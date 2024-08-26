Best protein powder for kids: 10 top choices to boost nutrition and support healthy growth

A healthy and fit body cannot be achieved overnight. Small and balanced steps have to be taken from the nascent age to improve and maintain your overall health. The most crucial step in the journey of achieving a healthy body is a well-balanced diet. But parents with kids who are picky eaters often find it challenging to feed their children nutritious meals. While it may not look like a big problem in the beginning, it may slowly lead to nutrition or protein deficiencies. So, if your kid doesn't like eating protein-rich foods like eggs, grains or nuts, protein supplements may come in handy. It may help boost the energy level of your kid and support a healthy weight. Protein powders may even help in repairing tissues, formation of muscles, bones, organs and production of enzymes. Consuming the right amount of protein powders may also help maintain a healthy immune system and improve cognitive functions. We have curated a list of the best protein powders for kids that you may try. The top-quality protein powders for kids can boost their energy and growth.

Best protein powders for kids

Protein powders for kids may provide necessary nutrients that help overall growth and development. Here is a list of the best protein powders for kids in India that you may add to your child’s diet after consulting a healthcare professional.

Boost your kids' health with Mikis Growth Formula for Growing Kids. This chocolate ice-cream-flavoured nutrition drink powder promises to provide 28 grams of protein per 100 grams. Packed with whey protein, vitamins and minerals, this supplement may help to improve growth and development. This affordable protein powder may also increase immunity, and support height and weight gain. Regular intake of this supplement may help with brain development, increased stamina and strong bones.

Specifications of Mikis Growth Formula for Growing Kids:

Flavour: Chocolate ice cream

Item weight: 1 kilogram

Suitable for kids aged between 2 to 6 years, Little Joys Nutrimix Nutrition Powder may support healthy growth. Packed with the benefits of natural plant-based ingredients like ragi, bajra, almonds and oats, this nutrition powder may help in healthy weight and height gain. It may even help to boost immunity and improve energy and concentration. This supplement contains a blend of plant-based proteins, vitamin K, D and calcium-rich ragi that may support stronger bones. It may even help relieve constipation, reduce the use of laxatives by promoting healthy gut bacteria and increase the feeling of fullness.

Specifications of Little Joys Nutrimix Powder:

Flavour: Chocolate

Item weight: 350 grams

Promote your child's overall health with the Floral Nutritional Drink for Kids. This nutrition drink promises to support the growth and development of growing children. Packed with plant-based protein, this supplement may help to strengthen the immune system, boost growth, reduce fatigue, increase stamina and support brain development.

Specifications of Floral Nutritional Drink for Kids:

Flavour: Choco vanilla

Item weight: 400 grams

Suitable for 8-12 years young athletes, Gritzo Supermilk Daily Nutrition Powder may enhance growth and development. It claims to provide 9 grams of protein per 33.3 grams serving. This nutrition powder may help to strengthen the immune system, boost energy, support brain development, reduce fatigue and provide better hydration. It also contains vital nutrients, including calcium, vitamins, minerals and electrolytes. The brand claims that this easy-to-absorb protein powder is free from soy protein, refined sugars, colours, preservatives, artificial colours and gluten.

Specifications of Gritzo Supermilk Daily Nutrition Powder:

Flavour: Double chocolate

Item weight: 400 grams

Mypro Sports Nutrition Protein Drink Powder contains 53 essential nutrients, including protein, vitamins, minerals, carbohydrates, fat and herbal nutrients. This health drink for kids may help maintain gut health, boost energy, support bone and nervous system health. The brand also claims that this product is natural, non-GMO, free from fillers, preservatives, dyes, gluten and nuts, which makes it safe to consume.

Specifications of Mypro Sport Nutrition Protein Drink Powder:

Flavour: Chocolate

Item weight: 400 grams

Groviva Child Nutrition Supplement may be a good addition to your kids' diet. Suitable for kids aged 2 to 12 years. Specially curated to meet the nutritional requirements of kids, this supplement may help support their growth and development. It promises to improve cognitive function, immune system, gut and bone health. The brand also claims that this product is free from gluten and preservatives.

Specifications of Groviva Child Nutrition Supplement:

Flavour: Chocolate

Item weight: 400 grams

Nutrela Kids Nutrition Drink Powder may act as a superfood for kids, supporting their overall health. This 100 per cent vegetarian and bio-fermented supplement claims to improve bone health, teeth strength and muscle mass. It may even help in the memory and brain development of your kid. This supplement may also boost energy, and stamina, and help meet the daily nutritional support for overall growth for growing kids.

Specifications of Nutrela Kids Nutrition Drink Powder:

Flavour: Chocolate

Item weight: 400 grams

This protein powder for boys from Gritzo may help promote natural height growth. It promises to provide 13 grams of high-quality protein per 33.3 grams serving to fulfil the daily protein gap. Enriched with 100% RDA of vitamin D3, this supplement can lead to higher absorption of calcium in the body. It also contains 21 essential vitamins, minerals and electrolytes for optimal growth and development. Regular intake of this supplement may help to strengthen the immune system, boost growth, support brain development, reduce fatigue and increase stamina.

Specifications of Gritzo SuperMilk Height+:

Flavour: Double chocolate

Item weight: 580 grams

Nutricion Max Kids Protein Powder is packed with essential vitamins and minerals to support the growth and development of your kid. It promises to deliver 3 grams of whey protein isolate with each serving, ensuring optimum muscle support and recovery. Regular intake of this protein powder may help in building and repairing tissues, support muscle growth, strengthen the immune system, reduce the risk of illness and promote overall well-being.

Specifications of Nutricion Max Kids Protein Powder:

Flavour: Chocolate

Item weight: 200 grams

Pro360 Kidspro Protein Powder Child Nutrition & Health Supplement contains milk protein, whey protein and isolated soy protein. This triple protein source may help in the physical growth and muscle tissue development of your child. It also contains vitamins and minerals that support immunity.

Specifications of Pro360 Kidspro Protein Powder Child Nutrition & Health Supplement:

Flavour: Chocolate

Item weight: 200 grams

How to choose the best protein powder for kids

Importance of protein: Before including protein powder in your kids’ diet, you must understand the importance of protein. It plays a crucial role in the growth and development of kids, helping with tissue repair, immune function and more.

Nutritional content: While buying protein powder for girls and boys, look for products that are derived from high-quality sources like whey, casein or plant-based. Opt for products that offer a moderate amount of protein per serving.

Avoid harmful ingredients: Make sure to buy protein supplements that are free from added sugars, preservatives or artificial flavours. Choose a product with minimal additives and which are fortified with additional vitamins and minerals.

Dietary restrictions: Consider your kids’ dietary restrictions while choosing protein powders. Opt for products that are free from lactose, gluten and other such ingredients.

Quality: Choose protein powders that have been tested by third-party organisations for purity and efficacy. Look for products that are specially designed for kids or consult your healthcare provider for better guidance.

Flavour: Protein Powders are available in different flavours, from chocolate to vanilla. Consider your kids’ preferences, likes and dislikes while choosing a protein powder.

Top three features of the best protein powders for kids:

Best protein powders for kids Price Flavour Recommended dosage Mikis Growth Formula For Growing Kids 1,059 Chocolate ice cream 1 scoop Little Joys Nutrimix Nutrition Powder 649 Chocolate 2 scoops Floral Nutrition Nutritional Drink for Kids 514 Choco vanilla For 2-6 years, 2 scoops, for 7-12 years, 3 scoops Gritzo Supermilk Daily Nutrition Powder 699 Double chocolate 2 scoops Mypro Sport Nutrition Protein Drink Powder 446 Chocolate 1-2 scoops Groviva Child Nutrition Supplement Jar 620 Chocolate 2 scoops Nutrela Kids Nutrition Drink Powder 389 Chocolate For 4-6 years, 1 scoop, for 7-9 years, 2 scoops, for 10-12 years, 3 scoops Gritzo SuperMilk Height+ 799 Double chocolate 2 scoops NUTRICION MAX Kids Protein Powder 449 Chocolate 1 scoop Pro360 Kidspro Protein Powder Child Nutrition & Health Supplement 289 Chocolate 2 scoops

Frequently asked questions (FAQs) What are the benefits of protein powders for kids? The right protein powder for kids can support their overall growth and development. It can help boost the immune system, nervous system, improve muscle development and more. But make sure to use it under a healthcare provider’s guidance to avoid any possible risks.

What is the recommended dosage of protein for kids? For kids aged 4 to 13, the recommended protein intake is 0.95 grams per kilogram per day. Make sure to consume protein in moderate amounts as overconsumption may lead to kidney and liver damage.

How to use protein powders? You can consume protein powder by mixing the recommended serving with water, milk or a smoothie. It can also be added to oatmeal, yoghurt or baked goods.

Is protein powder safe for kids? Protein powders are generally considered safe for kids when taken in moderation and under medical guidance. But it should not replace whole foods as kids can get adequate amounts of protein from whole foods for balanced growth.

