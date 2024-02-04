National Fart Day 2024: Fart refers to the intestinal gas that is passed from the anus. One of the main reasons of farts is undigested carbohydrates. Flatulence is referred to as farts and farting is often considered an inappropriate thing to do. However, National Fart Day is celebrated with a humorous intention. It is a fun holiday that is celebrated in the world to make people aware of the fun facts of farting in public – some also day that farting has led to fights and battles in history. Well, that's quite funny to know! National Fart Day 2024: Date, history and significance(Unsplash)

However, farts can also indicate disorders such as Irritable Bowel Syndrome and lactose intolerance. As we gear up to celebrate National Fart Day, here are a few facts to know about the fun holiday.

Date:

Every year, National Fart Day is observed on February 5. This year, the fun holiday falls on a Monday.

History:

Before etiquette came to be established all over the world, farting was considered a normal thing to do. In fact, people were allowed to fart in public without getting any glares from others or leading to a riot of laughter. However, with time, people started making their own set of rules. With cultures, countries, traditions and locations, people made different forms of etiquette. And farting started to be considered inappropriate and became a reason for laughter.

Significance:

One of the best ways to observe this fun holiday is by farting out loud and being unapologetic about it. Jokes on farting never get old, and it is the best day to make people laugh by telling them all the jokes we know. However, on a serious note, national Fart Day can also be seen as an opportunity to get your digestion checked to know if your farting is healthy or denoting any underlying disease.