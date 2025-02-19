Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Big savings! Up to 60% off on sports supplements for fitness enthusiasts; Shop for whey protein, protein bars and more

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Feb 19, 2025 02:15 PM IST

Huge discounts on sports supplements; save up to 60%! Stock up now and fuel your workouts for less!

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Bigmuscles Nutrition Premium Gold Whey [1Kg] | Informed Choice UK Certified | Isolate Whey Protein Blend | 25g Protein | 11g EAA | ProHydrolase Enzyme Technology [Chocolate] View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MuscleTech Nitro-Tech Whey Protein, 1.81kg (4lbs), Milk Chocolate, 30g Protein, 3g creatine monohydrate, 6.7g BCAA, ultimate muscle building formula, increase strength & performance View Details checkDetails

₹4,859

amazonLogo
GET THIS

NUTRELA Sports Patanjali Premium 100% Whey Concentrate with Isolate Protein Powder | 80% Protein, 6.7g BCAA, 4.9g Glutamine | 2kg – Vanilla Ice Cream Flavour View Details checkDetails

₹3,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bigmuscles Nutrition Essential Whey Protein 1Kg [Dutch Chocolate] | 24g Protein/serving with Digestive Enzymes,Vitamin & Minerals, No Added Sugar|Improved Strength , Faster Recovery & Muscle Building View Details checkDetails

₹975

amazonLogo
GET THIS

swasthum Getmymettle| Alpha Whey Protein|35.06G Protein|Whey Protein|Belgian Chocolate, 4Kg View Details checkDetails

₹4,864

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MuscleBlaze 100% Clean Raw Whey Protein Concentrate (Unflavoured, 1kg) | Easy to Digest View Details checkDetails

₹2,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Whole Truth Whey Protein Isolate Unflavoured |1 kg (2.2 lbs) | 30g Protein| 7.7g BCAA | 100% Authentic Whey & No Adulteration | Improved Strength, Faster Recovery & Muscle Building | Vegetarian View Details checkDetails

₹4,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

NAKPRO Platinum Whey Protein Isolate 1kg Chocolate | 28g Protein, 6.4g BCAA | Trustified Certified 100% Authentic Supplement Powder & No Adulteration | Low Carbs, Fast Absorbing Whey Protein Powder View Details checkDetails

₹2,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Carbamide Forte Whey Protein Powder Isolate |100% Pure Protein Powder for Men|30g Protein|3X digestive Enzymes|6.89g BCAA|14.50g EAA|No added sugar|Belgian Chocolate Flavour - 1Kg View Details checkDetails

₹2,295

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MuscleBlaze 100% Clean Raw Whey Protein Isolate (Unflavoured, 1kg) | 27g Protein per Scoop | Easy to Digest View Details checkDetails

₹3,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BOLT Nutrition Whey Isolate Protein Powder | With Superfood PHYCOCYANIN | USA Formulation & Origin | For Muscle Strength & Bone Health | 2LB/907gm (27 Servings) | Piedmont Chocolate View Details checkDetails

₹2,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bigmuscles Nutrition Nitra Isolate [1kg, Rich Chocolate] | 32g Protein | 10g EAA | Whey Protein with ProHydrolase Enzyme Tech. For Faster Absorption | Improved Strength, Faster Recovery & Muscle Building View Details checkDetails

₹1,749

amazonLogo
GET THIS

GNC Pro Performance Weight Gainer | 3kg | 73g Protein & 2200 Calories for Muscle Growth | 400g Carbs for Post-Workout Recovery | Reduces Muscle Breakdown & Boosts Endurance | Double Chocolate View Details checkDetails

₹1,889

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bigmuscles Nutrition Real Mass Gainer [1Kg, Rich Chocolate] | Lean Whey Protein Muscle Mass Gainer | Complex Carbohydrates, | 1000 Calories | Reduces Muscle Breakdown | Boosts Metabolism View Details checkDetails

₹699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MuscleBlaze Super Gainer Xxl Powder (Chocolate, 2Kg / 4.4Lbs, 20 Servings) | Muscle Mass High Protein Gainer View Details checkDetails

₹1,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sparkfusion Gain+ Women Weight Gainer | With Full Power 12 Herbs,Protein & Vitamins | For Improves Figure And Curve Size | Weight + Mass Gainer For Women Chocolate Smoothie flavour 500 gm View Details checkDetails

₹549

amazonLogo
GET THIS

WILD BUCK Hyper Weight Gainer, High Protein Muscle Mass & Weight Gainer With L-Glutamine & Digestive Enzymes | Post-Workout Protein Powder For Muscle Gain View Details checkDetails

₹1,419

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Body Core Science Signature Mass Gainer-2 Kg With BCS Bulk Gain-60 Capsules (PO1, Vanilla) View Details checkDetails

₹1,179

amazonLogo
GET THIS

INLIFE Plant Based Meal Replacement Shake | Plant Protein Powder (17.5 Protein) Sugar Free, Lactose Free | Added Probiotics, 500g (500 g, Mixed Berry) View Details checkDetails

₹1,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

OZiva Nutritional Meal for Women | Meal Replacement Shake for Weight Management, Calorie Control & Metabolism | 18 g Protein, 6.4g Dietary Fibre, Ashwagandha, Tulsi | Chocolate 453 g View Details checkDetails

₹1,359

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nutrela Slim Choice Meal Replacement Protein Shake for Weight Loss- 500gm Vanilla Flavor | Weight Management supplement Powder | Goodness of Garcinia Cambogia, Rose Hips & Green Coffee Extract View Details checkDetails

₹949

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Herbalife Nutrition Shake Mix Vanilla Flavour Weightloss Package (Formula one vanilla shake 500gm, PPP 200gm, Afresh Lemon 50gm) View Details checkDetails

₹2,367

amazonLogo
GET THIS

PLIX - THE PLANT FIX Apple Cider Vinegar 15 Effervescent Tablet, ACV with mother for weight loss and easy digestion, vitamin B6 & B12, Pack of 4 (Apple), 100% vegan, Easy to carry & consume View Details checkDetails

₹1,186

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Whey91 Blueberry Blast Protein Bar | 20g Protein & 8g Fiber in each | No Added Sugar |No Artificial Flavour | Natural Immunity Booster Lactoferrin | Protein Bars for Weight Loss| 390g- (Pack of 6) View Details checkDetails

₹675

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SuperYou Chocolate Protein Wafer Bars (Pack of 10)|10g Protein, 3g Fiber, No Added Sugar|Yeast Fermented Protein|Energy Bars|Crunchy Wafer Bar|100% Vegetarian|No Palm Oil|400g View Details checkDetails

₹549

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Yogabar Variety Pack 10 grams Protein Bars [Pack of 6], Protein Blend & Premium Whey,100% Veg, Rich Protein Bar with Date, Vitamins, Fiber, Energy & Immunity for fitness. View Details checkDetails

₹301

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Whole Truth - Protein Bars 13G | Assorted Millet Protein Bar (3 Almond Millet Cocoa, 3 Peanut Millet Cocoa) I Pack of 6 x 55g | No Refined Sugar | No Added Flavours | No Preservatives | All Natural Ingredients View Details checkDetails

₹645

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Now’s the perfect time to upgrade your fitness routine without stretching your budget! Enjoy massive savings of up to 60% on various sports supplements, including whey protein powders, protein bars, and other essentials. You may be an athlete, a gym-goer, or just starting your fitness journey; these deals will help you get the most out of every workout. Choose from trusted brands known for high-quality ingredients and effective results.

Grab top-quality sports supplements at unbeatable prices! Save up to 60% on whey protein, bars, and more. Limited-time deals!
Grab top-quality sports supplements at unbeatable prices! Save up to 60% on whey protein, bars, and more. Limited-time deals!

Don’t miss out, these offers won’t last long. Stock up on your favourite supplements today and give your body the fuel it needs to perform at its best. Take advantage of these discounts before they're gone. Shop now and power up your fitness game for less!

 

Check out the top deals at the Amazon Sale

 

Whey Proteins on Amazon

Whey protein is a popular supplement for fitness and muscle recovery. It provides essential protein to support muscle growth and overall health. Available in different flavours and sizes, whey protein can be mixed with water or milk. Find top brands on Amazon and enjoy great deals during the Amazon Sale 2025.

 

Curated Amazon Sale discounts for you

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Whey Protein Isolates on Amazon

Whey protein isolate is a highly filtered form of whey protein with lower fat and lactose content. It is often used by those looking for a purer protein source. Many brands on Amazon offer whey protein isolates in various flavours. Look for Supplement offers during the Amazon Sale 2025 for discounts.

 

Curated Amazon Sale discounts for you

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Mass Gainers on Amazon

Mass gainers help increase weight and muscle size by providing a mix of proteins, carbohydrates, and fats. Available from various brands on Amazon, these supplements support calorie intake and fitness goals. Take advantage of Amazon Sale 2025 and Supplement offers to grab the best deals on mass gainers.

 

Curated Amazon Sale discounts for you

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Weight Management Supplements on Amazon

Weight management supplements include meal replacements, fat burners, and appetite control products to support different health goals. Find a variety of options on Amazon from trusted brands. Don’t miss out on discounts during the Amazon Sale 2025 and explore Supplement offers for the best savings on weight management products.

 

Curated Amazon Sale discounts for you

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Protein Bars on Amazon

Protein bars are convenient snacks packed with protein to support energy levels and muscle recovery. Available in different flavours and ingredients on Amazon, they are perfect for on-the-go nutrition. Shop during the Amazon Sale 2025 to enjoy Supplement offers and discounts on your favourite protein bars.

Curated Amazon Sale discounts for you

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Eating right and choosing the right supplements support both fitness and overall health. A balanced diet with proper nutrients helps boost energy, improve recovery, and maintain long-term well-being for a healthier lifestyle.

 

Similar articles for you

7 best vitamin B12 supplements of 2025 to boost your energy level

MuscleBlaze vs Bigmuscle Nutrition: Pick the perfect protein powder for women to fuel your fitness journey

Best biotin shampoo of 2025: Top 8 choices to boost hair volume and shine

Mahakumbh 2025: Top health & wellness items that you must have in your travel kit

Amazon offers on sports supplements: FAQs

  • 1. What types of sports supplements are available on Amazon?

    Amazon offers a variety of sports supplements, including whey proteins, mass gainers, protein bars, pre-workouts, and weight management supplements. Many top brands provide different formulations to match individual fitness and dietary needs.

  • 2. How can I find the best deals on sports supplements during Amazon sales?

    Look for discounts during major events like Amazon Sale 2025. Check the "Deals" section, apply coupons, and explore Supplement offers for extra savings. Subscribing to notifications can also help you stay updated on upcoming discounts.

  • 3. Are sports supplements on Amazon genuine and safe to use?

    Amazon offers products from well-known brands and authorised sellers. Checking customer reviews, seller ratings, and verified purchase badges can help ensure authenticity and product quality.

  • 4. Can I return or exchange supplements purchased on Amazon?

    Most supplements come with a return policy, but conditions may vary based on the seller. Always review the return policy before purchasing, especially for opened or used products.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On