able to identify potential health issues and take steps to promote a balanced gut microbiome. (Freepik)

While farts are often viewed as embarrassing or humorous, they can provide valuable insights into our gut health and microbiome. By paying attention to changes in fart smells, we may be able to identify potential health issues and take steps to promote a balanced gut microbiome.

Here's everything you need to know:

What do farts reveal about gut health?

Ever heard of Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs)? As per the report, farts contain VOCs, which are produced by the gut microbiome as it breaks down food. The types and amounts of VOCs in farts can indicate the balance and diversity of the gut microbiome, connecting diet with digestion. Farts can reveal information about diet, digestion, and nutrient absorption.

What do different fart smells indicate?

As per the report, fat smell could indicate the presence of sulfur-containing compounds. Rotten egg or garlic-like odours may indicate the presence of sulfur-containing compounds, which can be produced by certain gut bacteria.

Moreover, fishy or ammonia-like odours may suggest the presence of volatile amines, which can be produced by the breakdown of protein or amino acids. Moreover, sweet, fruity, or floral odours may indicate the production of short-chain fatty acids, which the gut microbiome produces as it ferments fibre.

Can changes in fart smells indicate health issues?

Yes. Changes in fart smells can indicate an imbalance of the gut microbiome, which may contribute to various health issues. Foul or unpleasant odours may suggest malabsorption of nutrients or impaired gut function. Moreover, changes in fart smells may be associated with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), such as Crohn's disease or ulcerative colitis.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.