Want to get rid of belly fat in 3 months? Fitness trainer shares 8 simple steps to help you achieve a snatched waist

Belly fat can be a real struggle for many, especially when those stubborn bulges make you feel self-conscious in a crop top or blouse. If you're looking for effective ways to tone your midsection, fitness trainer Divy Chheda has some valuable insights. Fitness trainer Divy Chheda recently shared an 8-step plan to help you shed belly fat in just three months. (Shutterstock)

She regularly shares practical fitness tips with her Instagram family, and in her recent post, she revealed how she would tackle belly fat if she had three months to focus on it. Let's dive into her strategy and take notes for our own fitness journey. (Also read: Woman who lost 8 inches of belly fat reveals 10 easy home exercises that helped her achieve a flatter tummy. Watch )

She took to Instagram and captioned the post, "In 90 days, you can see your energy levels change, get stronger, feel your cardiovascular system improve, become more confident, look sexier and younger, and notice a positive shift in your attitude and lifestyle." Let's take a look at the eight steps she shared in her post.

1. Use common sense

The first step is simple, cut out what you already know isn't good for your body. Divy suggests making a list of unhealthy food items and working on reducing them as much as possible. Here's what she would eliminate:

Junk food

Processed snacks like chips and namkeens

Sweets and sugary treats

Alcohol and cigarettes

2. Track your food

Instead of relying on guesswork, Divy emphasises the importance of tracking your calories accurately. Here's how she recommends doing it:

Invest in a good weighing scale

Use calorie-tracking apps

Learn how to track food intake properly, spend time understanding portion sizes and calorie counts for smarter eating choices.

3. Prioritise high-quality foods

Divy stresses the importance of eating nutrient-dense foods for sustainable weight loss. Here's what her go-to list includes:

Protein-rich foods: Chicken, eggs, prawns, fish, paneer, Greek yoghurt, curd, milk, tofu, tempeh, and protein supplements.

Fibre-rich foods: Chole, chana, rajma, moong, dal, vegetables, fruits, and some whole grains.

Healthy fat sources: Nuts, seeds, ghee, coconut, olive oil, avocado, and cheese.

She calls these foods gold and aims to include them 80-90% of the time for a well-balanced, effective diet.

4. Hit your protein goals

Protein plays a crucial role in fat loss, muscle building, and overall health. Divy breaks down the daily protein requirements:

Men: 1.5-2g of protein per kg of body weight

Women: 1-1.5g of protein per kg of body weight

Here's a quick look at the protein content in common high-protein foods:

Chicken: 25g per 100g

Whole egg: 6g per piece

Egg white: 3g per piece

Prawns: 22g per 100g

Fish: 22g per 100g

Paneer: 18g per 100g

Greek yoghurt: 7-12g per 100g

Curd: 3-4g per 100g

Milk: 3-4g per 100ml

Tofu: 15g per 100g

Tempeh: 15g per 100g

Protein supplements: 25g per scoop

Ensuring you meet your protein intake will help you stay full, maintain muscle mass, and support a healthy metabolism.

5. Move more throughout the day

Divy keeps it simple when it comes to movement, no fancy workouts, just small, consistent efforts that add up.

Post-meal walks: Start with a 10-minute walk after each meal. If you eat 3-4 meals a day, that's 30-40 minutes of easy movement without much effort.

Take the stairs: Skip the elevator and climb stairs daily to sneak in more activity.

6. Build strength and boost cardio

Divy emphasises that fitness doesn't have to be complicated. The key is to keep things simple and sustainable so you can stay consistent.

Strength training: Focus on building strength with easy-to-follow exercises.

Cardio: Incorporate heart-healthy activities like walking, cycling, or jogging into your routine.

7. 7-1 rule program

Divy's 7-1 rule program is a simple, structured approach to building healthier habits. Here's how it works:

Show up every day and move your body all seven days of the week.

Walk at least 6,000 steps daily and climb six floors.

Sleep and wake up on time at least five days a week.

Limit to four cheat meals every 30 days.

Have 15-35g of protein in at least three meals daily.

Eat two big bowls of vegetables daily.

Include at least one fruit daily.

8. Prioritise sleep

Divy highlights the importance of sleep for overall health and weight loss. Here are a few simple steps to improve sleep quality:

Watch the sunrise and sunset to regulate your body clock.

Keep all gadgets away before bedtime.

Avoid caffeine after 3-4 PM.

Take a hot shower before bed to relax.

Avoid heavy meals at night.

Maintain a cool room temperature for better sleep.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.