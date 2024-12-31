10 must-have home gym equipment to kickstart your New Year workout

As the New Year, 2025 begins, it is the perfect time to set fresh fitness goals and commit to a healthier lifestyle. If you are planning to create your own workout space at home, it is important to include the right equipment for staying motivated and achieving results. Home gym equipment will not only enhance your workouts but also ensure you are working smarter and safer. From versatile resistance bands and adjustable dumbbells to cutting-edge cardio machines, the right tools can cater to any fitness level or goal. With the right gear, 2025 could be your strongest and healthiest year. So, explore these must-have home gym equipment and kickstart your fitness journey. Kickstart your New Year 2025 with these home gym equipments.(Adobe Stock)

What are the benefits of exercising?

1. Improves physical health: Regular exercise can boost cardiovascular health, strengthen muscles, improve flexibility, and help regulate weight. It may also reduce the risk of chronic diseases like heart disease, diabetes, and hypertension.

2. Mental well-being: Exercise releases endorphins, the body's natural mood enhancers, reducing stress, anxiety, and symptoms of depression. It also improves sleep quality.

3. Boosts energy levels: Physical activity using gym equipment can also boost stamina and reduce fatigue by improving circulation and oxygen flow, making daily tasks feel easier.

4. Strengthens immune system: Regular exercise may also enhance immune function, helping your body fight infections and recover faster from illnesses.

5. Increases longevity: A consistent exercise routine is linked to a longer, healthier life by promoting overall physical and mental well-being.

ALSO READ: Beauty of Joseon serum breakdown: Known its texture, ingredients and benefits for damaged skin

Comparison of brands based on price, capacity and features:

Top home gym equipments Price Capacity Features Welcare WC6044 Elliptical Cross Trainer 16,999 90 kg 8 Resistance Levels, Adjustable Seat, 2-in-1 Elliptical + Stationary Bike, LCD Monitor MAXPRO PTM405M Folding Treadmill 31,000 110 kg 3 Manual Incline Levels, 14 km/h Speed, 12 Pre-set Programs, Massager, Dumbbells Reach AB-110 BST Air Bike 8,999 100 kg Adjustable Resistance, Moving & Stationary Handles, LCD Monitor, Twister Feature Lifelong Dumbbells Set for Home Gym 849 N/A Hexagonal Design, Rubber Coating, Space-Efficient Storage BULLAR Steel Home Gym Set 5,561 N/A Includes 5ft Straight Rod, Curl Bar, Steel Plates, Highly Durable SPIKE Black Tummy Trimmer 1,499 N/A Multi-Function, Tension Rope, Lightweight, Adjustable Foot Pedals Fashnex Resistance Bands Set 699 N/A Stackable up to 100 lbs, Portable, Includes Foam Handles, Door Anchor, Ankle Straps Boldfit Gym Ball 579 N/A Anti-Burst, Non-Slip Surface, Ideal for Yoga, Pilates, and Balance Training Symactive Neoprene Coated Kettlebell 1,899 N/A Neoprene Coating, Flat Bottom, Wide Handle for Secure Grip, Solid Cast Iron Material Life Line Fitness LB-311 Adjustable Bench 4,199 330 lbs 8 Adjustable Levels (Flat, Incline, Decline), Leg Support, Suitable for Dumbbell Workouts

10 home gym equipment you must have in New Year 2025

Welcare WC6044 Elliptical Cross Trainer is a 2-in-1 elliptical and stationary bike for low-impact full-body cardio. This home gym equipment features an adjustable seat, an 8-level manual magnetic resistance system, and a 5kg quiet flywheel for smooth performance. The LCD monitor may help to track time, speed, distance, heart rate, and calories.

Specifications of Welcare WC6044 Elliptical Cross Trainer:

Material: Metal

Feature: Magnetic exercise cycle

Why buy: This machine is ideal for individuals looking to improve their cardio fitness or recover from injuries. Its low-impact design protects knees, while the adjustable resistance accommodates all fitness levels.

Why avoid: It may not be suitable for advanced athletes due to its limited flywheel weight and resistance levels.

Why choose: A versatile, space-saving solution for home workouts, offering durability and easy transport.

ALSO READ: Hand cream buying guide: Tips to pick the right one for smooth and supple skin

MAXPRO PTM405M Folding Treadmill is a multifunctional treadmill with a 4.5 HP peak motor, 14km/hr max speed, and a 3-level manual incline. It features a large LED display, FitShow App support, and accessories like a massager, dumbbells, and a sit-up tool. This home gym equipment has a hydraulic folding mechanism that ensures easy storage.

Specifications of Maxpro PTM405M Folding Treadmill:

Item weight: 50 kg

Feature: Multifunction folding treadmill

Why buy: This best home gym equipment is excellent for varied cardio and strength training. It is also ideal for weight loss and endurance programs, with 12 preset workouts.

Why avoid: Assembly and additional installation charges might deter budget-conscious buyers. Requires a stabilizer to prevent motor damage.

Why choose: This home equipment in India is a powerful, feature-rich treadmill with multifunctional capabilities, perfect for those seeking advanced cardio options at home.

Reach AB-110 BST Air Bike Exercise Cycle on an air bike with adjustable resistance, ergonomic seating, and dual-action handles for a full-body workout. This gym cycle for home includes a tummy twister and an LCD monitor for tracking fitness metrics.

Specifications of Reach AB-110 BST Air Bike Exercise:

Material: Alloy steel

Feature: Adjustable knob resistance.

Why buy: This home gym equipment may be affordable, compact, and perfect for beginners or those seeking low-impact cardio.

Why avoid: This home gym set has a limited resistance range and may not challenge advanced users.

Why choose: A cost-effective, versatile option for home fitness enthusiasts who want a full-body workout.

Lifelong Hex Dumbbells a durable, rubber-coated cast iron dumbbells with an ergonomic grip and hexagonal design to prevent rolling. This home gym equipment is compact and space-efficient for home gyms.

Specifications of Lifelong Dumbbells Set:

Material: Rubber

Feature: No roll head

Why buy: This best dumbbell set may be ideal for strength training, suitable for all fitness levels, and floor-friendly due to its rubber coating.

Why avoid: It has a fixed weight and may not be suitable for progressive training or advanced lifters needing heavier weights.

Why choose: Perfect for compact home gyms, offering durability and versatility for various workouts.

ALSO READ: Best vitamin C serum for oily skin: 10 top choices for healthy and radiant glow

BULLAR Steel Home Gym Set is a comprehensive steel weight set including 5ft straight and 4ft curl rods, with weight plates ranging from 10-70kg. This home gym equipment also includes solid dumbbell rods and accessories for diverse workouts.

Specifications of Bullar Steel Home Gym Set:

Material: Chrome steel

Handle type: PVC

Why buy: This home gym set is durable and long-lasting for building muscle and strength. It offers a variety of weights to suit different fitness levels.

Why avoid: It requires significant storage space and may not suit those with limited home gym areas.

Why choose: An all-in-one gym solution for serious strength training enthusiasts.

Spike Tummy Trimmer is a lightweight, portable abdominal exerciser. This home equipment is made of premium latex with contoured foot pedals for safety. It is designed for toning the arms, legs, and core.

Specifications of Spike Tummy Trimmer:

Material: Nylon, rubber

Age range: Adult

Why buy: This home gym equipment is affordable and effective for toning and light strength training. Its portability makes it great for travel.

Why avoid: Limited functionality for advanced users or those seeking full-body strength equipment.

Why choose: It may be a simple, cost-effective option for improving flexibility and core strength.

Fashnex Resistance Bands Set is a set of five stackable resistance bands. They come with a maximum combined resistance of 100 lbs. This home equipment features foam handles, ankle straps, a door anchor, and a carrying bag.

Specifications of Fashnex Resistance Bands:

Material: Natural rubber

Item weight: 390 grams

Why buy: This home gym equipment is highly portable and versatile, suitable for beginner-level workouts and stretching exercises.

Why avoid: It may not be ideal for advanced strength training due to lower resistance capacity.

Why choose: It is a lightweight and compact solution for on-the-go fitness enthusiasts.

Boldfit Gym Ball is an anti-burst exercise ball with a non-slip surface. This home gym equipment is ideal for yoga, pilates, and balance training. It also includes a foot pump for easy inflation.

Specifications of Boldfit Gym Ball:

Item weight: 300 grams

Sport: Exercise & Fitness

Why buy: This home gym equipment may be great for improving core strength, balance, and flexibility. Suitable for various exercises, including pregnancy workouts.

Why avoid: It may not support heavy weight-lifting routines or advanced exercises requiring more stability.

Why choose: A cost-effective addition to home workouts for low-impact exercises.

ALSO READ: Shampoo for frizzy hair: Discover budget-friendly alternatives to Moroccanoil for similar benefits

Amazon Brand - Symactive Kettlebell is a 10kg solid cast iron kettlebell with a neoprene coating and a textured wide handle for grip. This home gym equipment features a flat bottom for stability.

Specifications of Amazon Brand - Symactive Neoprene Coated Solid Kettlebell for Gym Exercises:

Material: Cast iron

Feature: Wide handle

Why buy: It is durable, ergonomic, and versatile for strength training. Ideal for swings, squats, and snatches.

Why avoid: This home gym equipment has fixed weight and might not suit progressive training needs.

Why choose: A durable, high-quality kettlebell for efficient strength and cardio workouts.

Life Line Fitness LB-311 Adjustable Bench is a heavy-duty steel adjustable bench with 8 levels. This home gym bench is suitable for flat, incline, and decline workouts. It features padded leg support and sweat-proof cushioning.

Specifications of Life Line Fitness LB-311 Adjustable Bench:

Material: Alloy steel

Item weight: 15 kilograms

Why buy: Ideal for targeting multiple muscle groups. This home gym equipment is durable and versatile for beginner to advanced workouts.

Why avoid: It may not fit well in small spaces.

Why choose: A sturdy and functional bench perfect for versatile strength training.

How to choose the right home gym equipment?

1. Assess your fitness goals: Choose a home gym equipment that aligns with your goals, whether it's cardio, strength training, or flexibility. For example, treadmills and ellipticals are great for cardio, while dumbbells and resistance bands target strength.

2. Space availability: Consider the available space in your home. If you have limited space, opt for compact equipment like adjustable dumbbells or foldable treadmills.

3. Budget: Stick to your budget. Quality equipment doesn't always have to be expensive. Focus on the essentials that offer the most value for your goals.

4. Durability and quality: Invest in durable, high-quality equipment that will last, especially if you're using it regularly.

5. Ease of use and maintenance: Look for home gym equipment that is easy to use and maintain. Simplicity and low maintenance ensure consistency in your workout routine.

What is the benefit of having a gym at home?

Having a gym at home offers numerous benefits, including convenience and flexibility. It can help you work out whenever it fits your schedule, eliminating the need to commute or adhere to gym hours. A home gym may also provide privacy, allowing you to exercise without distractions or the intimidation often felt in public gyms. Additionally, it can save money in the long run by avoiding membership fees and transportation costs. With a personal space, you can customize your workouts to suit your needs and preferences, helping you stay consistent and motivated.

Key features of the top home gym equipment:

Must-have home gym equipments Primary function Capacity Adjustability Welcare WC6044 Elliptical Cross Trainer Elliptical & Stationary Bike 90 kg 8 Resistance Levels & Adjustable Seat MAXPRO PTM405M Folding Treadmill Folding Treadmill 110 kg 3 Manual Incline Reach AB-110 BST Air Bike Full Body Air Bike 100 kg Adjustable Resistance Knob Lifelong Dumbbells Set for Home Gym Dumbbells for Strength N/A Fixed Weight per Dumbbel BULLAR Steel Home Gym Set Home Gym Set for Weight Lifting N/A Adjustable Weight Plates SPIKE Black Tummy Trimmer Ab & Full Body Exercise N/A Adjustable Resistance Fashnex Resistance Bands Set Resistance Training & Toning N/A Stackable Bands (up to 100 lbs) Boldfit Gym Ball Stability & Core Work N/A Inflation Control & Non-Slip Surface Symactive Neoprene Coated Kettlebell Kettlebell for Strength Training N/A Textured Grip & Adjustable Handle Life Line Fitness LB-311 Adjustable Bench Adjustable Bench for Full Body Workout 330 lbs 8 Backrest Levels & Leg Support

Similar articles:

Best protein powder for kids: 10 top choices to boost nutrition and support healthy growth

Best salicylic acid serum: 10 top choices for clearer, smoother and healthier skin

Body lotion for winter: Forest Essentials vs The Body Shop for dry skin

Frequently asked questions (FAQs) What home gym equipment is best for beginners? For beginners, start with basic equipment like resistance bands, dumbbells, or a stability ball. These are versatile, easy to use, and help build strength and flexibility.

How much space do I need for home gym equipment? The space required depends on the equipment. Compact options like resistance bands and dumbbells need minimal space, while larger items like treadmills or ellipticals require more room.

Can I get a full-body workout at home? Yes, you can. With equipment like dumbbells, resistance bands, or an adjustable bench, you can target all muscle groups for a comprehensive full-body workout at home.

How often should I use my home gym equipment? Aim for at least 3-5 times a week. Include rest days and vary your workouts to avoid overuse injuries and to target different muscle groups for balanced fitness.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.