Get up to 70% off on treadmills, walking pads, home gym gear, and more; Limited-time Amazon deals, shop now!

Feb 20, 2025 03:49 PM IST
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Protoner dumbbell rack for 6 pairs for home gym fitness View Details
|
₹2,498
|
|
|
FitBox Sports Intruder 20 Kg Adjustable PVC Dumbbells Weights With Dumbbells Rods For Home Gym & Strength Training, 10 Kg X 2 (Black) View Details
|
₹775
|
|
|
Protoner PVC 3 in 1 convertible DM 4-40 Kg Dumbbells Set and Fitness Kit for Men and Women Whole Body Workout (20 kg (2 kg x 4, 3 kg x 4), 3 in 1 convertible) View Details
|
₹749
|
|
|
Kore K-WM-CHINUP-BAR-SR-ABS Pull-Up Bar and Ab Strap Combo View Details
|
₹1,099
|
|
|
Amazon Basics 13mm Extra Thick NBR Yoga and Exercise Mat with Carrying Strap, Green View Details
|
₹1,059
|
|
|
FitBox Sports Intruder 5 Kg Kettlebell Strength and Cardio Training Weights (Black) View Details
|
₹299
|
|
|
MAXPRO Force 4.5 HP Peak DC Motor Folding Treadmill for Home use,Free Diet Plan,Max.Speed 14km/hr,Max. User Weight 110kgs,Fit Show App Support,Running Machine with LED Display (PTM405) View Details
|
₹27,999
|
|
|
Lifelong Treadmill for Home with Massager - 4.5 HP Peak Motorized Treadmill, 3 Manual Inclines, 12 Fitness Presets, Max Running Speed 14 km/hr - Heart Rate Sensor, Fitshow App, Max Weight 110Kg, Black View Details
|
|
|
|
Cockatoo SmartRun3.5 3.5HP Peak DC Motorized Treadmill for Home, with 3 Level Manual Incline, Max Speed 16 Km/Hr, Max User Weight 120Kg,(DIY, Do It Yourself Installation) View Details
|
|
|
|
Lets Play® 4HP Peak Motorized Treadmill for Home Gym Workout, Manual Incline Foldable Running Machine, 110Kg User Weight, Max Speed 12 km/hr, Bluetooth Speaker, LCD Display - 1 Years warrenty View Details
|
₹18,999
|
|
|
Flexnest Flextread EZ (3 HP Peak & Incline) 14km/hr Smart Treadmill with 500+ Classes on Flexnest App, Bluetooth Speaker, Max. Weight 120Kg, Treadmill for Home Motorized View Details
|
|
|
|
WELCARE Maxpro Ptm400 2Hp (4 Hp Peak) Dc Motor Foldable Treadmill with Free Diet Plan,Home Use Cardio Treadmill,Max Speed 12.8Km/Hr,Led Display,Max.User Weight 110Kgs,Free Installation Assistance View Details
|
₹20,999
|
|
|
Durafit Strong 4.5 HP Peak DC Motorized Treadmill with Max Speed 14 Km/Hr, Max User Weight 120 Kg, Manual Incline, Free Installation Assistance View Details
|
₹22,999
|
|
|
Lifelong Motorized Treadmill for Home - 2.5HP Peak Motor Speed 14km/hr with Bluetooth Speaker, 12 Preset Workouts - Cardio Equipment for Home Gym - Max Weight Capacity 110kg (LLTM777) View Details
|
|
|
|
Sparnod Fitness STH-3040 Ultra Slim 2-in-1 Foldable Home Use Treadmill Under Desk Walking Pad fits Under Bed/Sofa. No Installation Required, 4 HP Peak Motor, 110kg User Weight View Details
|
₹23,499
|
|
|
WELCARE Maxpro Ptmx1 Walking Pad 2 Hp Peak Dc Motorised Treadmill with Free Diet Plan| Under Desk Foldable Treadmill|Home Workout|Max Speed 8 Km/Hr|Remote Control|Led Display, Grey View Details
|
₹17,999
|
|
|
WALKINGPAD R2 Treadmill Running and Walking Folding Treadmill Manual Automatic Modes Foldable Walking Pad Non-Slip Smart LCD Display Fitness Equipment 12Km/Hr, Black View Details
|
₹48,888
|
|
|
HACER HT01 Manual Treadmill Walking Pad 0.85HP Electric Foldable Walking & Running Home Gym Workout Incline Machine Max Speed 9km/hr & User Weight 90kg View Details
|
₹13,999
|
|
|
Walkingpad Z1 Walking Pad Treadmill, 180°Foldable Under Desk Treadmill for Home Office with 242lb Capacity, 2 in 1 Portable Treadmill for Walking and Jogging Remote Control in LED Display View Details
|
₹30,999
|
|
|
LET’S Play Walking Pad for Home, 4HP Peak DC Motor Treadmill with Manual Incline, 6km/hr Speed, 110kg User Weight, Remote Control, LED Display, Widest Deck, Anti-Gravity Sleek Pad Design (SWPAD) View Details
|
₹14,999
|
|
|
Sparnod Fitness STH-3004 Walking Pad Treadmill for Home Use & Office—Work and Walk, Ready to Use, LED Display, Remote Control, Non-Slip Belt, Shock Reduction, Space-Saving, Bluetooth Speakers View Details
|
₹11,999
|
|
|
Cockatoo WP100 (4.5 HP Peak) Ultra Slim DC Motorised Treadmill for Home & Walking Pad, Max User Weight 120 Kg, Max Speed, 8 Km/Hr (100% Installed, 2 Year Warranty), Multicolor View Details
|
|
|
|
PowerMax Fitness Bs-150 Spin Exercise Bike For Home Use [10Kg Flywheel,Max User Weight 110Kg,Lcd Display,Belt Drive,3Pc Crank,Anti-Slip Pedal&Adjustable Seat] 1 Year Manufacturer Warranty,Black View Details
|
₹18,499
|
|
|
Lifelong LLF45 Fit Pro Spin Fitness Bike with 6Kg Flywheel, Adjustable Resistance, LCD Monitor and Heart Rate Sensor for Fitness at Home; Home Workouts (1 Year Warranty, Max Weight: 120 kg) View Details
|
|
|
|
Reach Vision Spin Bike with 6.5kg Flywheel, Adjustable Handlebar & Magnetic Resistance | Belt Drive Stationary Spin Bike with LCD Screen & For Home Gym & Weight Loss | 12 Months Warranty View Details
|
₹18,719
|
|
|
Cultsport smartbike c2 Exercise Spin Bike with Flywheel: 13.3lbs, Max Weight: 110kg With Magnetic Resistance for Home Gym Workout View Details
|
₹22,499
|
|
|
Flexnest Flexbike Lite|Smart Bluetooth Exercise Cycle For Home With 500+ Live Classes,100+ Virtual Rides On App,100 Resistance Levels Cycle For Exercise At Home Gym Workout & Cardio Spin Bike(Black) View Details
|
|
|
|
Fitkit by Cult FK7001 Spin Bike with 6Kg Flywheel, LED screen, Adjustable Brake Pad Resistance with Belt Drive System for Fitness at Home Workouts|Max Weight : 110 kg (Black) |6 Months Warranty View Details
|
₹9,799
|
|
|
Cockatoo Ride-X 7Kg Fly Wheel Spin Bike, Exercise Cycle For Home With Adjustable Resistance & Gym Cycle For Home Workout|Max Weight Capacity: 120 kg (White) View Details
|
₹9,990
|
|
|
The Cube Club Adjustable Dumbbell Set Of 2 Cast Iron Powerbells For Empower Your Fitness (1.0-6 Kg) For Exercise Full Body Workout Gym Equipment For Men & Women - Black View Details
|
₹9,499
|
|
|
MAXPRO MAXBELL 24kgs adjustable dumbbells,15-in-One Weights Training with Anti- Slip Handle,Designed in USA,Easy weight adjustment safety locking mechanism strength training for home gym, body workout,fitness workout at Home for Men & Women(MP-DS024) View Details
|
₹7,499
|
|
|
Amazon Brand - Symactive Professional Metal Integrated Rubber Adjustable 20 Kg Dumbbells Fitness Kit for Full Body Workout (5x4 Rubber Weight, 14 Dumbbell Rods Pair & Nuts), Multicolor View Details
|
₹3,509
|
|
|
Amazon Brand - Symactive Pvc 20 Kg Adjustable Dumbbells Fitness Kit For Full Body Workout (2 Kg X 4 + 3 Kg X 4 Kg Pvc Weight, One Pair 14 Dumbbell Rods&Nuts),Black View Details
|
₹486.05
|
|
|
Kore PVC 16 Kg Home Gym Set With One 3 Ft Curl And One Pair Dumbbell Rods With Gym Accessories, Black View Details
|
₹1,399
|
|
|
BODYFIT Deluxe 30kg 4 Rods Exercise Sets Combo Strength Training Home Gym Set Kit. Steel, Pvc, Black View Details
|
₹1,640
|
|
|
HASHTAG FITNESS 10kg to 60kg Gym Equipment Set for Home Workout Dumbbells Set for Home Gym for Home with 8in1 Gym Bench for Home Workout (30kg), decline, Black View Details
|
₹6,499
|
|
|
HASHTAG FITNESS Metal Integrated Rubber Plates, Gym Equipment Set For Home Workout With 5Ft Rod, 3Ft Curl Rod And Star Nut Dumbbell Set For Home 10Kg To 100Kg, Black View Details
|
₹5,299
|
|
|
BULLAR Steel Home Gym Set with 5Ft Straight Rod, Curl bar, (10kg-70Kg) Steel Weight Plates Combo, Gym Equipment for Home Workout Exercise Kit for Fitness (S30KG (5KGX4,2.5KGX4)/4FT/5FT/SDM/ACC) View Details
|
₹5,999
|
|
|
Burnlab 6 in 1 multifunctional weight training kit - Dumbbells, Kettlebells, Barbells & Push up brackets in 1 | Adjustable Weights | Perfect for Full Body Workout for Men & Women (12, Kilograms) View Details
|
₹4,399
|
|
|
Amazon Brand - Symactive PVC 40 Kg Home Gym Set with Accessories & Gym Bag (40 Kg PVC Weight, 3 Ft Curl Rod, 14 Dumbbell Rods Pair, 4 Locks/Clippers, Skipping Rope, Gloves, Gripper, Bag) View Details
|
₹1,519
|
|
|
Kore PVC 50 Kg Home Gym Set with One 3 Ft Curl Rod and One Pair Dumbbell Rods, Multicolour View Details
|
₹1,699
|
|
|
Wiselife Tru Alignment Yoga Mat + Sleek Yoga Strap For Men And Women (Probalance Tpe Material 6Mm Extra Thick Extra Long Extra Wide) (Emerald), Green View Details
|
₹1,277
|
|
|
TEGO Stance Truly Reversible Yoga Mat with GuideAlign - 5-6mm Thick (Blue Green Without Bag)72x24 Inch-Exercise, Anti Slip, Grippy for men,women,kids View Details
|
₹2,669
|
|
|
Bodyband Yoga Mat for Women and Men 4mm with Carry Strap EVA Material Extra Thick Exercise Mat for Workout Yoga Fitness Pilates and Meditation, Anti Tear Anti Slip For Home & Gym Use - Army Green View Details
|
₹249
|
|
|
Fitness Mantra® 4mm Anti-Slip Marble Design Yoga Mat with Carrying Strap for Men & Women |Qty.-1 Piece| Grey| View Details
|
₹164.71
|
|
|
Lifelong LLYM92 Yoga mat for Women & Men EVA Material 4mm Grey Anti Slip for Gym Workout View Details
|
₹279
|
|
|
Fitness Mantra® 4mm Anti-Slip Yoga Mat for Yoga Exercise |Qnty.-1 Pcs.| With Carrying Strap| (Grey) View Details
|
₹199
|
|
|
Boldfit Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Yoga Mats For Women Yoga Mat For Men Exercise Mat For Home Workout Gym Mat Anti Slip Yoga Mat 4Mm Workout Mat Yoga Mat For Kids Yoga Mate Gym Mats - Green View Details
|
₹249
|
|
