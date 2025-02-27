Best face toner dupes for Titir you must try: 8 affordable swaps for glowing skin

Have you heard of the skincare product—Tirtir Milk Skin Toner—that every influencer is talking about on social media? It has taken the beauty industry by storm and is quickly becoming the skin’s new best friend! This lightweight toner contains 2% niacinamide, rice bran extract, ceramide and panthenol to hydrate your skin. Moreover, its vegan, cruelty-free and fungal acne-friendly formula makes it a good choice for all skin types. However, its price tag can be a drawback for budget-conscious shoppers. Thankfully, there are affordable options that offer similar hydration, nourishment and glow-boosting effects without digging a hole in your pocket. Explore these budget-friendly suggestions to get the same skin benefits. Use the best face toner and keep your skin hydrated.(Adobe Stock)

Best face toner: Product overview

TIRTIR Milk Skin Toner may be the best face toner as it contains 2% niacinamide, rice bran extract, ceramide, and panthenol. It may hydrate, brighten, and soothe the skin, promoting a glass-like glow. Moreover, it is suitable for all skin types and helps fight acne, supports anti-aging, and enhances skin texture.

Specifications Skin type All Benefits Glass skin glow Reasons to buy Intense hydration Fungal acne-friendly Cruelty-free Reasons to avoid May not suit extremely oily skin Click Here to Buy TIRTIR Milk Skin Toner | Deep Moisturizing, Instant Glow, 2% Niacinamide, Rice Bran Extract, Ceramide, Panthenol, Cruelty-Free, Fungal Acne Friendly, Vegan, 5.07 fl.oz.

Why choose: It may offer intense hydration, long-lasting moisture, brightening, wound healing, fungal acne-friendly, and cruelty-free.

Customer Reaction: Users love its instant hydration and soothing effect. A 56-year-old user calls this best toner her holy grail for glass skin and fine line reduction.

8 best face toner alternatives of Tirtir Milk Skin Toner

Here is a list of affordable face toner options for every skin type that you may try:

Plum 3% Niacinamide and Rice Water Face Toner is an alcohol-free toner that contains niacinamide and rice ferment extract. This best face toner may help to fade blemishes, tighten pores, and brighten skin. Moreover, it is suitable for oily, acne-prone, and combination skin.

Specifications Skin type All Special feature Vegan Reasons to buy Pore-tightening Sebum control Reasons to avoid May be drying for eczema-prone skin Click Here to Buy Plum 3% Niacinamide & Rice Water Face Toner | Alcohol-Free Toner for Oily Acne Prone Dry Combination Skin | Pore Tightening & Glowing Skin |Fades Blemishes, Brightens & Smoothens | Women & Men | 150ml

Why choose: You may choose this best toner for oily skin as it offers pore-tightening benefits along with regulating sebum, hydrating skin, strengthening skin barrier, and reducing blemishes.

Customer Reaction: Users call this the best face toner great for oily and normal skin. However, it may be drying for eczema-prone skin.

Are you looking for the best face toner? Try Minimalist PHA 3% Alcohol-Free Face Toner, which contains PHAs, prebiotics, probiotics, and Gluconolactone. Regular use of this product can refine skin texture and balance the microbiome.

Specifications Skin type All Feature Alcohol-free Reasons to buy Mild exfoliation UV protection Non-sticky Reasons to avoid Bottle design may cause over-pouring Click Here to Buy Minimalist Pha 3% Alcohol Free Face Toner, 150 Ml | Pore Tightening & Mild Exfoliation For Oily, Acne Prone, Sensitive & Normal Skin | Hydrating Face Toner For Glowing Skin, Pack of 1

Why choose: You may opt for this best face toner as it can offer mild exfoliation, UV protection, non-sticky, hydration, and improve skin resilience. It is ideal for oily, acne-prone, and sensitive skin.

Customer reaction: Customers like it for its lightweight, non-sticky texture and effectiveness on acne-prone skin. Some find the bottle inconvenient as it tends to over-pour.

Pilgrim Korean Beauty White Lotus Refreshing Face Mist & Toner may be one of the best face tinder replacements for Tirtir. This alcohol-free mist and toner contains white lotus for pore-tightening, hydration, and glow. You can even double it as a refreshing face mist throughout the day.

Specifications Skin type All Special feature Sulphate-free Reasons to buy Hydrating Refreshing Toxin-free Reasons to avoid Some find it pricey Click Here to Buy Pilgrim Korean Beauty White Lotus Refreshing Face Mist & Toner | Toner for glowing skin | Alcohol-Free Mist & toner for open pores Tightening | Korean skin care products | Women & Men | 100 ml

Why choose: You may pick this best face toner for its hydrating, pH-balanced, refreshing, Korean formulation. This best Korean face toner is suitable for all skin types and toxin-free.

Customer reaction: Users like this best face toner for its luxurious scent and hydrating effect. It may refresh and soothe skin instantly. However, opinions are mixed on its price.

COSRX AHA/BHA Clarifying Treatment Toner may gently exfoliate, prevent acne, tighten pores, and even skin tone. This best face toner contains willow bark water and apple fruit water to boost skin hydration.

Specifications Skin type All Special feature Alcohol free Reasons to buy Gentle exfoliation Acne prevention Oil control Reasons to avoid Not ideal for very sensitive skin Click Here to Buy COSRX AHA/BHA Treatment Toner 5.07 fl.oz/ 150ml, Facial Exfoliating Spray for Whiteheads, Pores, & Uneven Skin, Korean Toner, Not Tested on Animals, No Parabens, No Sulfates, Korean Skincare

Why choose: You may choose this best face toner as it can exfoliate, brighten, prevent breakouts, oil control, and improve skin texture.

Customer reaction: Customers like it for its skin glowing benefits. They even praise its scent-free formula.

If you are looking for the best face toner, try the Face Shop Rice & Ceramide Moisturizing Face Toner. This hydrating and the best face toner contains rice extract, rice bran oil and ceramide, which can offer deep nourishment, hydration, and pore-tightening benefits.

Specifications Skin type Normal Benefit Fine line treatment Reasons to buy Deep nourishment Non sticky Pore tightening Reasons to avoid Mixed reviews on fragrance Click Here to Buy The Face Shop Rice & Ceramide Moisturizing Face Toner Enriched With Rice Extracts To Brighten The Skin | Suits All Skin Types |Hydrating Face Toner For Glowing Skin, Korean Skin Care products,150ml

Why choose: You may choose this toner for its hydrating, long-lasting moisture, non-sticky, brightening, and balancing formula.

Customer reaction: Users love its hydrating and glowing effect. However, opinions are mixed on its fragrance.

Mamaearth Rice Water Dewy Face Toner may be the best face toner as it is alcohol-free. It comes with 96% rice water and 4% niacinamide to provide deep hydration, minimise pores, and enhance a glass-skin glow.

Specifications Skin type All Special feature Natural Reasons to buy Alcohol-free Glass-skin glow Even skin tone Reasons to avoid May not provide enough oil control for very oily skin Click Here to Buy Mamaearth Rice Water Dewy Face Toner with Rice Water & 4% Niacinamide for Glass Skin 150ml |Intensely Hydrates |Minimizes Pores |Even Skin Tone |Korean Rice Toner | Alcohol-Free| Suits All Skin Types

Why choose: You may opt for this face toner as it offers intense hydration, smooth skin, and even tone, and is free from harmful chemicals.

Customer reaction: Users see instant results and highly recommend it for combination skin.

Cetaphil Bright Healthy Radiance Refresh Toner may be a perfect addition to your skincare routine. This gentle, non-sticky toner comes with niacinamide and sea daffodil extract to brighten skin, reduce dark spots, and hydrate for up to 8 hours.

Specifications Skin type All Benefits Radiant skin Reasons to buy Hypoallergenic Fragrance-free Dark spot reduction Reasons to avoid Risk of receiving counterfeit products online Click Here to Buy Cetaphil Bright Healthy Niacinamide Vitamin B3 Sea Daffodil Extract Radiance Refresh Toner Cream, - White, Pack of 150 ml

Why choose: You may choose this toner for its hypoallergenic and fragrance-free formula. It may lead to even skin tone, and provide long-lasting hydration.

Customer reaction: Some find it soothing for dry, irritated skin. However, some complain about receiving counterfeit products online.

ONYMOLY Wonder Ceramide Mochi Toner is a deeply hydrating and skin-repairing toner. It is designed to nourish and protect the skin’s moisture barrier. Infused with 5000 ppb ceramide, panthenol, hyaluronic acid, and centella asiatica, this best face toner may deliver long-lasting hydration while reinforcing the skin’s natural defense against dryness and irritation.

Specifications Skin type All Benefits Radiant Reasons to buy Lightweight Organic Cruelty-free Reasons to avoid May not be suitable for very dry skin Click Here to Buy TONYMOLY Wonder Ceramide Mocchi Toner, 17 oz

Why choose: You may choose this toner for its lightweight, slightly creamy texture that absorbs quickly without leaving a greasy residue, making it perfect for daily use. The formula is cruelty-free, organic, and PETA-certified, with patented ingredients.

Customer reaction: Customers praise its creamy texture. However, some mention that it is not suitable for very dry skin.

How to choose the best face toner?

1. Skin type: When choosing the best face toner, consider your skin type. The best face toner for dry skin must contain hyaluronic acid, while the best toner for oily skin should come with salicylic acid or witch hazel for exfoliating benefits.

2. Ingredients: Pay attention to the ingredients list of the best face toner for combination skin or any skin type. Opt for a product that contains aloe vera, chamomile, hyaluronic acid and more. Avoid products with alcohol and harsh chemicals.

3. Goal: Before buying the best face toner, understand your purpose. Select the one that aligns with your skincare goals.

4. Balance: Opt for the best toner for open pores that come with a pH between 4.5 and 5.5. It can help maintain the skin's natural barrier and prevent irritation.

5. Allergen: Avoid the best face toner that contains artificial allergens and fragrances. They may cause redness and breakouts.

Frequently asked questions Which is the best toner for oily skin? If you have oily skin, opt for a toner that contains salicylic acid, witch hazel or tea tree oil. It can help control excess oil, unclog pores and prevent breakouts.

Can I use toner daily? Yes, but choose a gentle and alcohol-free toner. If you are using exfoliating toners with acids, use them 2-3 times a week to prevent over-drying.

Should I rinse off the toner? No, you can leave the toner on the skin to absorb fully before applying moisturisers or serums for maximum benefits.

Is toner necessary for all skin types? Not necessarily. But the best face toner can hydrate, balance pH and refine pores. It can enhance your skincare routine.

