Best hair oil for hair growth to try in 2025: Top 10 options for thicker and healthier mane

Have you been spending endless hours trying to find an effective solution to combat hair problems? While serums and chemical-laden treatments have taken over the market, sometimes the best remedies are the ones rooted in tradition. Hair oiling is an age-old practice that, passed down through generations. It is still the trusted solution that helps maintain a strong, healthy and lustrous mane. From reducing hair fall to promoting deep nourishment, certain oils contain natural ingredients like coconut, amla and bhringraj that can make your hair stronger and healthier. If you are looking for the best hair oil for hair growth, we have curated the top picks for you you should try in 2025. Try the best hair oil for hair growth and keep your strands healthy.(Freepik)

10 best hair oils for hair growth

Trying the best oil for hair growth can keep problems like hair fall, dryness, frizz, breakage and more at bay. Here is a list of the best hair oils for hair growth that you may try:

Dabur Amla promises to offer the best hair oil for hair growth as it contains amla extracts, which are known as a powerful fruit for hair. It may strengthen hair from root to tip, promote hair growth, control hair fall, and nourish the scalp. Moreover, it also contains Omega-3, vitamin C, tannins, and amino acids, which make your hair stronger, shinier, and healthier.

Specifications Hair type All Scent Amla Reasons to buy Strengthens hair Promotes hair growth Reduces dandruff Reasons to avoid Leakage Click Here to Buy Dabur Amla Hair Oil - 550ml (Pack of 3) | For Strong, Long and Thick hair | Nourishes Scalp | Controls Hair Fall, Strengthens Hair & Promotes Hair Growth

Why choose: The best hair oil for men and women may strengthen hair from root to tip, promote growth, nourish the scalp, reduce dandruff, and maintain natural hair color.

Customer reaction: Customers appreciate the product for its affordability and effectiveness in making hair soft and shiny. However, some reported issues with packaging and leakage.

Avimee Herbal Keshpallav Hair Oil is a powerful herbal blend, which contains rosemary, castor, amla, coconut, and bhringraj oils. It may nourish and strengthen hair, reduce hair fall, prevent dandruff, and enhance scalp health while providing a therapeutic aromatherapy experience.

Specifications Hair type All Benefits Nourishing Reasons to buy Natural ingredients Free from harmful ingredients Reasons to avoid Mixed reviews on effectiveness and value for money Click Here to Buy Avimee Herbal Keshpallav Hair Oil For Men & Women | Promotes Hair Growth & Reduces Hair Fall | With Rosemary, Castor, Amla, Coconut and Bhringraj Oil | Mineral Oil Free (Pack of 2)

Why choose: This best hair oil for hair growth contains natural ingredients to improve scalp nourishment, dandruff prevention, and a relaxing scent.

Customer reaction: Customers love its natural ingredients and hair growth benefits, but some have mixed opinions on its scent and value for money.

Kama Ayurveda Bringadi Intensive Hair Treatment may be the best hair oil for hair growth. It is an intensive Ayurvedic hair oil with Indigo, Eclipta Alba, and gooseberry to prevent hair loss, dandruff, and premature graying. Moreover, it claims to work as a deep conditioner and scalp coolant.

Specifications Hair type All Benefits Prevents premature greying Reasons to buy Ayurvedic Promotes hair growth Cooling effect Reasons to avoid Barcode sticker placement on directions can be frustrating Click Here to Buy Kama Ayurveda Bringadi Intensive Hair Treatment, 100ml clear

Why choose: This best hair oil for hair fall may condition your hair naturally, and enhance hair health with Ayurvedic ingredients.

Customer reaction: Customers trust its quality but express frustration over packaging issues, like barcode stickers covering instructions.

Indulekha Bringha Ayurvedic Hair Oil is a clinically proven Ayurvedic hair oil, which may help to reduce hair fall and promote new hair growth in 4 months. Packed with 11 powerful herbs and essential oils, this best hair oil for hair growth can be applied via a comb applicator for deep scalp penetration.

Specifications Hair type All Scent Coconut Reasons to buy Herbal ingredients Easy to use Reasons to avoid Mixed reviews on smell and value for money Click Here to Buy Indulekha Bringha Ayurvedic Hair Oil 100 ml|| Hair Fall Control and Hair Growth with Bringharaj & Coconut Oil - Comb Applicator Bottle for Men & Women (Pack of 2)

Why choose: This hair oil is clinically tested for hair growth, contains 11 Ayurvedic herbs, and is easy to apply.

Customer reaction: Customers find it effective for hair fall control and appreciate its natural ingredients, though some find it pricey.

If you are looking for the best hair oil for hair growth, try Botanic Hearth 100% Pure Rosemary Oil for Hair Growth. This cold-pressed oil contains biotin, jojoba, and castor oils that may strengthen hair follicles, promote hair growth, and hydrate the scalp. Moreover, it may also control dandruff and improve overall hair texture.

Specifications Hair type All Scent Rosemary Reasons to buy Nourishes hair Reduces dandruff Reasons to avoid Less effective Click Here to Buy Botanic Hearth 100% Pure Rosemary Oil for Hair Growth | Controls Hair Fall, Promotes New Hair Growth | Hair Strengthening Treatment for Healthy Nourished Hair | 150 ml

Why choose: This hair oil may strengthen hair, promote growth, nourish the scalp, and is cruelty-free with no harsh chemicals.

Customer reaction: Customers love its scent, quality, and nourishing effects but note the absence of a comb applicator.

The best hair oil for hair growth may enhance your hair care routine. The Wella Professionals Oil Reflections Luminous Smoothening Hair Oil is a lightweight, non-sticky hair treatment, which contains avocado and Macadamia oils. Moreover, this best hair oil may add shine, control frizz, nourish hair, and enhance natural reflections for salon-like smoothness.

Specifications Hair type All Benefits Smoothening Reasons to buy Lightweight Non-sticky Enhances hair reflection Reasons to avoid Concerns about receiving fake products via certain sellers Click Here to Buy Wella Professionals Oil Reflections Luminous Smoothening Hair Oil | 100 ml | Non-Sticky Hair Treatment | Avocado & Macadamia Seed Oils | For a Glossy Hair Shine

Why choose: It is lightweight, adds instant shine, nourishes ends and controls frizz.

Customer reaction: Customers praise its detangling and shine-enhancing properties, but some report receiving counterfeit products from online sellers.

ALSO READ: Hair serum guide: How to pick the right one for healthy and shiny strands

Are you looking for the best hair oil for hair growth? Forest Essentials Ayurvedic Herb Enriched Head Massage Oil may be a good option. It contains black sesame and virgin coconut oil, which may promote hair growth, prevent hair fall, and improve texture and volume.

Specifications Hair type All Scent Unscented Reasons to buy High quality Ayurvedic Reasons to avoid Some users reported a drastic increase in hair fall Click Here to Buy Forest Essentials Ayurvedic Bhringraj Head Massage Oil For Stronger, Thicker Hair | Helps Reduce Dandruff and Dry Scalp | Promotes Hair Regrowth | Reduces Hair Fall | Cold Pressed & Natural

Why choose: This may be the best hair oil for hair growth as it is clinically tested for reduced hair fall and improved shine. It is 100% cold-pressed and Ayurvedic.

Customer reaction: Customers appreciate its quality and effectiveness, though some experience increased hair fall initially.

Justhuman AyuGrowth Fortifying Hair Oil is a clinically proven 18-oil blend, which makes it one of the best hair oils for hair growth. It contains amla, brahmi, and bhringraj, which may strengthen roots, reduce hair fall and enhance hair texture while maintaining scalp health.

Specifications Hair type All Scent Unscented Reasons to buy Contain natural oils Improves hair growth Reasons to avoid Greasy Click Here to Buy Justhuman AyuGrowth Fortifying Hair Oil | Amla, Brahmi, Bhringraj, Vertiver root & Ayurvedic | Clinically Proven 18-Oil blend |Reduces Hair Fall & breakage | Strengthens roots | 120ml

Why choose: It may be the best hair oil for women as it is rich in Ayurvedic ingredients, which may help to reduce hair breakage, improve scalp health, and enhance hair texture.

Customer reaction: Customers love its lightweight, non-greasy formula and pleasant scent, noting noticeable hair improvement.

Indē wild Champi Hair Oil may be the best hair oil for hair growth. This luxurious Ayurvedic hair oil features Brahmi, amla, and bhringraj, which may help to reduce hair fall, strengthen strands, and nourish the scalp. This product promises to offer a calming and relaxing experience.

Specifications Hair type All Benefits Soothes irritation Reasons to buy Ayurvedic Promotes hair growth Clinically tested Reasons to avoid Expensive Click Here to Buy indē wild Champi Hair Oil (130 ml) with Rosemary Oil, Brahmi, Amla, and Bhringraj | Ayurvedic Hair Growth Oil for Dandruff, Hairfall, & Thicker, Fuller Hair | 16+ Ayurvedic Actives | Calming Fragrance

Why choose: It contains Ayurvedic actives, is clinically tested for scalp health, and promotes thicker hair.

Customer reaction: Customers love its scent and quality but feel it is overpriced for the quantity provided.

ALSO READ: Hair conditioner: How to choose the right one for your hair type and need

Cliganic USDA Organic Jojoba Oil may be a good addition to your hair care routine. This 100% pure and cold-pressed Jojoba oil for hair, face, and body may hydrate, strengthen, and nourish without additives. This makes it the best hair oil for hair growth and safe for sensitive skin.

Specifications Hair type All Scent Jojoba Reasons to buy 100% pure, organic Lightweight Effective Reasons to avoid Expensive Small quantity Click Here to Buy Cliganic USDA Organic Jojoba Oil, 100% Pure (4oz Large) | Natural Cold Pressed Unrefined Hexane Free Oil for Hair & Face | Base Carrier Oil | Cliganic 90 Days Warranty

Why choose: It is organic, lightweight, fast-absorbing, and suitable for all hair types.

Customer reaction: Customers appreciate its light texture and hair volume benefits, calling it a great value-for-money product.

What are the benefits of the best hair oil for hair growth?

The best hair oil for hair growth may help to strengthen hair roots and prevent breakage by nourishing the scalp. Regular use may help to stimulate blood circulation and encourage new hair growth. Using the best hair oil for hair growth may hydrate and soothe the scalp, reducing flakiness and itching. Besides strengthening the strands, the right hair oil for men and women may even add shine and make it shinier and smoother. Massaging your hair with these oils may help to prevent premature ageing and protect against pollution, heat and styling damage.

ALSO READ: Shampoo for frizzy hair: Discover budget-friendly alternatives to Moroccanoil for similar benefits

How to choose the best hair oil for hair growth?

Before choosing the best hair oil for hair growth, identify your hair type. For oily hair, opt for lighter oils like argan or jojoba. Pick richer oils for dry and damaged hair. Consider your hair concerns before choosing the best oils for hair growth. To treat dandruff, use tea tree oil and castor oil for hair growth. Look for natural ingredients and opt for cold-pressed oils to improve your scalp and hair health. Avoid oils that contain harsh chemicals that can cause damage. Always perform a patch test before applying the oil to your hair and scalp. This can help you avoid any allergic reactions.

Frequently asked questions How often should I use hair oil? For optimal results, apply hair oil 2-3 times a week. Over-oiling can lead to build-up, so adjust based on your hair type and needs.

Which is the best hair oil for hair fall? Castor oil and onion oil can promote hair growth and reduce hair fall. They can nourish the scalp and strengthen hair follicles along with improving overall health.

Can I leave hair oil overnight? Yes, leaving oil overnight can provide deeper nourishment. However, avoid it if you have an oily scalp. Wash it off in the morning for fresh-feeling hair.

How do I apply hair oil properly? Massage oil into your scalp using your fingertips for better circulation. Apply a small amount to hair ends to prevent split ends, then leave it on for 30 minutes or more.

