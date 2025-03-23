Want a flat tummy? Fitness coach shares 1 exercise routine you need to do every week to lose belly fat

Getting rid of belly fat can be tough. However, if you make certain changes to your routine, go on a healthy diet, and add exercises that target your belly area to your workout regimen, then it may be possible. In a video shared on Instagram on March 16, fitness coach Patrick Hong shared the one exercise you can do every week to reduce belly fat. He said, “Forget endless crunches, ladies; here's a workout that actually works and is super easy to follow.” Fitness coach shares the one exercise you should do every week to lose belly fat. (Shutterstock)

Reduce belly fat with this 1 exercise

Often, when we search for exercises to target belly fat, crunches come up as the number 1 suggestion. However, in the video, Patrick suggested people drop crunches if they have been doing it with zero results and instead do weighted squats. He captioned the clip, “STOP doing endless crunches for belly fat! If you’re tired of doing crunches with ZERO results, swap them for this fat-burning, ab-sculpting circuit.”

The routine

Step 1

Start with weighted squats.

Do 3 sets of 8-12 reps.

To do the exercise, grab dumbbells or barbells. “It's going to be great for your core and great for your glutes,” Patrick said.

Step 2

The fitness coach suggested pairing the weighted squats with incline treadmill walking. “So, make sure you are squatting next to the treadmill, and on the treadmill, you're going to go for 10-15 minutes at 10-12 percent incline at 3-4 miles per hour,” he instructed in the clip.

The incline walking will help keep your heart rate up and burn fat without stressing your joints.

Step 3

After you finish the treadmill, do the hanging knee raises. Grab a fixed 10-pound (approximately 4.5 kg) bar, align your back, tuck your knees to your chest, and do the exercise slowly and ‘no swinging’ your legs.

“This exercise will strengthen your abs. So, when you strip away the fat, you are going to see a 6 pack,” Patrick said.

Here's Patrick's fat-burning, ab-sculpting circuit (Complete 3-4 rounds):

1. Weighted Squats – 8-12 reps (Builds strength + activates your core)

2. Then, go straight into Incline Walk – 10-15 min (10-12 percent incline, 3-4 mph for max fat burn)

3. Then, finish with Hanging Knee Raises – 12-15 reps (Defines abs so they pop when fat drops)

Lastly, the coach added that to make this routine work you need to be in a caloric deficit as well.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.