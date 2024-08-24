Best amino acid supplements: Enhance your muscle recovery and performance with 10 top picks

Sweating it out is important for muscle building and improving overall fitness levels. But along with this, focusing on muscle recovery is equally important as it prepares you for the next day. A balanced diet and exercise regime may help with muscle gain and recovery, but adding the right supplements may also lend support. Amino acid supplements can play a key role in muscle gain and recovery by repairing muscle tissues and promoting protein synthesis. Muscles experience micro-tears during exercises, and amino acids help to repair these, leading to stronger muscles. The best amino acid supplements may also help reduce muscle soreness and fatigue, allowing for quicker recovery and improved performance in subsequent workouts. We have compiled a list of the best amino acid supplements in India that you try to improve your fitness levels. Achieve your fitness goals with the top 10 amino acid supplements.

What are amino acids?

Before checking out the top amino acid supplements, it is essential to know more about amino acids. They are organic compounds that act as the building blocks of proteins. There are 20 different amino acids, which are classified into essential, non-essential and conditional categories. Crucial for protein synthesis, enzyme function and neurotransmitter production, amino acids help build and repair tissues, support immune function and contribute to hormone production. Branched-chain amino acids help in muscle repair, reduce exercise-induced muscle damage, improve muscle growth and promote quicker recovery after workout.

Top 10 amino acid supplements

Check out this list of the best amino acid supplements for muscle growth and recovery:

Support your fitness goals with the MuscleBlaze BCAA Pro, Powerful Intra Workout Supplement. It promises to enhance your endurance and muscle recovery. Available in fruit splash flavour, this supplement claims to provide 100 per cent vegan branched chain amino acids in a 2:1:1 ratio. It may provide 7 grams of BCAAs in each 15-gram serving, which may fuel the muscles with essential nutrients and minimise catabolism during workouts. Packed with glutamine, this drink may accelerate muscle recovery and help you work out for longer.

Specifications of MuscleBlaze BCAA Pro:

Flavour: Fruit splash

Item form: Powder

C9 Nutrition BCAA + EAA Powder promises to provide 5000 mg of branched-chain amino acids and 9000 mg of essential amino acids. Regular intake of this supplement may ensure that your muscle receives a robust blend of nutrients that are essential for optimal recovery and growth. Ideal for pre-, intra and post-workout, this supplement offers a clean and refreshing drink without any added sugar. The brand states that this supplement is ideal for all athletes, and improves muscle recovery, endurance and overall performance. It is also free from gluten and is non-GMO.

Specifications of C9 Nutrition BCAA + EAA Powder:

Flavour: Blueberry

Item form: Powder

Packed with a blend of essential amino acids and branched-chain amino acids, this supplement may help build, repair and refuel muscles. It also contains added hydration and vitamin booster blends. Regular intake of this supplement may help reduce muscle fatigue and soreness, and improve your workout performance. With 510 mg of muscle hydrating electrolytes, this supplement may hydrate muscle fibres for nerve and muscle function. It is designed with ultra-granulation technology that may help enhance metabolism. The brand also claims that this product is free from caffeine and is 100 percent vegetarian.

Specifications of Fast & Up EAA Intra-Training Drink Powder:

Flavour: Lemon

Item form: Powder

Solgar, Essential Amino Complex 90 Vegetable Capsules may support your overall health and wellness. It promises to support the body as the building block of protein. This dietary supplement may also support your fitness goals. The brand claims that this product is non-GMO, vegan, gluten-free and dairy-free.

Specifications of Solgar, Essential Amino Complex 90 Vegetable Capsules:

Flavour: Unflavoured

Item form: Capsules

NOW Foods Branched Chain Amino Acids Supplement may help support your overall health. Free from artificial flavours, colours, unlabeled allergens, hidden steroids and nano-particle nutrients, this supplement may act as a fuel during intense exercise. Regular consumption of this supplement may preserve existing muscle tissue, promote the normal repair processes and support proper immune system function.

Specifications of NOW Foods Branched Chain Amino Acids Supplement:

Flavour: Unflavoured

Item form: Capsule

Carbamide Forte EAA Supplement contains all nine essential amino acids and provides 9 grams of EAA per serving. It also contains BCAAs, leucine, isoleucine and valine, which may help prevent muscle breakdown during workouts. Regular intake of this powder may help with muscle repair and aid in post-workout recovery. Packed with valuable electrolytes like coconut powder, L-taurine and pink salt, this supplement for muscle gain may help optimise hydration and refuel mineral stores. It also contains B vitamins that may help boost energy during workouts. When taken intra-workout or post-workout, this supplement can increase muscle protein synthesis and lead to muscle growth and recovery.

Specifications of Carbamide Forte EAA Supplement:

Flavour: lemon

Item form: Powder

MuscleBlaze 8000 mg EAAs Blend promises to enhance your muscle recovery and energy. Available in different flavours like razz lemonade, blue cola and melon martini, this supplement can provide 8 grams of EAAs comprising BCAAs in the ratio of 2:1:1 in each serving. It may also support muscle growth and recovery, which minimises catabolism during your workouts. By providing a unique hydration blend consisting of electrolytes and natural coconut powder, this product provides hydration during intense workouts.

Specifications of MuscleBlaze 8000 mg EAAs Blend:

Flavour: Razz lemonade

Item form: Powder

Scivation Xtend BCAAs Powder for Adults is packed with 7 grams of BCAAs, 2.5 grams of L-glutamine and 1 gram of citrulline malate. It is a calorie-free supplement that may help you grind through even the most gruelling gym session. Regular intake of this supplement may promote muscle intracellular branched-chain amino acids metabolism. Suitable for world-class athletes, bodybuilders, powerlifters and weight-training enthusiasts, this supplement may help you train for longer and with more intensity.

Specifications of Scivation Xtend BCAAs Powder for Adults:

Flavour: Blue Raspberry

Item form: Powder

Fast & Up Recover - Essential Amino Acid Supplement may promote muscle health. Packed with 20 amino acids, this supplement may help promote protein synthesis and reduce protein breakdown. It is suitable for pre-workout supplements and may help repair muscle tissues and reduce soreness.

Specifications of Fast & Up Recover - Essential Amino Acids:

Flavour: Raspberry

Item form: Tablet

Nutrabay Pure L-Glutamine Powder claims to provide 5 grams of micronised glutamine. This supplement may help in soothing the muscles to boost the recovery process and restrict muscle breakdown post-workout. It may even help drive protein into the muscle cell, where it is synthesised for growth helping in muscle recovery. This increased level of L-glutamine may help build immunity. Regular intake of this supplement may enhance the blood flow to the muscles, resulting in enhanced muscle volume and higher stamina. The brand also claims that this product is free from artificial colours, fillers, added sugar, gluten dairy and steroids.

Specifications of Nutrabay Pure L-Glutamine Powder:

Flavour: Unflavoured

Item form: Powder

What are the benefits of amino acid supplements?

Muscle growth and recovery : Amino acid supplements contain branched-chain amino acids like leucine, isoleucine and valine, which may help stimulate muscle protein synthesis and reduce exercise-induced muscle damage. These supplements for muscle recovery may help improve the recovery time and enhance overall muscle performance.

: Amino acid supplements contain branched-chain amino acids like leucine, isoleucine and valine, which may help stimulate muscle protein synthesis and reduce exercise-induced muscle damage. These supplements for muscle recovery may help improve the recovery time and enhance overall muscle performance. Enhanced exercise performance : Regular intake of amino acid supplements may help enhance the blood flow and oxygen delivery to muscles. This can help improve performance and reduce muscle soreness.

: Regular intake of amino acid supplements may help enhance the blood flow and oxygen delivery to muscles. This can help improve performance and reduce muscle soreness. Weight management : They may even play a role in regulating appetite and metabolism. Consuming these supplements may help maintain lean muscle mass, promote fat loss and support your weight management goals.

: They may even play a role in regulating appetite and metabolism. Consuming these supplements may help maintain lean muscle mass, promote fat loss and support your weight management goals. Immune function : They even play an important role in the synthesis of various immune system components. They may help maintain immune function and support recovery.

: They even play an important role in the synthesis of various immune system components. They may help maintain immune function and support recovery. Support for overall health: Besides muscle gain and recovery, amino acid supplements provide several health benefits. They may help in metabolic processes, hormone production, detoxification and promote overall well-being.

How to choose the best amino acid supplements?

Understand your goals : Identify whether you want the supplements for muscle growth and recovery or for boosting your performance. This will help you identify your specific health or fitness goals and choose the right product.

: Identify whether you want the supplements for muscle growth and recovery or for boosting your performance. This will help you identify your specific health or fitness goals and choose the right product. Profile : Make sure to review the profile of the amino acid supplement to ensure that it contains the specific amino acids that you need. A high-quality supplement must list the amino acids and their amounts on the label.

: Make sure to review the profile of the amino acid supplement to ensure that it contains the specific amino acids that you need. A high-quality supplement must list the amino acids and their amounts on the label. Purity and quality : Look for products from reputable brands that prioritise transparency and use high-quality ingredients. Check for third-party testing or certifications.

: Look for products from reputable brands that prioritise transparency and use high-quality ingredients. Check for third-party testing or certifications. Dosage : Check the recommended dosage of the product to ensure that you are getting an effective amount per serving.

: Check the recommended dosage of the product to ensure that you are getting an effective amount per serving. Review: Do not forget to read customer reviews and feedback. This will help you gauge the purity and quality of the product.

Top three features of the best amino acid supplements

Best amino acid supplements Price Flavour Recommended dosage MuscleBlaze BCAA Pro, Powerful Intra Workout 1,599 Fruit splash 1 scoop C9 Nutrition BCAA + EAA Powder 1,350 Blueberry 1 scoop FAST&UP EAA Intra - Training/Workout drink Powder 1,899 Lemon 1 scoop Solgar, Essential Amino Complex 6,371 Unflavoured 1 capsule NOW Foods Branch Chain Amino Acids 4,115 Unflavored 4 capsules twice daily Carbamide Forte Eaa Supplement 1,250 Lemon 1 scoop MuscleBlaze 8000 mg EAAs Blend 1,299 Razz raspberry 1 scoop Scivation Xtend BCAAs Powder for Adults 1,747 Blue raspberry 1 scoop Fast&Up Recover - Essential Amino Acids 599 Raspberry 1 tablet Nutrabay Pure L-Glutamine Powder 399 Unflavoured 1 scoop

FAQs What is the recommended dosage of amino acids? It depends on types and individual needs. The recommended daily allowance of amino acids for every 1 kg of body weight is 10 milligrams of histidine, 20 mg of isoleucine, 39 mg of leucine, 30 mg of lysine, 10.4 mg of methionine, 15 mg of threonine, 4 mg of tryptophan, 26 mg of valine and 25 mg of phenylalanine combines with the non-essential amino acid tyrosine. However, you must consult a healthcare expert before adding any supplement to your diet.

What are the different types of amino acids? Amino acids can be categorised into essential like leucine and lysine, non-essential like alanine and conditionally essential like arginine and cysteine. While essential amino acids must be obtained from diet, others can be synthesised by the body.

How to use amino acid supplements? You can take amino acid supplements in powder or capsule form. Follow the dosage instructions on the label or consult your healthcare provider. You may consume them before or after workouts to support muscle recovery and growth.

