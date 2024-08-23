Best hair growth serums: Say goodbye to hair thinning with the top 10 picks

Hair loss is a common and shared problem, gender notwithstanding. While it is fine to lose a few strands per day, excess shedding can lead to overall thinning hair. It may be caused by factors like lifestyle habits, genetics, using harsh hair products, chronic stress, overtreating the hair, and more. If you are experiencing hair thinning, consider using the best hair growth serums. Formulated with ingredients such as olive oil, biotin, onion seed extract, keratin and fermented rice water, the best serums for hair growth can give an extra dose of care, leading to strengthening strands. They may even help hydrate and nourish your hair to detangle them and prevent breakage. By adding more shine and bounce to dull and unmanageable hair, these serums can make your hair look voluminous and healthy. They may even coat the hair follicles and protect them against damage like chemical treatments, environmental and lifestyle choices, use of heating tools and more. We have compiled a list of the top-selling hair growth serums you can try for healthy-looking hair. Discover the top 10 hair growth serums to improve your hair health.

10 best hair growth serums

The best hair serum for growth and thickness may help you eliminate thinning. Check out this list of the best hair serums in India:

Say goodbye to bad hair days with Bare Anatomy Advanced Hair Growth Serum. Made with a blend of four dermatologically approved hair growth actives, including redensyl, anagain, baicapil and capilia, this serum may help boost density and regenerate new hair by restarting the hair growth cycle. It also contains rosemary, biotin and rice extract that may help reduce breakage and hair loss. This serum also claims to stimulate keratin production, strengthen hair and improve hair elasticity. The brand claims that, unlike other serums, this one is lightweight and non-greasy.

Specifications of Bare Anatomy Advanced Hair Growth Serum:

Item form: Oil

Item weight: 80 grams

Prevent hair fall and breakage with The Derma Co. 20% Actives Peptide Stem Cell Hair Growth Serum. It promises to nourish and strengthen your scalp and strands, resulting in reduced breakage. It may also target weakened hair follicles, strengthening them and leading to stronger strands. Packed with the goodness of foligen analupe, anagain, redensyl and copper peptide, this hair serum may nourish your hair from roots to tips. The brand claims that this hair care product can boost hair growth without any irritation.

Specifications of The Derma Co. 20% Actives Peptide Stem Cell Hair Growth Serum:

Item form: Serum

Item weight: 20 millilitres

The best hair growth serum for women and men can help to prevent hair thinning. The Minimalist Hair Growth Serum may be a good choice for you as it is packed with multi-functional hair growth ingredients, including capxiyl, redensyl, procapil, anagain and baicapil. The brand claims that this serum will show a reduction in hair fall by 4th week. Free from any side effects, this serum will increase hair thickness. It also contains palmetto extract and sanguisorba officinalis root extract that can boost the performance of the serum.

Specifications of Minimalist Hair Growth Serum:

Item form: Drop

Item weight: 30 grams

Fortified with redensyl, procapil, anagain and capixyl, the BONTRESS Pro+ Scalp Serum may help boost hair growth. It is backed by rigorous scientific research, which makes it safe to use. This serum may help to effectively reverse hair fall, stimulate new hair growth and lead to healthier hair. This serum for hair may also moisturise your strands and restore their vitality. The brand claims that this product uses advanced pro lipo technology to enhance penetration, and is free from sulfate and other harmful ingredients.

Specifications of BONTRESS Pro+ Scalp Serum:

Item form: Serum

Item weight: 60 millilitres

Strengthen your hair roots with the Justhuman AyuGrowth Fortifying Hair Oil. Packed with a blend of 18 oils and 4 natural extracts, this serum may nourish your strands and make them stronger. It can give a boost of energy to your scalp, nourish it, transform thin and weak strands and encourage healthier growth. The brand also claims that this chemical-free product can preserve the natural strength and resilience of your hair while maintaining its pH balance.

Specifications of Justhuman AyuGrowth Fortifying Hair Oil:

Item form: Oil

Item weight: 120 millilitres

Pilgrim Hair Growth Serum is packed with the goodness of 3% redensyl and 4% anagain. This serum may act upon the roots to rebalance the hair cycle without causing any side effects. With the regenerative properties of anagain, this serum may arrest hair thinning, and significantly boost density and strength. Regular use of this serum may lead to fuller, thicker and healthier hair.

Specifications of Pilgrim Redensyl 3% + Anagain 4% Advanced Hair Growth Serum:

Item form: Cream

Item weight: 400 grams

The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Serum for Hair Density is a water-based, lightweight serum. It promises to provide maximum volume to your strands. Apply a few drops of this serum directly on the clean scalp for thicker, denser and fuller hair.

Specifications of The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Serum for Hair Density:

Item form: Serum

Item weight: 60 millilitres

Folirich Hair Growth Serum is enriched with the goodness of natural botanical actives that may help to promote hair growth. This serum may reduce hair fall, prevent follicle ageing and support healthier, stronger hair growth. Specially designed to increase hair thickness and improve elasticity, this serum may make your hair less prone to breakage. It can also stimulate micro-circulation in the scalp, support hair follicle health and provide targeted treatment on the scalp.

Specifications of Follirich Hair Growth Serum:

Item form: Serum

Item weight: 60 millilitres

Forest Essentials Keshanta Advanced Hair Growth Serum may help reduce breakage. Packed with the goodness of redensyl and anagain, this lightweight serum may promote hair regeneration and strengthen each strand. It is a clinically proven hair serum that claims to provide more effective results than a hair transplant surgery in 84 days. The brand also claims that this product is free from sulphate, synthetic colour and paraben.

Specifications of Forest Essentials Keshanta Advanced Hair Growth Serum:

Item form: Oil

Item weight: 48 grams

Soulflower Rosemary Redensyl Hair Growth Serum may enhance your hair growth journey. This lightweight, non-greasy and non-oily serum may help to combat concerns like slow hair growth, hair loss, thinning and uneven shedding. It is specially formulated to stimulate hair growth at the root, restore hair vitality, and density and give results in just 90 days. Enriched with the goodness of ingredients like redensyl, this serum may induce hair growth, promote a healthy scalp, control hair loss and revitalise the scalp. The brand also claims that this product is free from parabens, sulphates, mineral oils, silicones and gluten.

Specifications of Soulflower Rosemary Redensyl Hair Growth Serum:

Item form: Drop

Item weight: 300 grams

What are the benefits of using a hair growth serum?

The best hair growth serum for men and women is packed with powerful ingredients that can replenish the lost nutrition of the roots. Some of the important benefits of the best serum for hair includes:

Controls frizz: The best hair serum for women and men can boost hydration and nourishment of the strands. Packed with essential oils and other powerful ingredients, they may help control frizz. Detangles hair: Using the best hair serum for men and women may help detangle your strands. Rough, dry and dehydrated hair can make it difficult to comb it. By providing deep hydration to the strands, they may help detangle them and reduce breakage. Improves nourishment: Hair serums provide all-round benefits. By penetrating deep into the scalp, they nourish the hair follicles, reversing hair damage and making your strands stronger. Strengthens roots: Lightweight and non-greasy serums may make your hair stronger by providing them with essential nutrients and fatty acids. Reverse oxidative stress: Regular use of the best hair growth serums may help protect your strands from the sun’s harmful rays. This may help prevent colour fading. Boosts growth: By infusing essential nutrients into your hair, from roots to tips, hair serums may help nourish the hair follicle. This can lead to fuller, thicker and healthier hair growth.

How to use hair growth serums?

To gain the maximum potential of hair serums, it is important to use them correctly.

Choose a product that suits your hair type and needs. Before applying the serum, wash your hair with a sulfate-free shampoo, followed by a good conditioner. Take two to three drops of the serum and rub it between your palms. Now divide your hair into two sections using a comb and apply the serum on your wet hair. Gently massage the serum. Again take two to three drops of the serum and apply it on the other half.

Top three features of the best hair growth serums:

Best hair growth serums Price Hair type Quantity Bare Anatomy Advanced Hair Growth Serum 765 All 80 grams The Derma Co. 20% Actives Peptide Stem Cell Hair Growth Serum 572 All 30 millilitres Minimalist Hair Growth Serum With 3% Redensyl, 3% Anagain, 3% Procapil, 5% Capixyl & 4% Baicapil 18% Hair Growth Actives 759 All 30 grams BONTRESS Pro+ Scalp Serum 1,290 All 60 millilitres Justhuman AyuGrowth Fortifying Hair Oil 1,709 All 120 millilitres Pilgrim Redensyl 3% + Anagain 4% Advanced Hair Growth Serum 1,343 All 400 grams THE ORDINARY Multi-Peptide Serum For Hair Density 2,799 All 60 millilitres Folirich Hair Growth Serum Reduces Hair Fall and Strengthens Hair 1,479 All 60 millilitres Forest Essentials Keshanta Advanced Hair Growth Serum 2,850 All 48 grams Soulflower Rosemary Redensyl Hair Growth 1,098 All 300 grams

Frequently asked questions (FAQs) Are hair growth serums beneficial? Yes, hair growth serums are beneficial as they are packed with effective ingredients like redensyl, anagain, procapil and more. These ingredients penetrate deep into the scalp to nourish the hair follicles, which then helps in thicker and healthier hair growth.

How should I choose the best hair growth serum? When buying a hair growth serum, make sure to consider your hair type and needs. Check the manual of the product to ensure that it contains powerful ingredients and is free from harmful chemicals. Pay attention to the brand reputation, reviews and price of the products.

How often should I use hair serum? It depends on your hair type and needs. Generally, it is recommended to use serums after washing your hair. Make sure to consult your dermatologist as they may guide you better about the frequency of use, benefits and possible side effects.

