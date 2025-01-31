Mahakumbh 2025: Top health & wellness items that you must have in your travel kit
Jan 31, 2025 06:00 PM IST
Have a happy and safe trip to Mahakumbh 2025 by choosing the right travel essentials. Make sure to have these health and wellness products in your travel kit.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Omron HEM 7120 Fully Automatic Digital Blood Pressure Monitor With Intellisense Technology For Most Accurate Measurement - Arm Circumference (22-32Cm) View Details
|
₹1,871.6
|
|
|
Omron Smart Elite+ HEM 7600T Tubeless 360° Accurate Digital Blood Pressure Monitor With Intellisense Technology & Intelli Wrap Cuff With Bluetooth Connectivity to Store Historic Measurements View Details
|
₹7,839
|
|
|
Dr. Morepen Blood Pressure Monitor Model BP-02 View Details
|
₹999
|
|
|
Omron HEM 7124 Fully Automatic Digital Blood Pressure Monitor with Intellisense Technology For Most Accurate Measurement, White and Blue View Details
|
₹1,606
|
|
|
Control D Homely CPort BP Monitor Automatic Accurate Digital Blood Pressure Checking Machine Upper Arm Portable Digital Blood Pressure Monitor BP Machine Power With Micro USB (White, Silver) View Details
|
₹729
|
|
|
Dr Trust Smart Automatic Digital Blood Pressure Monitor BP Machine 101 (Black) View Details
|
₹1,299
|
|
|
Dr Trust Signature Series Finger Tip Pulse Oximeter With Audio Visual Alarm (Midnight Black) View Details
|
₹1,499
|
|
|
Beurer PO30 Pulse Oximeter, Blood Oxygen Saturation & Heart Rate Monitor, 5 Years Warranty - Grey View Details
|
₹2,190
|
|
|
Dr Trust Professional Series Finger Tip Pulse Oximeter With Audio Visual Alarm and Respiratory Rate(Blue)-202 View Details
|
₹1,599
|
|
|
DR VAKU® Swadesi Pulse Oximeter Fingertip, Blood Oxygen Saturation Monitor Fingertip, Blood Oxygen Meter Finger Oximeter Finger with Pulse, with Four Color TFT Screen [Battery Included] - Blue View Details
|
₹664
|
|
|
BPL Medical Technologies Smart Oxy Junior Fingertip Pulse Oximeter - White|Age Range - 3-12 Yrs|High Accuracy|SPO2|Perfusion Index| OLED Display| CE Certified| Heart Rate View Details
|
₹1,899
|
|
|
HesleyPulse Oximeter (SpO2) Blood Oxygen Saturation Monitor with Pulse Rate Measurements and Pulse Bar Graph. OLED Display, Blue View Details
|
₹1,099
|
|
|
OxiClear N99 Anti-Pollution Reusable Face Mask With 20 Activated Carbon Filters & Detachable Headband D.R.D.O Certified For Unisex (Black) (Pack Of 5) View Details
|
₹1,799
|
|
|
Giordano Sports Dri-fit Anti Pollution 6 Layer Reusable Outdoor Face Mask (Navy, Grey, Burgundy, Purple)- Pack of 4 View Details
|
₹299
|
|
|
HYDRISE Non Woven fabric (Pack Of 10 (Black) Premium N95 Mask For Men&Women With Mask Adjuster - Washable Mask - Reusable Mask - Pollution Mask - Protection Mask - Iso Approved - Advanced Filtration View Details
|
₹299
|
|
|
OxiClear N99 Anti-Pollution Reusable Face Mask With 20 Activated Carbon Filters & Detachable Headband D.R.D.O Certified For Unisex (Black) (Pack Of 5) View Details
|
₹1,799
|
|
|
ASGARD Nonwoven Fabric Disposable Multilayer Protective Mask (Black, Pack of 100) for Unisex View Details
|
₹399
|
|
|
Bildos 3Ply Non-Woven Fabric Disposable Anti-pollution Dust Mask With Nose Clip (Blue,Pack of 100) for Unisex View Details
|
₹299
|
|
|
DR VAKU Infrared Digital Thermometer For Fever, Non-Contact Laser Infrared Thermometer Temperature Gun [Battery Included] - White and Blue, Plastic View Details
|
₹897
|
|
|
Vandelay Infrared Thermometer CQR-T800 - Made In India, Non Contact IR Thermometer, Forehead Temperature Gun View Details
|
₹1,199
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹1,499
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹158
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹300
|
|
|
View Details
|
|
|
|
Helect Plastic Non-Contact Digital Laser Infrared Thermometer Temperature Gun With Lcd Display -58°F To 1022°F (-50°C To 550°C), Orange, Pack of 1 View Details
|
₹1,575
|
|
|
Rehand All Terrain Folding Walking Cane, Walking Stick for Women & Men, Pivot Tip and Heavy Duty Mobility Aid, Adjustable Walking Cane for Elderly & Ladies (Black) View Details
|
₹1,899
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹699
|
|
|
Dr. TORSO Strong Walking Stick with Adjustable Height, Mild-Steel Body, Light Weight for Men/Women, Patients, Old People (Black) View Details
|
₹499
|
|
|
Dr. TORSO Black Edition Premium Walking Stick with Adjustible Height, Sturdy Steel body for Men/Women, Patients, Old People (Black) View Details
|
₹329
|
|
|
MCP Jindal Premium Height Adjustable Walking Stick Aluminium cane hand stick trekking support stick for men, women & old people (Brown) View Details
|
₹474
|
|
|
Kossto Height Adjustable Walking Stick for Men & Women | Hand Stick with 4 Legs for Walking Support | Ideal for Old, Fractured, Injured & Handicapped People Color (Black) View Details
|
₹664
|
|
|
The Better Home Copper Water Bottle | Copper Water Bottle 1+ Litre | With Anti Oxidant Properities | Provides Health Benefits | Pure Tamba | Teal View Details
|
₹869
|
|
|
MERCAPE® - 100% Pure Copper Water Bottle | Leak Proof, Durable & Rust Proof | Non-Toxic & BPA Free Bottles | Eco Friendly Water Bottle (900 ml) (Pack of 1) View Details
|
₹829
|
|
|
MILTON Copper Charge 1000 Bottle, 930ml, 100% Pure Copper, BPA Free Water Bottle, Leak Proof, Office Bottle, Boosts Immunity, Supports Digestive & Liver Health, Ayurveda Inspired View Details
|
₹897
|
|
|
INDIAN ART VILLA Pure Copper Bedroom Water Bottle with Inbuilt Glass, Hammered Shine Design, Drinkware and Storage Purpose, 1000 ml (Pack of 1) View Details
|
₹895
|
|
|
Amazon Brand - Solimo Copper Water Pot | Bedside Pot with Glass | Hammered Finish |950 ml View Details
|
₹719
|
|
|
MILTON Copper Tumbler with Lid, 480ml, 100% Pure Copper, BPA Free Water Tumbler, Leak Proof, Office Tumbler, Boosts Immunity, Supports Digestive & Liver Health, Ayurveda Inspired View Details
|
₹349
|
|
|
ISOTINE PLUS EYE DROP Jagat Pharma Isotine Plus for Serious Problems with goodness of Ayurvedic herbs -Amla, Chandan, Ashwagandha & palash |100% Ayurvedic |1 Box (10ml X 6 eye drops) -AYUSH Certified View Details
|
₹555
|
|
|
medzzi Clear Vision Eye Drop 10Ml |100% Ayurvedic Formula For Digital Eye Strain|For Dryness, Redness, Itching, Daily Use With Aloe Vera, Rose, Honey, Tulsi, Neem, Chandan | Ayush Certified View Details
|
₹199
|
|
|
Jagat Pharma Isotine Eye Drop Palash Apamarg with 8 herbs |For Digital Screen Strain Redness Irritation Eye Pain Increased Screen Time Pollution|1 Box (10ml X 6 eye drops) View Details
|
₹419
|
|
|
Jagat Pharma Isotine Eye Drop Palash Apamarg with 8 herbs |For Digital Screen Strain Redness Irritation Eye Pain Increased Screen Time Pollution|1 Box (10ml X 6 eye drops) View Details
|
₹398
|
|
|
Sreedhareeyam Ayurveda Sunetra Regular Herbal Eyedrops (17-60 years age) Relieves Dryness, Redness & Itching, Cooling Daily-use Eyedrops with Rosewater, Holy Basil Leaves and Pure Honey View Details
|
₹80
|
|
|
Eye Mantra Dr Junejas Eye Mantra Ayurvedic Eye Drops 10ml, Pack of 3 View Details
|
₹230
|
|
|
FAST&UP Reload O.R.S, Effervescent Electrolyte Tablets for Daily Rehydration, Zinc + D-Glucose, Instant Electrolyte Replacement, Rapid Hydration, Fluid balance, Refreshing Orange Flavour - 20 Tablets View Details
|
₹754
|
|
|
DIET GEAR Energy Drink - 5 litre Zero Sugar, Zero Caffeine Electrolytes 20 Effervescent Servings | with added 7 Essential Electrolyte Salts (Na, K, Mg, Ca, Cl, Zn, SO4) + Vitamin C | Lemon Flavor View Details
|
₹255
|
|
|
ElectroFizz Electrolyte Powder 100 servings | Electrolyte Powder with Probiotics & Vitamin C | Instant Energy Drink for Workout for Men & Women- 1 Kg Jar Pack (Lemon) View Details
|
₹749
|
|
|
Ounce Strawberry, Instant Energy Drink Powder + Electrolyte Powder - 20 On-The-Go Caffeine + Drink Mix Sachet Boosted With Vitamin B12 Powder, Biotin For Hair, Antioxidants & Multivitamins View Details
|
₹279
|
|
|
FAST&UP Reload O.R.S, Effervescent Electrolyte Tablets for Daily Rehydration, Orange Flavour - 20 Effervescent Tablets, Blue View Details
|
₹215
|
|
|
Fast&Up Reload (20 Liters) - (Berry, Aam Panna, Orange, Lime & Lemon)- Low Sugar energy drink for Instant Hydration - Effervescent Tablets with all 5 Essential Electrolytes + Added Vitamins. View Details
|
₹838
|
|
|
The Whole Truth - Protein Bar Minis | Super Saver Pack | All Flavours | Pack of 24 Minis | No Added Sugar | Healthy Snack | No Preservatives | No Gluten | All Natural Ingredients View Details
|
₹1,368
|
|
|
Yogabar Variety Pack 10G Protein Bars [Pack Of 6], Protein Blend & Premium Whey, 100% Veg, Rich Protein Bar With Date, Vitamins, Fiber, Energy & Immunity For Fitness,Pack Of 2 - 600 Gm View Details
|
₹549
|
|
|
MuscleBlaze 20Gram Protein Bar(Cookies & Cream, Pack Of 6)| Protein Blend, Healthy Protein Snacks | for Energy & Fitness View Details
|
₹650
|
|
|
The Whole Truth - Protein Bars | Cranberry | Pack of 6 x 52g each | No Added Sugar | No Preservatives | No Artificial Sweeteners | No Gluten or Soy | All Natural Ingredients View Details
|
₹528
|
|
|
SuperYou Choco Peanut Butter Protein Wafer Bars (Pack of 10)|10g Protein, 3g Fiber, No Added Sugar|Yeast Fermented Protein|Energy Bars|Crunchy Wafer Bar|100% Vegetarian|No Palm Oil|400g View Details
|
₹549
|
|
|
Yogabar Breakfast Protein Bars, 12 Bars | Easy & Convenient Breakfast On-the-GO | High in Protein & Fibre | Quick Protein Snack that helps in Weight Loss Management (12 Bars, Variety Pack) View Details
|
₹479
|
|
|
Billebon Ultrasoft Memory Foam Neck Pillow for Travel, Lightweight Comfortable & Breathable Cover, Airplane Travel Pillow Combo with Premium Eye Mask and Carry Bag.… View Details
|
₹999
|
|
|
MOKOBARA The Travel Pillow Pure Memory Foam Neck Pillow, Comfortable & Breathable Cover, Machine Washable, Airplane Travel Kit for Travelling (Cloud Forest) View Details
|
₹1,799
|
|
|
Frido Travel Neck Pillow | Premium Memory Foam Neck Pillow for Flight Travel, Car Sleeping | Adjustable Head Rest, Neck Rest Travelling Pillow for Sleeping Head Support | Core Black Colour, Pack of 1 View Details
|
₹1,879
|
|
|
Adofys Travel Pillow Premium Memory Foam, Comfortable & Supportive Neck Pillow, Pain Relief Sleeping Neck Pillows for Travel, Airplane Pillow for Sleeping Airplane, Car, Office and Home View Details
|
₹759
|
|
|
ProQ Neck Pillow For Travel-Travel Pillow For Flights-Memory Foam Neck Pillow-Travel Neck Rest Pillows-Traveling Pillow For Men,Women Travelling Accessories,Lightweight,Portable,Blue,Standard View Details
|
₹797
|
|
|
Adofys Travel Pillow Premium Memory Foam, Comfortable & Supportive Neck Pillow, Pain Relief Sleeping Neck Pillows for Travel, Airplane Pillow for Sleeping Airplane, Car, Office and Home (Blue) View Details
|
₹759
|
|
|
Justhuman 24 Hour Protection Hand Sanitizer spray- 99.99% Effective Against Germs -70% Alcohol | Protective Bionic Shield | Skin Friendly & Safe for Kids (Pocket Pen Sanitizer, 10ml of Pack of 4) View Details
|
₹299
|
|
|
QUARANT 80% Alcohol Based Instant Hand Sanitizer Refill Pack, Kills 99.9% Germs, WHO Recommended Formula & FDA Approved, 5 Litres View Details
|
₹1,169
|
|
|
SterloMax 80% Ethanol-based Hand Rub Sanitizer and Disinfectant Liquid Alcohol, 500 ml -Pack of 2 View Details
|
₹429
|
|
|
SterloMax 80% Ethanol-based Hand Rub Sanitizer and Disinfectant Liquid Alcohol, 500 ml -Pack of 2 View Details
|
₹429
|
|
|
3M AVAGARD 500ML-CHG HANDRUB-PINK(PACK OF 2 PIECE) View Details
|
₹595
|
|
|
Inatur Aloe and Neem Hand Sanitizer 500ml Combo | Alcohol-Based, Kills 99.9% Germs | Antibacterial with Aloe Vera & Neem | Gentle on Skin, Safe for Surfaces | Hand Sanitizer Gel for Daily Hygiene View Details
|
₹375
|
|
