Amazon Health & Fitness Sale 2025: Fuel your fitness journey, up to 60% off on protein, gym equipments and more
Jan 29, 2025 11:19 AM IST
Take your fitness game up a notch in 2025 with the latest Amazon Health & Fitness Sale. Get exclusive deals on supplements, dumbbells and more at up to 60% off.
MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein (Rich Chocolate, 1 kg / 2.2 lb) | Clinically Tested 50% Higher Protein Absorption | Informed Choice UK, Labdoor USA Certified & US Patent Filed EAF® View Details
₹2,799
|
Bigmuscles Nutrition Premium Gold Whey [1Kg] | Informed Choice UK Certified | Isolate Whey Protein Blend | 25g Protein | 11g EAA | ProHydrolase Enzyme Technology [Chocolate] View Details
₹1,499
|
AS-IT-IS Nutrition Whey Protein Concentrate 80% - 1kg | Unflavoured | tested for purity | Labdoor certified View Details
₹1,891
|
avvatar WHEY PROTEIN | 2Kg | Malai Kulfi Flavour | 28g Protein | 57 Servings | Isolate & Concentrate Blend View Details
₹5,499
|
MuscleTech Performance Series Nitro-Tech Ripped Chocolate Fudge Brownie 4 Lbs (1.81kg) View Details
₹5,229
|
The Whole Truth Whey Protein Concentrate Unflavoured |1 kg (2.2 lbs) | 26g Protein per scoop | 6.4g BCAA | 100% Authentic Whey & No Adulteration | Clean and Light | Muscle Building | Vegetarian View Details
₹2,299
|
OZiva Protein & Herbs for Women, Chocolate, 16 Servings, 0g added Sugar View Details
₹1,599
|
Carbamide Forte Vitamin B12 Tablets 1500 mcg -Active form of Methylcobalamin Vitamin B12 Supplements for Men & Women- 90 Veg Tablets View Details
₹599
|
HealthKart hk vitals Fish Oil and Multivitamin (60 Tablets Each) Combo Pack | 1000mg Omega 3 with 180mg EPA & 120mg DHA | Enhances Energy, Immunity & Joints Health View Details
₹699
|
PLIX - THE PLANT FIX Apple Cider Vinegar 15 Effervescent Tablet, ACV with mother for weight loss and easy digestion, vitamin B6 & B12, Pack of 4 (Apple), 100% vegan, Easy to carry & consume View Details
₹1,186
|
HealthKart hk vitals Calcium Magnesium & Zinc (60 Tablets) | With Vitamin D3, Calcium Supplement for Women and Men | For Bone Health & Joint Support View Details
₹299
|
WOW Omega-3 Fish Oil 1300 mg Triple Strength 550mg EPA 350mg DHA, Burpless, Mercury free, Ideal for Keto Diet View Details
₹799
|
Himalayan Organics Calcium Magnesium Zinc Vitamin D3 & B12-120 Vegetarian Tablets View Details
₹699
|
INLIFE Vitamin B12 (Methylcobalamin) 1500mcg Supplement with ALA, Folic Acid, Vitamin D3 | Nerve and Brain Health for Men & Women – 60 Tablets(Pack Of 1, 60) View Details
₹396
|
Carbamide Forte Biotin 10000mcg for Hair Growth, Skin & Nails - 120 Veg Tablets View Details
₹549
|
Wellbeing Nutrition Glow Collagen with Glutathione | Collagen Supplements for Women & Men | Marine Collagen Powder with SkinAx², Resveratrol, Bromelain & Goji Berry | 250g - Tropical Bliss Flavor View Details
₹1,758
|
Swisse Beauty Hair Skin Nails+ with Vitamin C and Biotin for Healthy hair, Radiant Skin and Stronger Nails - 60 Tablets (Vegan Supplement) View Details
₹1,270
|
Be Bodywise Biotin Hair Gummies for Stronger, Shinier Hair & Nails | 60 Days Pack | With Biotin, Zinc, Folic Acid, Fibre & Multivitamin | Strawberry Flavour | No Added Sugar & Gut Friendly View Details
₹849
|
HealthKart hk vitals Skin Radiance Marine Collagen Supplement (Orange, 200g) | Vitamin C, E, Sodium Hyaluronate | For Healthy Skin, Hair & Nails View Details
₹899
|
OZiva Plant Based Biotin for Hair Growth| Biotin Powder for Increased Hair Density, Shinier Hair, Healthier Skin & Nails (With Silica, Sesbania Agati), Certified Clean & Vegan, 125g (Classic) View Details
₹678
|
PLIX - THE PLANT FIX Glutathione Tablets With Vitamin C For Clear And Youthful Skin (Pack Of 1, Strawberry) | 15 Collagen Supplements |500mg L-Glutathione, Vitamin E And Hyaluronic Acid View Details
₹569
|
Gritzo SuperMilk Height+ (13+y Boys), 13g Protein Powder (Double Chocolate, 400g) | Zero Refined Sugar, 21 Vitamins & Minerals View Details
₹799
|
Little Joys Chocolate Nutrimix 350g | 2-6 Years | No Refined Sugar | with 24 essential Vitamins & minerals | 6g protein per serving | Supports Healthy Growth & Boosts Immunity | With Ragi, Bajra, Almonds & Oats | Chocolate Flavour Nutrition Drink Powder View Details
₹649
|
Little Joys Chocolate Nutrimix 350g | 7-12 Years | No Refined Sugar | with 24 essential Vitamins & minerals | 9g protein per serving | Supports Healthy Growth & Boosts Immunity | With Ragi, Bajra, Almonds & Oats | Chocolate Flavour Nutrition Drink Powder View Details
₹699
|
Gritzo SuperMilk Height+ (7-12y Boys), 10g Protein Powder (Double Chocolate, 400g) | Zero Refined Sugar, 21 Vitamins & Minerals View Details
₹699
|
Nestle Health Science, Resource High Protein - 400 g View Details
₹934
|
STROOM Asias First Centre Filled Protein Bars | 20g Protein (5 Bars, 63 Grams Each) | Variety Pack | Protein Bars for Muscle Growth & Repair | Fibre Rich | No Added Sugar View Details
₹584
|
The Whole Truth - Mini Protein Bars - Double Cocoa- Pack of 8-8 x 27g - No Added Sugar - All Natural View Details
₹456
|
SuperYou Chocolate Protein Wafer Bars (Pack of 10)|10g Protein, 3g Fiber, No Added Sugar|Yeast Fermented Protein|Energy Bars|Crunchy Wafer Bar|100% Vegetarian|No Palm Oil|400g View Details
₹549
|
Yogabar Variety Pack 10 grams Protein Bars [Pack of 6], Protein Blend & Premium Whey,100% Veg, Rich Protein Bar with Date, Vitamins, Fiber, Energy & Immunity for fitness. View Details
₹329
|
SuperYou Chocolate Protein Wafer Bars (Pack of 10)|10g Protein, 3g Fiber, No Added Sugar|Yeast Fermented Protein|Energy Bars|Crunchy Wafer Bar|100% Vegetarian|No Palm Oil|400g View Details
₹549
|
Fitkit by Cult FT200M 4.5HP Peak Treadmill (Max Weight: 110Kg, Auto Incline, Max Speed 16km/hr & Massager) for Home Gym Fitness with 1 Year Warranty View Details
₹31,999
|
Durafit Elliptical Cross Trainer Series | Adjustable Seat | 8 Levels Magnetic Adjustable Resistance | 5 Kg Flywheel | Max User Weight 120 Kg | LCD Display (Durafit Waltz) View Details
₹14,998
|
SPARNOD FITNESS SAB-05 Upright Air Bike Exercise Cycle for Home Gym - Dual Action for Full Body Workout - Adjustable Resistance, Height Adjustable seat with Back Rest View Details
₹7,399
|
Reach Mini Bike Digital Pedal Exerciser | Home Exercise Equipment | Mini Cycle for Home Workout with Fixing Strap, Adjustable Resistance & LCD Display | for Light Exercise & Physiotherapy at Home View Details
₹1,899
|
MAXPRO PTM405M 4.5 HP Peak DC Motor Multifunction Folding Treadmill with Massager,Free Diet Plan,Max.Speed 14km/hr,Max. User Weight 110kgs,Fit Show App Support,Running Machine LED Display for Home use View Details
₹30,999
|
WALKINGPAD R2 Treadmill Running and Walking Folding Treadmill Manual Automatic Modes Foldable Walking Pad Non-Slip Smart LCD Display Fitness Equipment 12Km/Hr, Black View Details
₹48,888
|
PowerMax Fitness BS-MINI Mini Cycle Pedal Exerciser with Adjustable Resistance and Digital Display - For Light Leg and Arm Exercise and Physiotherapy at Home View Details
₹1,699
|
Spike Tummy Trimmer for Home Gym Exercise Resistance Band Leg Exercise Ab exercise Full Body Exercise for Men and Women (Spike Tummy Trimmer Black) View Details
₹1,499
|
Fashnex Resistance Bands Set for Exercise, Stretching and Workout Toning Tube Kit with Foam Handles, Door Anchor, Ankle Strap and Carry Bag for Men, Women View Details
₹699
|
Strauss Chin Up Door Bar | Pull Up Bars for Home Workout with Palm Pad and Anti-Skid Grip | Door Way Adjustable Length Hanging Rod | Hanging Bar for Pull-ups,Push ups & Chin ups,(Red) View Details
₹649
|
Boldfit Skipping Rope for Men and Women Jumping Rope With Adjustable Height Speed Skipping Rope for Kids, Women, Girls Rassi Jumping Men for Exercise, Gym, Sports Fitness - Black, Polyvinyl Chlorine View Details
₹149
|
Boldfit Push Up Bar Pushup Home Gym Equipment for Men & Women for Training, Exercise Push up Stand Gym Accessories for Men & Women in Home Use for Chest, Pushup Anti-Slip Push Ups Stand Multicolor View Details
₹319
|
Kore Leather 7 Feet Plain Bar With Two Locks For Weightlifting, Powerlifting And Crossfit View Details
₹1,089
|
Fashnex Waist Belt Made of Neoprene for Women & Men for Tummy Exercise. View Details
₹999
|
Lifelong Tummy Trimmer with Double Suction Cup Sit-Up Bar for Abdominal Exercise, Leg Muscle Training Arm Muscles Exercise with Door Attachment, Ankle Straps and 2 Resistance Tubes (Red/Black) View Details
₹1,299
|
Wiselife Tru Alignment Yoga Mat + Sleek Yoga Strap For Men And Women (Probalance Tpe Material 6Mm Extra Thick Extra Long Extra Wide) (Emerald), Green View Details
₹1,277
|
Amazon Basics 13mm Extra Thick NBR Yoga and Exercise Mat with Carrying Strap, Steel View Details
₹887.95
|
STRAUSS Peanut-Shaped Anti-Burst Gym Ball | Fitness Equipment for Home Gym, Yoga, Pilates | Stability Ball for Core Strength, Balance Training, Posture Correction | Non-Slip Exercise Ball (Purple) View Details
₹899
|
Boldfit Gym Ball for Exercise Anti Burst Exercise Ball with Foot Pump for Workout Yoga Ball for Women and Men Swiss Ball for Balance Stability Training, Birthing Ball for Pregnancy -Grey 65Cm View Details
₹679
|
WiseLife Bottle Green Yoga Block | Yoga Brick (Set of 2, Extra Large Size), High Density Premium EVA Foam Material, Soft Surface for balance, support & performance, Yoga Props View Details
₹802
|
AmazonBasics Foam Yoga Blocks - 4 x 9 x 6 Inches, Set of 2, Purple View Details
₹819
|
Boldfit Resistance Band Set with Handles, Portable Toning Tubes with Door Anchor & Foam Handles. Resistance Tube Kit with Bag and Ankle Straps Included. (11 Pieces Tube Set), Multicolor View Details
₹1,299
|
RUBX Rubber Coated Professional Exercise Hex Dumbbells (Pack Of 2) 5 Kg X 2Pc (Total = 10 Kg), Silver View Details
₹1,659
|
KORE DM-HEXA-5KG-COMBO16 Dumbbells Kits, Rubber, Black View Details
₹1,499
|
Kore PVC 16 Kg Home Gym Set With One 3 Ft Curl And One Pair Dumbbell Rods With Gym Accessories, Black View Details
₹1,399
|
BULLAR Steel Home Gym Set with 5Ft Straight Rod, Curl bar, (10kg-70Kg) Steel Weight Plates Combo, Gym Equipment for Home Workout Exercise Kit for Fitness (S30KG (5KGX4,2.5KGX4)/4FT/5FT/SDM/ACC) View Details
₹5,999
|
Strauss Adjustable Hand Grip| Adjustable Resistance (10KG - 40KG) | Hand Gripper for Home & Gym Workouts | Perfect for Finger & Forearm Hand Exercises for Men & Women (Black/Orange) View Details
₹299
|
