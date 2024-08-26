Best protein powder for kids: 10 top choices to boost nutrition and support healthy growth
Protein is said to be the building block of the body. So, discover the best protein powders for kids and maintain a healthy protein balance in the body.
A healthy and fit body cannot be achieved overnight. Small and balanced steps have to be taken from the nascent age to improve and maintain your overall health. The most crucial step in the journey of achieving a healthy body is a well-balanced diet. But parents with kids who are picky eaters often find it challenging to feed their children nutritious meals. While it may not look like a big problem in the beginning, it may slowly lead to nutrition or protein deficiencies. So, if your kid doesn't like eating protein-rich foods like eggs, grains or nuts, protein supplements may come in handy. It may help boost the energy level of your kid and support a healthy weight. Protein powders may even help in repairing tissues, formation of muscles, bones, organs and production of enzymes. Consuming the right amount of protein powders may also help maintain a healthy immune system and improve cognitive functions. We have curated a list of the best protein powders for kids that you may try.
Best protein powders for kids
Protein powders for kids may provide necessary nutrients that help overall growth and development. Here is a list of the best protein powders for kids in India that you may add to your child’s diet after consulting a healthcare professional.
Boost your kids' health with Mikis Growth Formula for Growing Kids. This chocolate ice-cream-flavoured nutrition drink powder promises to provide 28 grams of protein per 100 grams. Packed with whey protein, vitamins and minerals, this supplement may help to improve growth and development. This affordable protein powder may also increase immunity, and support height and weight gain. Regular intake of this supplement may help with brain development, increased stamina and strong bones.
Specifications of Mikis Growth Formula for Growing Kids:
Flavour: Chocolate ice cream
Item weight: 1 kilogram
2.
Little Joys Nutrimix Nutrition Powder 350g | 2-6 Years | No Refined Sugar | Supports Healthy Growth & Boosts Immunity | With Ragi, Bajra, Almonds & Oats | Chocolate Flavour
Suitable for kids aged between 2 to 6 years, Little Joys Nutrimix Nutrition Powder may support healthy growth. Packed with the benefits of natural plant-based ingredients like ragi, bajra, almonds and oats, this nutrition powder may help in healthy weight and height gain. It may even help to boost immunity and improve energy and concentration. This supplement contains a blend of plant-based proteins, vitamin K, D and calcium-rich ragi that may support stronger bones. It may even help relieve constipation, reduce the use of laxatives by promoting healthy gut bacteria and increase the feeling of fullness.
Specifications of Little Joys Nutrimix Powder:
Flavour: Chocolate
Item weight: 350 grams
3.
Floral Nutrition Nutritional Drink for Kids with DHA,Vitamin-D for Growth, Height, Immunity, Active and Strong Kids - Protein Powder - 400g Choco Vanilla Flavor
Promote your child's overall health with the Floral Nutritional Drink for Kids. This nutrition drink promises to support the growth and development of growing children. Packed with plant-based protein, this supplement may help to strengthen the immune system, boost growth, reduce fatigue, increase stamina and support brain development.
Specifications of Floral Nutritional Drink for Kids:
Flavour: Choco vanilla
Item weight: 400 grams
Also Read: Best hair growth serums: Say goodbye to hair thinning with the top 10 picks
4.
Gritzo Supermilk Daily Nutrition Powder (8-12Y Young Athlete)-Double Chocolate, 400G|9G Protein With Zero Refined Sugar
Suitable for 8-12 years young athletes, Gritzo Supermilk Daily Nutrition Powder may enhance growth and development. It claims to provide 9 grams of protein per 33.3 grams serving. This nutrition powder may help to strengthen the immune system, boost energy, support brain development, reduce fatigue and provide better hydration. It also contains vital nutrients, including calcium, vitamins, minerals and electrolytes. The brand claims that this easy-to-absorb protein powder is free from soy protein, refined sugars, colours, preservatives, artificial colours and gluten.
Specifications of Gritzo Supermilk Daily Nutrition Powder:
Flavour: Double chocolate
Item weight: 400 grams
5.
Mypro Sport Nutrition Protein Drink Powder Mypro Kids Grow And Gain (3 Benefits Active+ Strong+Smart For Kids) Drink Supplement Powder for Growing Children- 400 Gm
Mypro Sports Nutrition Protein Drink Powder contains 53 essential nutrients, including protein, vitamins, minerals, carbohydrates, fat and herbal nutrients. This health drink for kids may help maintain gut health, boost energy, support bone and nervous system health. The brand also claims that this product is natural, non-GMO, free from fillers, preservatives, dyes, gluten and nuts, which makes it safe to consume.
Specifications of Mypro Sport Nutrition Protein Drink Powder:
Flavour: Chocolate
Item weight: 400 grams
Also Read: Best biotin supplements for hair: 10 choices for thicker, longer and healthier hair growth
Groviva Child Nutrition Supplement may be a good addition to your kids' diet. Suitable for kids aged 2 to 12 years. Specially curated to meet the nutritional requirements of kids, this supplement may help support their growth and development. It promises to improve cognitive function, immune system, gut and bone health. The brand also claims that this product is free from gluten and preservatives.
Specifications of Groviva Child Nutrition Supplement:
Flavour: Chocolate
Item weight: 400 grams
7.
Nutrela Kids Nutrition Drink Powder - 400g, Chocolate Flavour | Helps in Memory and Brain Development | Improve Muscle Mass, Bone and Teeth Strength
Nutrela Kids Nutrition Drink Powder may act as a superfood for kids, supporting their overall health. This 100 per cent vegetarian and bio-fermented supplement claims to improve bone health, teeth strength and muscle mass. It may even help in the memory and brain development of your kid. This supplement may also boost energy, and stamina, and help meet the daily nutritional support for overall growth for growing kids.
Specifications of Nutrela Kids Nutrition Drink Powder:
Flavour: Chocolate
Item weight: 400 grams
Also Read: Best pre-workout supplements: 10 picks to support your fitness goals and enhance your performance
8.
Gritzo SuperMilk Height+ (13+ Boys) - Double Chocolate, 400g | 13g Protein I Zero Refined sugar | 21 Vitamins & Minerals
This protein powder for boys from Gritzo may help promote natural height growth. It promises to provide 13 grams of high-quality protein per 33.3 grams serving to fulfil the daily protein gap. Enriched with 100% RDA of vitamin D3, this supplement can lead to higher absorption of calcium in the body. It also contains 21 essential vitamins, minerals and electrolytes for optimal growth and development. Regular intake of this supplement may help to strengthen the immune system, boost growth, support brain development, reduce fatigue and increase stamina.
Specifications of Gritzo SuperMilk Height+:
Flavour: Double chocolate
Item weight: 580 grams
Nutricion Max Kids Protein Powder is packed with essential vitamins and minerals to support the growth and development of your kid. It promises to deliver 3 grams of whey protein isolate with each serving, ensuring optimum muscle support and recovery. Regular intake of this protein powder may help in building and repairing tissues, support muscle growth, strengthen the immune system, reduce the risk of illness and promote overall well-being.
Specifications of Nutricion Max Kids Protein Powder:
Flavour: Chocolate
Item weight: 200 grams
Also Read: Best amino acid supplements: Enhance your muscle recovery and performance with 10 top picks
10.
Pro360 Kidspro Protein Powder Child Nutrition & Health Supplement for Growing Children, Improves Growth and Active Strong Kids – 200g (Chocolate Flavor)
Pro360 Kidspro Protein Powder Child Nutrition & Health Supplement contains milk protein, whey protein and isolated soy protein. This triple protein source may help in the physical growth and muscle tissue development of your child. It also contains vitamins and minerals that support immunity.
Specifications of Pro360 Kidspro Protein Powder Child Nutrition & Health Supplement:
Flavour: Chocolate
Item weight: 200 grams
How to choose the best protein powder for kids
Importance of protein: Before including protein powder in your kids’ diet, you must understand the importance of protein. It plays a crucial role in the growth and development of kids, helping with tissue repair, immune function and more.
Nutritional content: While buying protein powder for girls and boys, look for products that are derived from high-quality sources like whey, casein or plant-based. Opt for products that offer a moderate amount of protein per serving.
Avoid harmful ingredients: Make sure to buy protein supplements that are free from added sugars, preservatives or artificial flavours. Choose a product with minimal additives and which are fortified with additional vitamins and minerals.
Dietary restrictions: Consider your kids’ dietary restrictions while choosing protein powders. Opt for products that are free from lactose, gluten and other such ingredients.
Quality: Choose protein powders that have been tested by third-party organisations for purity and efficacy. Look for products that are specially designed for kids or consult your healthcare provider for better guidance.
Flavour: Protein Powders are available in different flavours, from chocolate to vanilla. Consider your kids’ preferences, likes and dislikes while choosing a protein powder.
Top three features of the best protein powders for kids:
|Best protein powders for kids
|Price
|Flavour
|Recommended dosage
Mikis Growth Formula For Growing Kids
|1,059
|Chocolate ice cream
|1 scoop
Little Joys Nutrimix Nutrition Powder
|649
|Chocolate
|2 scoops
Floral Nutrition Nutritional Drink for Kids
|514
|Choco vanilla
|For 2-6 years, 2 scoops, for 7-12 years, 3 scoops
Gritzo Supermilk Daily Nutrition Powder
|699
|Double chocolate
|2 scoops
Mypro Sport Nutrition Protein Drink Powder
|446
|Chocolate
|1-2 scoops
Groviva Child Nutrition Supplement Jar
|620
|Chocolate
|2 scoops
Nutrela Kids Nutrition Drink Powder
|389
|Chocolate
|For 4-6 years, 1 scoop, for 7-9 years, 2 scoops, for 10-12 years, 3 scoops
Gritzo SuperMilk Height+
|799
|Double chocolate
|2 scoops
NUTRICION MAX Kids Protein Powder
|449
|Chocolate
|1 scoop
Pro360 Kidspro Protein Powder Child Nutrition & Health Supplement
|289
|Chocolate
|2 scoops
Frequently asked questions (FAQs)
- What are the benefits of protein powders for kids?
The right protein powder for kids can support their overall growth and development. It can help boost the immune system, nervous system, improve muscle development and more. But make sure to use it under a healthcare provider’s guidance to avoid any possible risks.
- What is the recommended dosage of protein for kids?
For kids aged 4 to 13, the recommended protein intake is 0.95 grams per kilogram per day. Make sure to consume protein in moderate amounts as overconsumption may lead to kidney and liver damage.
- How to use protein powders?
You can consume protein powder by mixing the recommended serving with water, milk or a smoothie. It can also be added to oatmeal, yoghurt or baked goods.
- Is protein powder safe for kids?
Protein powders are generally considered safe for kids when taken in moderation and under medical guidance. But it should not replace whole foods as kids can get adequate amounts of protein from whole foods for balanced growth.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.