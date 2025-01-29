Menu Explore
Amazon Health & Fitness Sale 2025: Fuel your fitness journey, up to 60% off on protein, gym equipments and more

ByTanya Shree
Jan 29, 2025 11:19 AM IST

Take your fitness game up a notch in 2025 with the latest Amazon Health & Fitness Sale. Get exclusive deals on supplements, dumbbells and more at up to 60% off.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein (Rich Chocolate, 1 kg / 2.2 lb) | Clinically Tested 50% Higher Protein Absorption | Informed Choice UK, Labdoor USA Certified & US Patent Filed EAF®

₹2,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bigmuscles Nutrition Premium Gold Whey [1Kg] | Informed Choice UK Certified | Isolate Whey Protein Blend | 25g Protein | 11g EAA | ProHydrolase Enzyme Technology [Chocolate]

₹1,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AS-IT-IS Nutrition Whey Protein Concentrate 80% - 1kg | Unflavoured | tested for purity | Labdoor certified

₹1,891

amazonLogo
GET THIS

avvatar WHEY PROTEIN | 2Kg | Malai Kulfi Flavour | 28g Protein | 57 Servings | Isolate & Concentrate Blend

₹5,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MuscleTech Performance Series Nitro-Tech Ripped Chocolate Fudge Brownie 4 Lbs (1.81kg)

₹5,229

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Whole Truth Whey Protein Concentrate Unflavoured |1 kg (2.2 lbs) | 26g Protein per scoop | 6.4g BCAA | 100% Authentic Whey & No Adulteration | Clean and Light | Muscle Building | Vegetarian

₹2,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

OZiva Protein & Herbs for Women, Chocolate, 16 Servings, 0g added Sugar

₹1,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Carbamide Forte Vitamin B12 Tablets 1500 mcg -Active form of Methylcobalamin Vitamin B12 Supplements for Men & Women- 90 Veg Tablets

₹599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HealthKart hk vitals Fish Oil and Multivitamin (60 Tablets Each) Combo Pack | 1000mg Omega 3 with 180mg EPA & 120mg DHA | Enhances Energy, Immunity & Joints Health

₹699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

PLIX - THE PLANT FIX Apple Cider Vinegar 15 Effervescent Tablet, ACV with mother for weight loss and easy digestion, vitamin B6 & B12, Pack of 4 (Apple), 100% vegan, Easy to carry & consume

₹1,186

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HealthKart hk vitals Calcium Magnesium & Zinc (60 Tablets) | With Vitamin D3, Calcium Supplement for Women and Men | For Bone Health & Joint Support

₹299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

WOW Omega-3 Fish Oil 1300 mg Triple Strength 550mg EPA 350mg DHA, Burpless, Mercury free, Ideal for Keto Diet

₹799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Himalayan Organics Calcium Magnesium Zinc Vitamin D3 & B12-120 Vegetarian Tablets

₹699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

INLIFE Vitamin B12 (Methylcobalamin) 1500mcg Supplement with ALA, Folic Acid, Vitamin D3 | Nerve and Brain Health for Men & Women – 60 Tablets(Pack Of 1, 60)

₹396

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Carbamide Forte Biotin 10000mcg for Hair Growth, Skin & Nails - 120 Veg Tablets

₹549

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wellbeing Nutrition Glow Collagen with Glutathione | Collagen Supplements for Women & Men | Marine Collagen Powder with SkinAx², Resveratrol, Bromelain & Goji Berry | 250g - Tropical Bliss Flavor

₹1,758

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Swisse Beauty Hair Skin Nails+ with Vitamin C and Biotin for Healthy hair, Radiant Skin and Stronger Nails - 60 Tablets (Vegan Supplement)

₹1,270

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Be Bodywise Biotin Hair Gummies for Stronger, Shinier Hair & Nails | 60 Days Pack | With Biotin, Zinc, Folic Acid, Fibre & Multivitamin | Strawberry Flavour | No Added Sugar & Gut Friendly

₹849

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HealthKart hk vitals Skin Radiance Marine Collagen Supplement (Orange, 200g) | Vitamin C, E, Sodium Hyaluronate | For Healthy Skin, Hair & Nails

₹899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

OZiva Plant Based Biotin for Hair Growth| Biotin Powder for Increased Hair Density, Shinier Hair, Healthier Skin & Nails (With Silica, Sesbania Agati), Certified Clean & Vegan, 125g (Classic)

₹678

amazonLogo
GET THIS

PLIX - THE PLANT FIX Glutathione Tablets With Vitamin C For Clear And Youthful Skin (Pack Of 1, Strawberry) | 15 Collagen Supplements |500mg L-Glutathione, Vitamin E And Hyaluronic Acid

₹569

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Gritzo SuperMilk Height+ (13+y Boys), 13g Protein Powder (Double Chocolate, 400g) | Zero Refined Sugar, 21 Vitamins & Minerals

₹799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Little Joys Chocolate Nutrimix 350g | 2-6 Years | No Refined Sugar | with 24 essential Vitamins & minerals | 6g protein per serving | Supports Healthy Growth & Boosts Immunity | With Ragi, Bajra, Almonds & Oats | Chocolate Flavour Nutrition Drink Powder

₹649

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Little Joys Chocolate Nutrimix 350g | 7-12 Years | No Refined Sugar | with 24 essential Vitamins & minerals | 9g protein per serving | Supports Healthy Growth & Boosts Immunity | With Ragi, Bajra, Almonds & Oats | Chocolate Flavour Nutrition Drink Powder

₹699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Gritzo SuperMilk Height+ (7-12y Boys), 10g Protein Powder (Double Chocolate, 400g) | Zero Refined Sugar, 21 Vitamins & Minerals

₹699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Nestle Health Science, Resource High Protein - 400 g

₹934

amazonLogo
GET THIS

STROOM Asias First Centre Filled Protein Bars | 20g Protein (5 Bars, 63 Grams Each) | Variety Pack | Protein Bars for Muscle Growth & Repair | Fibre Rich | No Added Sugar

₹584

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Whole Truth - Mini Protein Bars - Double Cocoa- Pack of 8-8 x 27g - No Added Sugar - All Natural

₹456

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SuperYou Chocolate Protein Wafer Bars (Pack of 10)|10g Protein, 3g Fiber, No Added Sugar|Yeast Fermented Protein|Energy Bars|Crunchy Wafer Bar|100% Vegetarian|No Palm Oil|400g

₹549

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Yogabar Variety Pack 10 grams Protein Bars [Pack of 6], Protein Blend & Premium Whey,100% Veg, Rich Protein Bar with Date, Vitamins, Fiber, Energy & Immunity for fitness.

₹329

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SuperYou Chocolate Protein Wafer Bars (Pack of 10)|10g Protein, 3g Fiber, No Added Sugar|Yeast Fermented Protein|Energy Bars|Crunchy Wafer Bar|100% Vegetarian|No Palm Oil|400g

₹549

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Fitkit by Cult FT200M 4.5HP Peak Treadmill (Max Weight: 110Kg, Auto Incline, Max Speed 16km/hr & Massager) for Home Gym Fitness with 1 Year Warranty

₹31,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Durafit Elliptical Cross Trainer Series | Adjustable Seat | 8 Levels Magnetic Adjustable Resistance | 5 Kg Flywheel | Max User Weight 120 Kg | LCD Display (Durafit Waltz)

₹14,998

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SPARNOD FITNESS SAB-05 Upright Air Bike Exercise Cycle for Home Gym - Dual Action for Full Body Workout - Adjustable Resistance, Height Adjustable seat with Back Rest

₹7,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Reach Mini Bike Digital Pedal Exerciser | Home Exercise Equipment | Mini Cycle for Home Workout with Fixing Strap, Adjustable Resistance & LCD Display | for Light Exercise & Physiotherapy at Home

₹1,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MAXPRO PTM405M 4.5 HP Peak DC Motor Multifunction Folding Treadmill with Massager,Free Diet Plan,Max.Speed 14km/hr,Max. User Weight 110kgs,Fit Show App Support,Running Machine LED Display for Home use

₹30,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

WALKINGPAD R2 Treadmill Running and Walking Folding Treadmill Manual Automatic Modes Foldable Walking Pad Non-Slip Smart LCD Display Fitness Equipment 12Km/Hr, Black

₹48,888

amazonLogo
GET THIS

PowerMax Fitness BS-MINI Mini Cycle Pedal Exerciser with Adjustable Resistance and Digital Display - For Light Leg and Arm Exercise and Physiotherapy at Home

₹1,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Spike Tummy Trimmer for Home Gym Exercise Resistance Band Leg Exercise Ab exercise Full Body Exercise for Men and Women (Spike Tummy Trimmer Black)

₹1,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Fashnex Resistance Bands Set for Exercise, Stretching and Workout Toning Tube Kit with Foam Handles, Door Anchor, Ankle Strap and Carry Bag for Men, Women

₹699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Strauss Chin Up Door Bar | Pull Up Bars for Home Workout with Palm Pad and Anti-Skid Grip | Door Way Adjustable Length Hanging Rod | Hanging Bar for Pull-ups,Push ups & Chin ups,(Red)

₹649

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Boldfit Skipping Rope for Men and Women Jumping Rope With Adjustable Height Speed Skipping Rope for Kids, Women, Girls Rassi Jumping Men for Exercise, Gym, Sports Fitness - Black, Polyvinyl Chlorine

₹149

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Boldfit Push Up Bar Pushup Home Gym Equipment for Men & Women for Training, Exercise Push up Stand Gym Accessories for Men & Women in Home Use for Chest, Pushup Anti-Slip Push Ups Stand Multicolor

₹319

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kore Leather 7 Feet Plain Bar With Two Locks For Weightlifting, Powerlifting And Crossfit

₹1,089

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Fashnex Waist Belt Made of Neoprene for Women & Men for Tummy Exercise.

₹999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lifelong Tummy Trimmer with Double Suction Cup Sit-Up Bar for Abdominal Exercise, Leg Muscle Training Arm Muscles Exercise with Door Attachment, Ankle Straps and 2 Resistance Tubes (Red/Black)

₹1,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wiselife Tru Alignment Yoga Mat + Sleek Yoga Strap For Men And Women (Probalance Tpe Material 6Mm Extra Thick Extra Long Extra Wide) (Emerald), Green

₹1,277

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Basics 13mm Extra Thick NBR Yoga and Exercise Mat with Carrying Strap, Steel

₹887.95

amazonLogo
GET THIS

STRAUSS Peanut-Shaped Anti-Burst Gym

₹899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Boldfit Gym Ball for Exercise Anti Burst Exercise Ball with Foot Pump for Workout Yoga Ball for Women and Men Swiss Ball for Balance Stability Training, Birthing Ball for Pregnancy -Grey 65Cm View Details checkDetails

₹679

amazonLogo
GET THIS

WiseLife Bottle Green Yoga Block | Yoga Brick (Set of 2, Extra Large Size), High Density Premium EVA Foam Material, Soft Surface for balance, support & performance, Yoga Props View Details checkDetails

₹802

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AmazonBasics Foam Yoga Blocks - 4 x 9 x 6 Inches, Set of 2, Purple View Details checkDetails

₹819

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Boldfit Resistance Band Set with Handles, Portable Toning Tubes with Door Anchor & Foam Handles. Resistance Tube Kit with Bag and Ankle Straps Included. (11 Pieces Tube Set), Multicolor View Details checkDetails

₹1,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

RUBX Rubber Coated Professional Exercise Hex Dumbbells (Pack Of 2) 5 Kg X 2Pc (Total = 10 Kg), Silver View Details checkDetails

₹1,659

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KORE DM-HEXA-5KG-COMBO16 Dumbbells Kits, Rubber, Black View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kore PVC 16 Kg Home Gym Set With One 3 Ft Curl And One Pair Dumbbell Rods With Gym Accessories, Black View Details checkDetails

₹1,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BULLAR Steel Home Gym Set with 5Ft Straight Rod, Curl bar, (10kg-70Kg) Steel Weight Plates Combo, Gym Equipment for Home Workout Exercise Kit for Fitness (S30KG (5KGX4,2.5KGX4)/4FT/5FT/SDM/ACC) View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Strauss Adjustable Hand Grip| Adjustable Resistance (10KG - 40KG) | Hand Gripper for Home & Gym Workouts | Perfect for Finger & Forearm Hand Exercises for Men & Women (Black/Orange) View Details checkDetails

₹299

amazonLogo
GET THIS
'If health is lost, everything is lost' is a saying that rings true now more than ever. As the number of diseases increases, health is no longer a choice but a priority. Lead a healthy life with the right fitness goals, and the Amazon Health & Fitness Sale is here to help you. The Sale, which started on January 27, 2025, and will run until January 31, 2025, could be your golden opportunity to invest in your well-being without breaking the bank. With up to 60% off on whey protein, dietary supplements, fitness equipment, and more, you can stock up on essentials from top brands like MuscleBlaze, Carbamide Forte, Lifelong and more. Whether you are kickstarting your fitness journey or upgrading your routine, this Amazon sale 2025 offers all that you need to stay strong, fit, and energised. Grab these deals now and redefine your health goals!

Discover exclusive deals and discounts during the Amazon Health & Fitness Sale 2025.(Adobe Stock)
Discover exclusive deals and discounts during the Amazon Health & Fitness Sale 2025.(Adobe Stock)

Amazon Health & Fitness Sale 2025: Get up to 45% off on the best whey protein powders

Fuel your fitness journey with the best whey protein options available at discounts during the Amazon Health and Fitness Sale 2025. These high-quality proteins may support muscle recovery, promote lean muscle growth, and provide essential amino acids for post-workout replenishment. With top brands like MuscleBlaze and Bigmuscles Nutrition, you can achieve your protein goals easily. So, grab your favorite whey protein at up to 45% off and elevate your fitness game today!

A few suggestions for you:

Amazon Sale 2025: Save up to 40% on the best vitamin supplements

Boost your immunity and overall health with top-notch vitamin supplements. The Amazon Health & Fitness sale features popular brands like Carbamide Forte, HealthKart HK Vitals and more offering multivitamins, vitamin D, C, and more. These supplements may help to improve energy levels, strengthen immunity, and fill nutritional gaps in your diet. Don’t miss the chance to prioritise wellness and enjoy up to 40% off on a range of trusted vitamin supplements.

A few picks for you:

Amazon Health & Fitness Sale: Discover the best beauty supplements (Collagen & Biotin) at up to 40% off

Get glowing skin, stronger nails, and lustrous hair with beauty supplements like the best collagen supplement and the best biotin supplement. Ideal for enhancing skin elasticity and promoting hair health, these supplements are a must-have in your routine. Brands like Wellbeing Nutrition and HealthKart offer premium options at discounted prices during Amazon's sale. Look radiant while saving big with these incredible deals on beauty essentials!

A few options for you:

Amazon India offers exciting deals on the best nutritional drinks at up to 30% off

Stay energized and nourished with premium nutritional drinks now available at reduced prices. Packed with essential vitamins, minerals, and protein, they are perfect for busy lifestyles or quick meal replacements. Explore brands like Ensure, Boost, and Horlicks during the sale to meet your health goals effortlessly. Shop now to enjoy tasty, wholesome nutrition at unbeatable discounts!

ALSO READ: Best whey protein powders in India: 10 top choices to boost your performance and muscle growth

Check out our top picks:

Amazon Health & Fitness Sale: Get the best protein bars at up to 40% off

Keep hunger pangs at bay with delicious and protein-packed bars from the Amazon Health and Fitness Sale 2025. Perfect as a snack or workout fuel, these bars offer a balance of protein, fiber, and nutrients. Explore popular options from The Whole Truth and Yoga Bar at affordable prices. So, satisfy your cravings while staying on track with these pocket-friendly deals!

ALSO READ: Best whey protein brands: MuscleBlaze vs its 8 cost-effective alternatives for muscle gain

Explore the top picks:

Amazon Health and Fitness Sale: Discover the best cardio workout machines at up to 60% off

Stay in shape with cardio workout machines like treadmills, exercise bikes, and ellipticals. These best home gym equipment are now available at amazing discounts. They may help burn calories, improve heart health, and boost endurance from the comfort of your home. Top brands like Lifelong and Fitkit ensure quality and reliability. Shop during the Amazon Health & Fitness Sale to bring your fitness goals closer with unbeatable deals on cardio equipment!

Check out our top picks:

Amazon Health & Fitness Sale: Enjoy up to off on the best home gym equipment

Turn your home into a fitness hub with affordable home gym equipment. From tummy twisters to skipping ropes, this Amazon sale offers high-quality options for all fitness levels. Build strength and improve your overall fitness with discounted gear from brands. With up to 40% off, upgrading your home gym has never been easier or more affordable!

Check out our top picks:

Amazon Sale 2025: Discover the best yoga accessories

Enhance your yoga practice with premium accessories like mats, blocks, straps, and bolsters. These tools aid in alignment, flexibility, and support, making every session more effective. Brands like Strauss and AmazonBasics offer durable and beginner-friendly options at reduced prices during the sale. Don’t miss this chance to elevate your yoga routine with savings on essentials!

A few suggestions for you:

Amazon Health & Fitness Sale: Grab the best gym equipment for muscle-building

Build your dream physique with top-rated muscle-building equipment like dumbbells, hand grips, and gym sets. Ideal for strength training and toning, these tools are essential for fitness enthusiasts. Grab high-quality options from trusted brands during the Amazon Health and Fitness Sale and enjoy massive discounts while you work towards your fitness goals.

Check out our top picks:

Similar articles for you:

Best supplements for hair growth: 10 top choices for you

Biotin supplement for hair: Which brand is better, Carbamide Forte or HealthKart

Best protein powder for building muscle in 2025: Top 10 choices to support your fitness goals

Frequently asked questions

  • What are the top brands featured in the Amazon Health and Fitness Sale?

    The Amazon sale includes popular brands like MuscleBlaze, Bigmuscles Nutrition, Lifelong, Carbamide Forte, OZiva, Yoga Bar, and more. These brands offer discounts on whey protein, supplements, fitness equipment, and other essentials.

  • How can I choose the best whey protein during the Amazon sale?

    Look for whey protein with high protein content, minimal sugar, and added benefits like BCAAs. Trusted brands like MuscleBlaze and AS-IT-IS offer discounted options to suit various fitness goals.

  • Are there discounts on home gym equipment and yoga accessories?

    Yes! The Amazon Health & Fitness Sale includes up to 60% off on home gym equipment like dumbbells, benches, and racks, as well as yoga accessories like mats, blocks, and straps from brands.

  • Are there supplements for beauty and gut health in the Amazon sale?

    Absolutely. You can find discounts on collagen, biotin, probiotics, and prebiotics from brands like OZiva, Boldfit, and HealthKart HK Vitals. These supplements promote radiant skin, healthy hair, and improved digestion.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

