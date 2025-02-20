Menu Explore
Get up to 70% off on treadmills, walking pads, home gym gear, and more; Limited-time Amazon deals, shop now!

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Feb 20, 2025 03:49 PM IST

Save up to 70% on treadmills, walking pads, dumbbells, yoga mats, and more. Upgrade your home gym with these limited-time Amazon deals.

Protoner dumbbell rack for 6 pairs for home gym fitness View Details checkDetails

₹2,498

FitBox Sports Intruder 20 Kg Adjustable PVC Dumbbells Weights With Dumbbells Rods For Home Gym & Strength Training, 10 Kg X 2 (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹775

Protoner PVC 3 in 1 convertible DM 4-40 Kg Dumbbells Set and Fitness Kit for Men and Women Whole Body Workout (20 kg (2 kg x 4, 3 kg x 4), 3 in 1 convertible) View Details checkDetails

₹749

Kore K-WM-CHINUP-BAR-SR-ABS Pull-Up Bar and Ab Strap Combo View Details checkDetails

₹1,099

Amazon Basics 13mm Extra Thick NBR Yoga and Exercise Mat with Carrying Strap, Green View Details checkDetails

₹1,059

FitBox Sports Intruder 5 Kg Kettlebell Strength and Cardio Training Weights (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹299

MAXPRO Force 4.5 HP Peak DC Motor Folding Treadmill for Home use,Free Diet Plan,Max.Speed 14km/hr,Max. User Weight 110kgs,Fit Show App Support,Running Machine with LED Display (PTM405) View Details checkDetails

₹27,999

Lifelong Treadmill for Home with Massager - 4.5 HP Peak Motorized Treadmill, 3 Manual Inclines, 12 Fitness Presets, Max Running Speed 14 km/hr - Heart Rate Sensor, Fitshow App, Max Weight 110Kg, Black View Details checkDetails

Cockatoo SmartRun3.5 3.5HP Peak DC Motorized Treadmill for Home, with 3 Level Manual Incline, Max Speed 16 Km/Hr, Max User Weight 120Kg,(DIY, Do It Yourself Installation) View Details checkDetails

Lets Play® 4HP Peak Motorized Treadmill for Home Gym Workout, Manual Incline Foldable Running Machine, 110Kg User Weight, Max Speed 12 km/hr, Bluetooth Speaker, LCD Display - 1 Years warrenty View Details checkDetails

₹18,999

Flexnest Flextread EZ (3 HP Peak & Incline) 14km/hr Smart Treadmill with 500+ Classes on Flexnest App, Bluetooth Speaker, Max. Weight 120Kg, Treadmill for Home Motorized View Details checkDetails

WELCARE Maxpro Ptm400 2Hp (4 Hp Peak) Dc Motor Foldable Treadmill with Free Diet Plan,Home Use Cardio Treadmill,Max Speed 12.8Km/Hr,Led Display,Max.User Weight 110Kgs,Free Installation Assistance View Details checkDetails

₹20,999

Durafit Strong 4.5 HP Peak DC Motorized Treadmill with Max Speed 14 Km/Hr, Max User Weight 120 Kg, Manual Incline, Free Installation Assistance View Details checkDetails

₹22,999

Lifelong Motorized Treadmill for Home - 2.5HP Peak Motor Speed 14km/hr with Bluetooth Speaker, 12 Preset Workouts - Cardio Equipment for Home Gym - Max Weight Capacity 110kg (LLTM777) View Details checkDetails

Sparnod Fitness STH-3040 Ultra Slim 2-in-1 Foldable Home Use Treadmill Under Desk Walking Pad fits Under Bed/Sofa. No Installation Required, 4 HP Peak Motor, 110kg User Weight View Details checkDetails

₹23,499

WELCARE Maxpro Ptmx1 Walking Pad 2 Hp Peak Dc Motorised Treadmill with Free Diet Plan| Under Desk Foldable Treadmill|Home Workout|Max Speed 8 Km/Hr|Remote Control|Led Display, Grey View Details checkDetails

₹17,999

WALKINGPAD R2 Treadmill Running and Walking Folding Treadmill Manual Automatic Modes Foldable Walking Pad Non-Slip Smart LCD Display Fitness Equipment 12Km/Hr, Black View Details checkDetails

₹48,888

HACER HT01 Manual Treadmill Walking Pad 0.85HP Electric Foldable Walking & Running Home Gym Workout Incline Machine Max Speed 9km/hr & User Weight 90kg View Details checkDetails

₹13,999

Walkingpad Z1 Walking Pad Treadmill, 180°Foldable Under Desk Treadmill for Home Office with 242lb Capacity, 2 in 1 Portable Treadmill for Walking and Jogging Remote Control in LED Display View Details checkDetails

₹30,999

LET’S Play Walking Pad for Home, 4HP Peak DC Motor Treadmill with Manual Incline, 6km/hr Speed, 110kg User Weight, Remote Control, LED Display, Widest Deck, Anti-Gravity Sleek Pad Design (SWPAD) View Details checkDetails

₹14,999

Sparnod Fitness STH-3004 Walking Pad Treadmill for Home Use & Office—Work and Walk, Ready to Use, LED Display, Remote Control, Non-Slip Belt, Shock Reduction, Space-Saving, Bluetooth Speakers View Details checkDetails

₹11,999

Cockatoo WP100 (4.5 HP Peak) Ultra Slim DC Motorised Treadmill for Home & Walking Pad, Max User Weight 120 Kg, Max Speed, 8 Km/Hr (100% Installed, 2 Year Warranty), Multicolor View Details checkDetails

PowerMax Fitness Bs-150 Spin Exercise Bike For Home Use [10Kg Flywheel,Max User Weight 110Kg,Lcd Display,Belt Drive,3Pc Crank,Anti-Slip Pedal&Adjustable Seat] 1 Year Manufacturer Warranty,Black View Details checkDetails

₹18,499

Lifelong LLF45 Fit Pro Spin Fitness Bike with 6Kg Flywheel, Adjustable Resistance, LCD Monitor and Heart Rate Sensor for Fitness at Home; Home Workouts (1 Year Warranty, Max Weight: 120 kg) View Details checkDetails

Reach Vision Spin Bike with 6.5kg Flywheel, Adjustable Handlebar & Magnetic Resistance | Belt Drive Stationary Spin Bike with LCD Screen & For Home Gym & Weight Loss | 12 Months Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹18,719

Cultsport smartbike c2 Exercise Spin Bike with Flywheel: 13.3lbs, Max Weight: 110kg With Magnetic Resistance for Home Gym Workout View Details checkDetails

₹22,499

Flexnest Flexbike Lite|Smart Bluetooth Exercise Cycle For Home With 500+ Live Classes,100+ Virtual Rides On App,100 Resistance Levels Cycle For Exercise At Home Gym Workout & Cardio Spin Bike(Black) View Details checkDetails

Fitkit by Cult FK7001 Spin Bike with 6Kg Flywheel, LED screen, Adjustable Brake Pad Resistance with Belt Drive System for Fitness at Home Workouts|Max Weight : 110 kg (Black) |6 Months Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹9,799

Cockatoo Ride-X 7Kg Fly Wheel Spin Bike, Exercise Cycle For Home With Adjustable Resistance & Gym Cycle For Home Workout|Max Weight Capacity: 120 kg (White) View Details checkDetails

₹9,990

The Cube Club Adjustable Dumbbell Set Of 2 Cast Iron Powerbells For Empower Your Fitness (1.0-6 Kg) For Exercise Full Body Workout Gym Equipment For Men & Women - Black View Details checkDetails

₹9,499

MAXPRO MAXBELL 24kgs adjustable dumbbells,15-in-One Weights Training with Anti- Slip Handle,Designed in USA,Easy weight adjustment safety locking mechanism strength training for home gym, body workout,fitness workout at Home for Men & Women(MP-DS024) View Details checkDetails

₹7,499

Amazon Brand - Symactive Professional Metal Integrated Rubber Adjustable 20 Kg Dumbbells Fitness Kit for Full Body Workout (5x4 Rubber Weight, 14 Dumbbell Rods Pair & Nuts), Multicolor View Details checkDetails

₹3,509

Amazon Brand - Symactive Pvc 20 Kg Adjustable Dumbbells Fitness Kit For Full Body Workout (2 Kg X 4 + 3 Kg X 4 Kg Pvc Weight, One Pair 14 Dumbbell Rods&Nuts),Black View Details checkDetails

₹486.05

Kore PVC 16 Kg Home Gym Set With One 3 Ft Curl And One Pair Dumbbell Rods With Gym Accessories, Black View Details checkDetails

₹1,399

BODYFIT Deluxe 30kg 4 Rods Exercise Sets Combo Strength Training Home Gym Set Kit. Steel, Pvc, Black View Details checkDetails

₹1,640

HASHTAG FITNESS 10kg to 60kg Gym Equipment Set for Home Workout Dumbbells Set for Home Gym for Home with 8in1 Gym Bench for Home Workout (30kg), decline, Black View Details checkDetails

₹6,499

HASHTAG FITNESS Metal Integrated Rubber Plates, Gym Equipment Set For Home Workout With 5Ft Rod, 3Ft Curl Rod And Star Nut Dumbbell Set For Home 10Kg To 100Kg, Black View Details checkDetails

₹5,299

BULLAR Steel Home Gym Set with 5Ft Straight Rod, Curl bar, (10kg-70Kg) Steel Weight Plates Combo, Gym Equipment for Home Workout Exercise Kit for Fitness (S30KG (5KGX4,2.5KGX4)/4FT/5FT/SDM/ACC) View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

Burnlab 6 in 1 multifunctional weight training kit - Dumbbells, Kettlebells, Barbells & Push up brackets in 1 | Adjustable Weights | Perfect for Full Body Workout for Men & Women (12, Kilograms) View Details checkDetails

₹4,399

Amazon Brand - Symactive PVC 40 Kg Home Gym Set with Accessories & Gym Bag (40 Kg PVC Weight, 3 Ft Curl Rod, 14 Dumbbell Rods Pair, 4 Locks/Clippers, Skipping Rope, Gloves, Gripper, Bag) View Details checkDetails

₹1,519

Kore PVC 50 Kg Home Gym Set with One 3 Ft Curl Rod and One Pair Dumbbell Rods, Multicolour View Details checkDetails

₹1,699

Wiselife Tru Alignment Yoga Mat + Sleek Yoga Strap For Men And Women (Probalance Tpe Material 6Mm Extra Thick Extra Long Extra Wide) (Emerald), Green View Details checkDetails

₹1,277

TEGO Stance Truly Reversible Yoga Mat with GuideAlign - 5-6mm Thick (Blue Green Without Bag)72x24 Inch-Exercise, Anti Slip, Grippy for men,women,kids View Details checkDetails

₹2,669

Bodyband Yoga Mat for Women and Men 4mm with Carry Strap EVA Material Extra Thick Exercise Mat for Workout Yoga Fitness Pilates and Meditation, Anti Tear Anti Slip For Home & Gym Use - Army Green View Details checkDetails

₹249

Fitness Mantra® 4mm Anti-Slip Marble Design Yoga Mat with Carrying Strap for Men & Women |Qty.-1 Piece| Grey| View Details checkDetails

₹164.71

Lifelong LLYM92 Yoga mat for Women & Men EVA Material 4mm Grey Anti Slip for Gym Workout View Details checkDetails

₹279

Fitness Mantra® 4mm Anti-Slip Yoga Mat for Yoga Exercise |Qnty.-1 Pcs.| With Carrying Strap| (Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹199

Boldfit Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Yoga Mats For Women Yoga Mat For Men Exercise Mat For Home Workout Gym Mat Anti Slip Yoga Mat 4Mm Workout Mat Yoga Mat For Kids Yoga Mate Gym Mats - Green View Details checkDetails

₹249

Amazon offers incredible discounts of up to 70% on a wide range of fitness equipment, including treadmills, walking pads, dumbbells, yoga mats, and more. If you've considered upgrading your home gym, now is the perfect time to grab high-quality gear at unbeatable prices. You can improve your cardio routine, build strength, or enhance flexibility with these deals.

Massive discounts on treadmills, dumbbells, and yoga mats. Get your home gym essentials at unbeatable prices for a limited time!

From compact walking pads for small spaces to heavy-duty dumbbells for serious weight training, this sale has everything you need. These deals won’t last long. Don’t miss out, shop now and bring your fitness goals to life without overspending!

 

Check out the top deals at the Amazon Sale

Treadmills on Amazon

Looking to get fit at home? Amazon Sale 2025 has huge discounts on treadmills! Perfect for running or walking indoors, these machines fit all fitness levels. Grab a foldable treadmill for small spaces or a high-tech one with incline settings. Don’t miss these Amazon deals—your fitness journey starts now!

 

Curated Amazon Sale discounts for you

Walking Pads on Amazon

Too busy for the gym? Walking pads are a game-changer! Amazon sales have unbeatable offers on these compact treadmills, ideal for home offices. Walk while working, burn calories, and stay active all day. Easy to store, easy to use, grab one before the discounts disappear in this Amazon offers event!

Curated Amazon Sale discounts for you

Spin Bikes on Amazon

Bring the spin class home with Amazon deals on spin bikes! Whether you're a beginner or a cycling pro, there's a bike for you. Adjustable resistance, digital screens, and comfortable seating make home workouts fun. These prices won’t last, pedal your way to fitness with the best Amazon sale discounts!

Curated Amazon Sale discounts for you

Dumbbells on Amazon

Build strength at home with dumbbells from the Amazon sale! Adjustable sets, neoprene-coated, or classic iron, there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re toning your arms or lifting heavy, these Amazon offers to make weight training affordable. Don’t wait too long; grab a set before these amazing Amazon deals disappear!

Curated Amazon Sale discounts for you

Home Gym Set on Amazon

Skip the gym fees and build your own workout space! Amazon sale 2025 brings huge discounts on home gym sets, including resistance bands, weights, and benches. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, these all-in-one sets make exercising at home easy. Stock up on fitness essentials before the deals end!

 

Curated Amazon Sale discounts for you

Yoga Mats on Amazon

Find your flow with top-quality yoga mats on Amazon! Non-slip, cushioned, and travel-friendly options are all on sale. Whether you're stretching, meditating, or doing intense workouts, a good mat is a must. Don’t miss out on these Amazon deals, get your perfect yoga mat at a big discount today!

Curated Amazon Sale discounts for you

Amazon offers on gym equipment: FAQs

  • 1. What types of gym equipment are on sale during Amazon offers?

    Amazon offers discounts on treadmills, walking pads, spin bikes, dumbbells, yoga mats, and complete home gym sets. Whether you're into cardio, strength training, or flexibility exercises, you’ll find big savings on top fitness brands.

  • 2. How much can I save during the Amazon sale 2025 on gym equipment?

    Amazon sale 2025 offers up to 70% off on gym gear. You can grab high-quality treadmills, spin bikes, and weights at unbeatable prices. Keep an eye on lightning deals for extra savings!

  • 3. Are there budget-friendly options in Amazon deals on gym equipment?

    Yes! Amazon deals include affordable fitness equipment, from compact walking pads to adjustable dumbbells. Whether you're setting up a home gym or just need basics like yoga mats, there’s something for every budget.

  • 4. How do I find the best discounts on Amazon sales?

    Check Amazon’s "Deals" section, compare prices, and look for limited-time offers. Many items get additional discounts during checkout, so keep an eye out for coupons to maximize your savings!

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

