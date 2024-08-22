Best biotin supplements for hair: 10 choices for thicker, longer and healthier hair growth

Experiencing hair thinning, hair fall, brittleness, dryness and more are common hair-related problems. Anyone who faces these issues, wishes there was a simple solution to eliminate these problems and get healthier hair. But do you know biotin deficiency may be one of the reasons behind these problems as B vitamins have the reputation of contributing to healthy hair growth? While biotin can be found naturally in foods like eggs or nuts, biotin supplements can provide an added boost and help restore the biotin balance in your body. This water-soluble vitamin can help produce keratin that forms the structural foundation of hair. The best biotin supplements may strengthen hair follicles, promote hair growth and improve hair texture. Taking biotin supplements for hair may also lead to fuller, shinier and healthier strands. So, check out this list of the best biotin supplements for hair and enhance your hair health naturally. Discover the best biotin supplements for hair to get longer and healthier strands.

10 best biotin supplements for hair

Biotin plays an important role in maintaining healthy hair. Here is a list of the best biotin supplements in India that you may try:

Support healthy hair growth with Miduty by Palak Notes Thick and Grow, DHT Blockers, and Biotin for Hair. These biotin capsules for hair contain natural saw palmetto and horsetail that may block the DHT formation and reduce hair fall. It also contains L-methionine, which helps in keratin and procollagen synthesis and can help to enhance hair texture and hair growth. The brand suggests taking two capsules daily to reduce the greying and falling of hair.

Specifications of Miduty by Palak Notes Thick and Grow, DHT Blockers, Biotin for Hair:

Flavour: Unflavoured

Quantity: 60 capsules

Item form: Capsules

Alpha Mortal Biotin Supplement promises to boost overall hair health. packed with the goodness of B1-B6, A, C, E, zinc, calcium and B12, this biotin supplement may help fight brittleness. It contains a blend of keratin and bamboo extract that may help to fight hair fall and contribute to hair follicle formation. This supplement may also help you to digest carbohydrates and fats better to boost metabolic rates. The presence of piperine in the biotin supplement may help fight dandruff and lead to a nourished scalp.

Specifications of Alpha Mortal Biotin Supplement for Hair Growth:

Flavour: Unflavoured

Quantity: 60 capsules

Item form: Capsule

Strengthen your hair follicles with the Healthkart HK VItals Biotin Hair Gummies. These biotin gummies for hair are available in strawberry flavour. Packed with biotin and zinc, these hair health gummies may help with hair health and nail strength. These biotin gummies for men and women promise to provide antioxidant support with vitamins C and E to combat oxidative damage to hair. The brand also claims that these biotin hair gummies are free from gluten, artificial colours and preservatives.

Specifications of HealthKart HK Vitals Biotin Hair Gummies:

Flavour: Strawberry

Quantity: 60 gummies

Item form: Gummy

Also Read: Best pre-workout supplements: 10 picks to support your fitness goals and enhance your performance

Get stronger and shinier hair with the Be Bodywise Biotin hair Gummies. These hair gummies for women and men contain nutrients like zinc, fibre, and vitamins A, B6, E, B12, B9 and D2 that may help to strengthen your strands. By repairing hair tissue, these hair gummies ensure the proper functioning of the oil glands and hair follicles. The brand states that these 100 per cent vegetarian gummies can reduce oxidative stress, and hair breakage, and prevent your hair from ageing. They may even protect your strands from free-radical damage, remove hair blockage and supply essential hair vitamins for women.

Specifications of Be Bodywise Biotin Hair Gummies:

Flavour: Unflavoured

Quantity: 60 gummies

Item form: Gummies

Swiss Biotin+ New Improved Formula with 100% RDA Biotin Boosts Keratin Levels may help in breaking down fats, carbohydrates and amino acids. These water-soluble biotin tablets for hair may provide antioxidant support, boost hydration and contribute to voluminous and lustrous, thick hair. Along with 30 mcg of biotin, these supplements also contain keratin, rose hip extract, vitamin C, chamomile and more to reduce inflammation, boost collagen production, reduce free radical damage and maintain health.

Specifications of Swiss Biotin+ New Improved Formula with 100% RDA of Biotin Boosts Keratin Levels:

Flavour: Rose

Quantity: 60 tablets

Item form: Tablet

Also Read: Best collagen supplements: 10 top choices to boost skin, joint and overall health

Cureveda Grow Plant-Based Biotin Powder Supplement may support healthy hair growth. Derived from herb sesbania, this supplement promises to control hair fall and thinning. It also contains silica and lycopene that may help improve hair lustre, prevent premature hair greying and control hair loss. The blend of essential nutrients in the biotin powder may help boost blood circulation in the scalp for healthy hair follicles.

Specifications of Cureveda Grow Plant-Based Biotin Supplement:

Flavour: Grow 1

Quantity: 150 grams

Item form: Powder

HealthKart HK Vitals Biotin Supplement for Hair Growth is a dietary supplement that promises to enhance hair health. These biotin tablets may improve hair thickness and volume. By stimulating keratin production, they may even make your strands stronger and healthier. This biotin supplement for women may also help to boost metabolism and improve the health of your skin and nails.

Specifications of HealthKart HK Vitals Biotin Supplement for Hair Growth:

Flavour: Unflavoured

Quantity: 90 tablets

Item form: Tablet

Also Read: Best iron supplements for women: Boost your energy, vitality and wellness with 10 top picks

YourHappyLife Hair Capsules with Keranat come with bioactive vitamins and minerals that may boost keratin production. Regular intake of this supplement may help promote healthier hair growth with strengthened and nourished roots. This clinically proven supplement contains botanical extracts that can help suppress DHT, the primary hormone responsible for hair loss in men and helps increase secretion of IGF1, which helps reduce hair fall in women. The brand claims that this non-GMO, FDA-approved and vegetarian supplement can support hair synthesis, strengthen weak strands, reduce damage caused by environmental factors or styling, improve blood circulation and promote thicker hair.

Specifications of YourHappyLife Hair Capsules with Keranat:

Flavour: Unflavoured

Quantity: 30 capsules

Item form: Capsules

Man Matters Biotin Hair Gummies are formulated with biotin and DHT blockers to reverse hair loss. These hair gummies for men are packed with the goodness of pine bark, grape seed and green tea extract that can block DHT, strengthen hair, and beard follicles and reduce hair fall. Rich in fatty acids and antioxidants, this supplement may help improve hair growth. They also contain zinc and multivitamins to improve scalp health, increase hair volume, reduce hair breakage and prevent hair greying.

Specifications of Man Matters Biotin Hair Gummies:

Flavour: Strawberry

Quantity: 90 gummies

Item form: Gummy

Also Read: Best creatine supplements: Top 10 choices to maximise muscle growth and boost your workout

Neuherbs Plant Based Hair Biotin Supplements come with hair and skin vitamin supplements. This biotin supplement for hair may help to boost collagen production with amla extract, hyaluronic acid and vitamin C. Regular consumption of this supplement may help to manage hair fall, promote hair growth and support hair strengthening.

Specifications of Neuherbs Plant-Based Hair Biotin Supplement:

Flavour: Unflavoured

Quantity: 220 grams

Item form: Tablet, powder

What are the benefits of biotin supplements for hair?

Biotin supplement benefits hair in multiple ways, from controlling hair fall to strengthening roots.

Promotes hair growth: Biotin supports keratin production that may help trengthen hair, reduce breakage and promote growth. These supplements may help improve hair health and appearance. Strengthens hair structure: By increasing keratin levels, biotin may help improve the strength and elasticity of hair strands. This can lead to reduced breakage, and split ends and contribute to overall hair health. Improves hair thickness: Biotin supplementation may lead to an increase in hair thickness. By improving the health of hair follicles, biotin may contribute to denser and fuller-looking hair. Enhances shine: These supplements may even contribute to the shine and lustre of hair. They may help your hair look shinier and more vibrant. Prevents hair loss: Biotin deficiency may lead to hair loss. Supplements may help prevent hair loss and maintain overall hair health. Maintains scalp health: By enhancing metabolic functions, biotin helps maintain a healthy scalp environment and promotes effective nutrient delivery to hair follicles. This helps fight dandruff and inflammation and promotes hair growth.

Top three features of the best biotin supplements for hair:

Best biotin supplements for hair Price Flavour Item form Miduty by Palak Notes Thick and grow, DHT Blockers, Biotin for hair 949 Unflavoured Capsules Alpha Mortal Biotin supplement for Hair Growth 1,210 Unflavoured Capsules HealthKart HK Vitals Biotin Hair Gummies 829 Strawberry Gummy Be Bodywise Biotin Hair Gummies 1,199 Rose Tablet Swisse Biotin+ New Improved Formula with 100% RDA of Biotin 945 Unflavoured Powder Cureveda Curveda Grow Plant Based Biotin 10000 Mcg Powder Supplement 899 Unflavoured Tablet HealthKart HK Vitals Biotin, Supplement 1,099 Unflavoured Capsules YourHappyLife Hair Capsules with Keranat™, Biotin 999 Strawberry Gummy Man Matters Biotin Hair Gummies 1,199 Unflavoured Powder, tablet

Frequently asked questions (FAQs) Is biotin supplement effective for hair health? Yes, biotin supplements can be effective for hair health. They may support hair growth, improve thickness and strengthen hair structure.

How to choose the best biotin supplement for hair? When choosing the right biotin supplement, look for reputable brands with high-quality ingredients. Check the adequate dosage and additional beneficial ingredients like vitamins or minerals. Make sure to consult your healthcare provider before including these supplements in your diet.

What is the recommended dosage of biotin? The recommended dosage of biotin for adults generally ranges from 30 to 100 micrograms per day. While taking supplements, always check the label of the product and make sure to consult your healthcare provider.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.