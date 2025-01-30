Menu Explore
Winter skin care products: Get up to 40% off on body lotions, lip balms and more with the Amazon Sale

ByTanya Shree
Jan 30, 2025 12:34 PM IST

Get your skin winter-ready with the Amazon exclusive offers on body lotions, face washes and more. Enjoy up to 40% off on top-rated winter skin care products. 

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

LOréal Paris Aura Perfect Milky Foam Facewash, Cleansing + Brightening, With Tourmaline Gemstone + Vitamin E, 100ml

₹999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Maybelline New York Lip Balm, Moisturises And Protects From The Sun, Loves Nyc, Pack Of 4, 25G, Natural

₹785

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Minimalist Anti-Acne 2% Salicylic Acid Face Serum for All Skin Types | Reduces Blackheads,Oiliness, Excess Oil & Bumpy Texture | BHA Based Exfoliant | 30 ml

₹549

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel SPF 50 PA++++ I For Oily, Dry, Acne-prone Skin | Ultra Lightweight Texture I Non-Greasy I No White Cast | Broad Spectrum Protection & Blue Light Protection | For Men & Women | 50 g

₹448

amazonLogo
GET THIS

CeraVe Moisturizing Lotion For Dry Skin (473ml) - Formulated With 3 Essential Ceramides And Hyaluronic Acid | Non-Comedogenic, Oil Free And Fragrance-Free Body Lotion

₹1,520

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Plum BodyLovin Vanilla Vibes Hand Cream | Ultra Moisturizing With Shea Butter | Non-Greasy & Lightweight | Irresistible Warm Vanilla Fragrance | Travel Friendly

₹248

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lubriderm Daily Moisture Lotion for Normal To Dry Skin, Fragrance-Free, 709ml

₹1,773

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cetaphil Moisturising Lotion for Face & Body, Normal to dry skin,500 ml

₹1,550

amazonLogo
GET THIS

VENUSIA Dr Reddys Max Intensive Moisturizing Lotion for Everyday Use, 300g (Pack of 2)

₹1,249

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Deep Moisture Body Lotion Dry 400ml

₹889

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Joy Honey & Almonds Advanced Nourishing Body Lotion (750ml) | Non Sticky Body Moisturizer With Vitamin E & Natural Sunscreen | Winter Body Lotion For Dry Skin

₹269

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Mamaearth Vitamin C Daily Glow Body Lotion For Skin Brightening with Vitamin C & Honey 400ml | Nourishes Dry Skin | 48 H Moisturization | 100% Natural Butter | Non-Greasy Smooth Skin | All Skin Types

₹234

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Be Bodywise 5% Lactic Acid Body Lotion (200ml) & 1% Salicylic acid Bodywash (250ml) for Women | Helps to Prevent Body Acne, Cleanses Skin & Nourishes Skin | Paraben and SLS free

₹719

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cetaphil Moisturising Lotion for Face & Body, Normal to dry skin,500 ml

₹1,550

amazonLogo
GET THIS

L'Oréal Paris Collagen Face Moisturizer, Skin Care, Day And Night Cream, Anti-Aging Face Cream To Smooth Wrinkles, Non-Greasy 1. 7 Oz.

₹1,109

amazonLogo
GET THIS

COSRX Oil Free Lotion with Birch Sap, Daily Acne Facial Moisturizer, 3.38 fl.oz / 100ml, Hydrating moisturizer for all skin types, Korean skincare, Paraben free

₹1,072

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Derma Co Oil-Free Daily Face Moisturizer | With Hyaluronic Acid, Ceramides & Multivitamins for Non-Greasy & Hydrated Skin | Prolonged Moisturization | Strengthens Skin Barrier | 100g

₹313

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Mamaearth Aqua Glow Gel Face Moisturizer With Himalayan Thermal Water and Hyaluronic Acid for 72 Hours Hydration – 100ml

₹614

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aqualogica Illuminate + Hydra Gel Moisturizer with Wild Berries & Alpha Arbutin | 24 Hour Intense Hydration | Water-Like Gel Texture | Non-Sticky & Quick Absorbing for Luminous Skin | 200 g

₹338

amazonLogo
GET THIS

La Roche-Posay Anthelios UVMune 400 SPF 50+ Invisible Fluid Water + Sweat Resistant, 50ml

₹1,569

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cetaphil Sun Spf 30 Sunscreen Gel, White, Hydrate & Nourish With Chemical Free Sun Protection,100 ml

₹1,182

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Avene Very High Protection SPF 50 + Cream 50 ml

₹1,806

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Neutrogena Beach Defense Sunscreen Stick Broad Spectrum SPF 50+, 42g (Pack of 1)

₹1,149

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel SPF 50 PA++++ I For Oily, Dry, Acne-prone Skin | Ultra Lightweight Texture I Non-Greasy I No White Cast | Broad Spectrum Protection & Blue Light Protection | For Men & Women | 50 g

₹448

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Mamaearth Ultra Light Indian Sunscreen-80 g with Carrot Seed & Turmeric | SPF 50 PA ++++| UVA & UVB Protection | No White Cast | Non-Greasy & Quick Absorbing | Super Lightweight | Suits All Skin Types

₹438

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DOT & KEY Vitamin C + E Super Bright Sunscreen Spf 50 |Water-Light,UVA/UVB & Blue Light Protection|For Even Toned & Glowing Skin|With Liquid Spf 50+++| No White Cast| For All Skin Types| 80G,Pack Of 1

₹499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aveeno Baby Kids Sensitive Skin Face & Body Wash With Oat Extract, Gently Washes Away Dirt & Germs Without Drying 532Ml

₹1,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cetaphil Baby Restoraderm Skin Restoring Body Wash, 295 Ml

₹1,757

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Olay Ultra Moisture Shea Butter Body Wash, White, 741 g

₹1,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Neutrogena Rainbath Refreshing Shower And Bath Gel, Body Wash, Original, 16 Fl. Oz. 473ml

₹1,073

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Be Bodywise 1% Salicylic Acid Body Wash 700ml | Prevents Body Acne, Bumpy skin, Exfoliates & Deep cleanses skin | Paraben & SLS free | Suitable for all skin types | Body Shower Gel

₹649

amazonLogo
GET THIS

mCaffeine Coffee Body Washes for Men & Women| For Tan Removal & Deep Cleansing | Assorted Value Pack Combo | Contains 3 Shower Gels in Energizing Aroma of Berry, Almond & Cocoa | Pack of 3 | 600ml

₹527

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Botanic Hearth British Rose & Almond Body Wash with Shea Butter | Moisturizing Body Wash Shower Gel for Softer, Smoother Skin | Sulfate & Paraben Free | for Women & Men | 245ml

₹259

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cetaphil Paraben, Sulphate-Free Gentle Skin Hydrating Face Wash Cleanser with Niacinamide, Vitamin B5 for Dry, Normal Sensitive Skin - 500 ml

₹1,089

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Face Shop Rice Water Bright Cleansing Foam 100ml (Pack of 2) | Face Wash for Glowing Skin, Korean Skin Care, For All Skin Types

₹1,049

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DERMATOUCH Bright & Even Tone Face Wash with Niacinamide, Vitamin E and Kojic Acid | Daily Gentle Face Wash For Tan, Pigmentation, Uneven Tone -150G

₹399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dot & Key Cica 2% Salicylic Acid Face Wash for Oily, Acne Prone Skin, With Green Tea I Acne Clearing Sulphate Free Face Wash for Men & Women (200ml) | Pack of 2

₹398

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Mamaearth Ubtan Natural Face Wash For all Skin Type with Turmeric & Saffron for Tan Removal – 150 ml

₹350

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Derma Co 1% Salicylic Acid Gel Face Wash with Salicylic Acid & Witch Hazel for Active Acne - 100 ml

₹268

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Derma Co 10% Vitamin C Face Serum I With Vitamin C, 5% Niacinamide & Hyaluronic Acid I For Skin Radiance I Day + Night Regimen | Suitable For All Skin Types | 30ml

₹583

amazonLogo
GET THIS

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence 3.38 fl.oz 100ml, Hydrating Serum for Face with Snail Secretion Filtrate for Dull Skin & Fine Lines, Korean Skincare

₹890

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Foxtale 15% Vitamin C Face Serum for Glowing Skin | Pure L-Ascorbic Acid and Vitamin E | Brightening Serum for Dark Spots,Dull Skin,Uneven Skin Tone | All Skin Types | 10 ml

₹211

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Deconstruct 10% Non-Irritating Vitamin C Face Serum For Glowing Skin|10% Vitamin C + 0.5% Ferulic Acid|Water Based Serum Highly Stable Vitamin C Face Serum For Women And Men|Beginner Friendly|20 Ml

₹468

amazonLogo
GET THIS

PILGRIM Korean 2% Alpha Arbutin & 3% Vitamin C Brightening Face Serum for glowing skin| Alpha arbutin face serum|All skin types | Men & Women| Korean Skin Care| Vegan & Cruelty-free | 30ml

₹591

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Derma Co 1% Vitamin C Brightening Lip Balm with SPF 50 PA +++ I With Niacinamide & Hyaluronic Acid | Reduce Lip Pigmentation | Protects From Sun Damage | For Dark, Pigmented, Dry Lips | 4.5g

₹299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Minimalist 8% L-Ascorbic Acid Lip Treatment Balm with Vitamin E, Radianskin & Glycerine for Pigmented & Dark Lips | For Women & Men | 12 gm

₹399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dot & Key Barrier Repair Hydrating Lip Balm SPF 50 | Strawberry Red | Repairs Damaged Lip Barrier | High Tinted | 4.5 gm

₹199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Juicy Chemistry Blood Orange & Rosehip Lip Balm, 5 G |Enriched with Natural Ceramides to Hydrate, Moisturise & Reduce Pigmentation|Formulated with Organic Castor Oil, Jojoba Oil and Vitamin E

₹280

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Hyphen Vitamin-Infused Peptide Tinted Lip Balm - Hazel | 24 Hrs Moisturization | Hydrates, Plumps & Repairs Moisture Barrier | Peptide Lip Balm for Women | Lip Balm for Chapped and Dry Lips | Vegan &Paraben Free | Peachy Nude Shade - 10g

₹378

amazonLogo
GET THIS
While the winter season feels cozy, it may be tough on your skin. The consistent drop in temperature and chilly wind can leave your skin feeling dry, flaky and dull. It is essential to take extra care of your skin in this weather. Thankfully, Amazon India has your back with some exciting deals on winter skin care products. From rich, hydrating body lotions and nourishing lip balms to moisturizing creams, this sale gives you the perfect chance to stock up on these essentials and pamper your skin. With up to 40% off on a wide range of products, you can keep your skin soft, smooth and protected without hurting your monthly budget. So, check out the Amazon Sale 2025 and beat the winter skin problems now!

Enjoy exciting deals on the best winter skin care products during the Amazon Sale 2025.(Adobe Stock)
Enjoy exciting deals on the best winter skin care products during the Amazon Sale 2025.(Adobe Stock)

Winter skin care product: Top picks for you

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Winter skin care products: Enjoy up to 40% off on the best body lotions

Winter’s chill can leave your skin feeling dry and tight, but the best body lotion in India can help restore hydration and keep you feeling soft all season long. Look for lotions packed with nourishing ingredients like shea butter and hyaluronic acid to lock in moisture. With up to 40% off on Amazon, now is the time to stock up on your favorite hydrating body lotions. Don’t let winter weather leave your skin feeling rough, treat it to the moisture it deserves!

A few suggestions for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Enjoy exclusive deals on winter skin care products: Get up to 40% off on the best moisturizers

Chilly winds can suck the moisture right out of your skin, leaving it dull and dry. But a rich, creamy moisturizer may be your ultimate winter skin savior. Look for the best moisturizer for dry skin with ingredients like ceramides or glycerin that create a barrier to lock in moisture. Whether it is for your face or body, a good moisturizer for oily skin or any other skin type will keep your skin hydrated and plump. Take advantage of up to 40% off on Amazon India and give your skin the protection it craves this season!

A few picks for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Exciting deals on winter skin care products: Get the best sunscreen at up to 40% off

Sunscreen isn’t just for the summer months! Winter sun can still damage your skin with harmful UVA and UVB rays, especially when reflected off snow. A sunscreen can provide broad-spectrum protection while keeping your skin hydrated. Choose one with SPF 30 or higher and added moisture, so you stay protected and nourished all season long. With up to 40% off on Amazon, this is the right time to grab your winter sunscreen and make sure your skin is safe and healthy throughout the colder months.

ALSO READ: Foot care products for winter: 10 essentials to make your feet soft and smooth

Check out our top picks:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Get the best body washes at major discounts

Swap out your regular body wash for something richer and more moisturizing this winter. Body washes with ingredients like glycerin, coconut oil, and aloe vera may help to maintain your skin’s moisture while gently cleansing. During winter, it is important to keep your skin nourished, and a hydrating body wash will leave your skin feeling soft and refreshed. Take advantage of up to 40% off on Amazon’s best winter skin care products and give your skin the care it needs.

Check out our top picks:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Explore winter skin care products like the best face washes at up to 40% off

Winter can leave your skin feeling parched and sensitive, which is why choosing the right face wash is essential. Opt for a gentle, hydrating formula with hyaluronic acid or vitamin E to cleanse without stripping your skin’s natural oils. A good face wash keeps your skin fresh and moisturized, preventing dryness and irritation. With up to 40% off on Amazon, you can pamper your skin with a nourishing face wash that will beat the winter skin blues.

A few suggestions for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Winter skin care products for you: Huge discounts on the best serum for glowing skin

The best face serum can work wonders in winter by providing concentrated hydration and nourishment deep into your skin. A serum with vitamin C, retinol, or hyaluronic acid may help to brighten, hydrate, and repair your skin. These lightweight formulas absorb quickly, leaving your skin feeling refreshed and plump. With up to 40% off on Amazon, it is the perfect time to elevate your skincare routine and treat your skin to the winter hydration boost it deserves.

A few options for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Get the best lip balms at discounted prices

Dry, cracked lips are a common winter woe, but a nourishing lip balm can save the day. Choose a balm with ingredients like beeswax, shear butter, or vitamin E to protect your lips from the harsh winter winds. It can create a barrier that locks in moisture, keeping your lips soft and smooth. With up to 40% off on Amazon, there is no better time to grab a hydrating lip balm and keep your smile looking its best all winter long!

Check out our top picks:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Frequently asked questions

  • Why should I use body lotion in winter?

    Winter air can make your skin dry, tight, and flaky because of low humidity levels. Therefore, using a rich body lotion is essential as it can help to restore moisture, keeping your skin soft, smooth, and hydrated. Make sure to apply lotion right after showering to lock in maximum hydration.

  • Can I skip sunscreen during the winter?

    No, sunscreen is a must even during winter as UVA and UVB rays can damage your skin. A winter sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher provides much-needed protection from UV radiation, preventing premature aging, burns, and skin damage. 

  • What makes lip balms so important during winter?

    During the winter, cold air and indoor heating can dry out your lips, causing them to crack and peel. A nourishing lip balm with ingredients like beeswax, shea butter, and vitamin E can create a protective barrier to lock in moisture.

  • How often should I use hand cream in winter?

    Your hands are often exposed to the elements, making them vulnerable to dryness and cracking in winter. It is important to apply hand cream several times a day, especially after washing your hands or when you feel your skin becoming dry. 

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
