Struggling with belly fat? Try these 4 simple post-workout habits from fitness coach for flatter stomach

Losing belly fat is no easy task and can often feel like a challenge, especially when that stubborn belly pouch stands in the way of your fitness goals. Nutritionist and fitness coach Vimal Rajput often shares insights on health and fitness with her Insta family. In her latest post, she reveals four things she did after workouts that helped flatten her stomach. (Also read: Want to get rid of belly fat in 3 months? Fitness trainer shares 8 simple steps to help you achieve a snatched waist ) Nutritionist shares 4 simple steps to combat belly fat. (Shutterstock)

"When it comes to weight loss, belly fat is often the last to go and despite our best efforts, it can sometimes feel nearly impossible to lose," says Vimal. She explains that cortisol, the body's primary stress hormone, plays a significant role in stubborn belly fat. "Where do we store stress pounds? Belly fat!" she points out. But stress isn't just emotional, it also comes from the physical strain on your body, including workouts.

"Exercise is a form of stress, but it's good stress, it boosts metabolism," Rajput shares. However, she warns that failing to regulate cortisol levels post-workout can actually lead to more belly fat storage. "You've been led to believe by the internet that you need expensive supplements for cortisol control, but the truth is, small everyday habit changes can naturally help you lose belly fat," she adds.

After your workout, these four simple steps suggested by Vimal can help you maintain a flat stomach and keep the weight off.

1. Walk around for at least 5 minutes

Sometimes, especially after a HIIT workout, all you want to do is sit down. But walking around and allowing your body to recover slowly for at least five minutes after heavy lifting or a HIIT session helps lower stress levels naturally.

2. Have a 25g protein powder shake with water

Strength training + protein = lean muscle gain = faster fat loss. The more muscle you have, the faster you burn fat, especially in your belly. If you work out hard but don't refuel with protein, your workout goes to waste.

3. Eat a full meal within an hour

Include another 25g of protein and at least 60g of carbs. Carbs act as the "car" that transports protein into the bloodstream, helping you build lean muscle effectively.

4. Lay on your back with your feet up against the wall for 10 minutes

This activates the parasympathetic nervous system, which is the easiest way to regulate cortisol levels and prevent stress-related belly fat storage.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.