Try the 10 best onion hair oils to bring life back to weak and thinning hair

Fighting hair fall, thinning strands and slow hair growth feel like a never-ending battle. This is where onion hair oil comes into the picture. This hair oil for hair growth can mitigate the harmful effects of environmental damage, stress and harsh chemicals, which can weaken your hair and lead to dullness and breakage. Packed with antioxidants, essential nutrients and sulfur, this oil may nourish the scalp, strengthen roots and boost growth. Additionally, with its anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties, onion oil may combat dandruff and improve scalp health. If you want to revive your locks naturally, check out this list of the best onion hair oils and add them to your hair care routine now! Explore the best onion hair oil and improve your hair health.(Adobe Stock)

10 top-rated onion hair oil

The right onion hair oil may keep your hair smooth, shiny and healthy. Check out these top picks:

Mamaearth Onion Hair Oil with Onion Oil & Redensyl blends the power of onion oil and Redensyl to reduce hair fall and promote regrowth. Enriched with almond and castor oil, it may strengthen hair from the roots and add shine. The brand claims that this product is free from sulfates, parabens, and artificial colors, it nourishes the scalp and supports overall hair health.

Specifications Hair type All Quantity 200 ml Reasons to buy Boosts hair growth Suitable for all hair types Dermatologically tested Reasons to avoid Some complaints about product quantity Click Here to Buy Mamaearth Onion Hair Oil with Onion Oil & Redensyl for Hair Fall Control | Boosts Hair Growth | Adds Strength & Shine | 200 ml

Why choose: You may choose Mamaearth onion hair oil as it can boost hair growth, strengthen from root to tip, and balance scalp health. This onion hair oil is natural, dermatologically tested, and free from harmful chemicals.

Customer reaction: Some users love the strengthening and shine-boosting effects, while others raised concerns about quantity mismatches. Many praise its chemical-free formulation.

Parachute Advansed Onion Hair Oil with Coconut & Vitamin E contains a powerful combination of onion extract and coconut oil. This hair oil for hair growth may penetrate 10x deeper to nourish the scalp, promote hair growth, and reduce hair fall. Additionally, it contains vitamin E-rich coconut oil to repair damaged strands.

Specifications Hair type All Quantity 224 grams Reasons to buy 10X deeper penetration Paraben-free Pleasant fragrance Reasons to avoid Some concerns about effectiveness for all users Click Here to Buy Parachute Advansed Onion Hair Oil for Hair Growth, 200ml & Hair Shampoo for Hair Fall Control, 275ml

Why choose: You may choose Parachute onion hair oil as it can deeply penetrate for better hair growth. Moreover, it is also free from parabens and silicones.

Customer reaction: It is highly rated for boosting hair growth and reducing hair fall. Users appreciate the non-greasy texture and pleasant fragrance. However, some have mixed opinions on its overall value.

WOW Skin Science Onion & Collagen Anti-Hairfall Oil contains onion seed extract and collagen to strengthen the keratin structure, reducing breakage and improving hair resilience. This onion hair oil may nourish the scalp and prevent split ends, giving thicker and healthier hair.

Specifications Hair type All Quantity 200 ml Reasons to buy Contains 9 cold-pressed oils Reduces breakage Reasons to avoid Price is on the higher side Click Here to Buy WOW Skin Science Onion Hair Oil |for Hair Growth and Hair Fall Control| With Black Seed Oil Extracts|200 ml|Pack of 2

Why choose: You may opt for the Wow onion hair oil as it claims to repair damaged hair, fortify follicles, and prevent oxidative damage.

Customer reaction: Users love the quality and effectiveness, but some find it expensive. Many noticed improved hair thickness and reduced breakage over time.

If you are looking for the best onion hair oils, try Biotique Onion Black Seed Hair Oil. This oil combines onion seed oil and black seed extract to control hair fall, promote hair growth, and enhance hair shine. Moreover, it may even reduce frizz, strengthen roots, and improve texture with regular use.

Specifications Hair type Normal Quantity 200 ml Reasons to buy Reduces hair fall Suitable for hair types Reasons to avoid Mixed opinions on quality, scent, and value for money Click Here to Buy Biotique Onion Black Seed Hair Oil for Silky and Strong Hair, 200ml | Controls Hair Fall, Promotes Growth

Why choose: You may choose this onion hair oil as it is a complete hair care solution with essential nutrients. It is suitable for chemically treated and colored hair.

Customer reaction: Users appreciate the non-sticky formula and frizz control. However, opinions vary on scent and effectiveness. Some find it a great value, while others expect faster results.

Avimee Herbal Keshpallav Onion Hair Oil may be a perfect addition to your hair care routine. This fragrance-free herbal onion oil contains red, black, yellow, and green onion seed oils to promote hair growth, nourish follicles, and reduce hair fall. Additionally, the brand claims that this oil is free from mineral oil and artificial additives.

Specifications Hair type All Quantity 100 ml Reasons to buy Blend of multiple onion seed oils Fragrance-free Reasons to avoid Slightly higher price for 100ml bottle Click Here to Buy Avimee Herbal Keshpallav Onion Hair Oil | For Long & Strong Hair | With Red, Black, Yellow & Green Onion Seed Oil | Mineral Oil & Fragrance Free | 100 ml

Why choose: You may choose this oil as it is a unique blend of four onion seed oils. It is ideal for sensitive scalps and promotes stronger, thicker hair.

Customer reaction: This onion hair oil is highly rated for reducing hair fall and promoting growth. Users love its natural ingredients and soothing effects, while a few have mixed views on its price and absorption rate.

Promote hair growth with Plum Onion Hair Oil with Bhringraj & Amla. With a potent blend of onion extract, bhringraj, and amla oil, this oil may strengthen hair, maintain scalp health, and improve texture. Additionally, the brand claims that this product is free from parabens and safe for both men and women.

Specifications Hair type All Quantity 100 ml Reasons to buy Reduces hair fall Pregnancy-free Reasons to avoid Some issues with packaging/applicator Click Here to Buy Plum Onion Hair Oil for Hair Fall and Regrowth with Bhringraj Oil, Curry Leaves and Alma Oil I Hair Growth Oil I For Women and Men | Paraben Free I 100ml

Why choose: You may choose this onion hair oil as it is infused with Ayurvedic ingredients to enhance hair growth, prevent thinning, and maintain density.

Customer reaction: Customers praise it for reducing hair fall and moisturising hair. Some users love its mild scent. However, some raise concerns about packaging and applicator quality.

Are you looking for the best onion hair oil? Try Brillare Onion Hair Oil Shots, a unique booster oil shot system, which contains onion oil, coffee seeds, and basil oil. Regular use of this oil may strengthen hair roots, reduce breakage, and promote hair regrowth. The brand claims that this product is designed for overnight scalp treatment.

Specifications Hair type All Quantity 48 ml Reasons to buy Unique vial packaging Natural ingredients Reasons to avoid Expensive compared to regular bottles Click Here to Buy Brillare Onion Hair Oil Shots with Bakuchiol & Coconut Hair Oil for Hair Fall Control, Reduces hair fall, 100% Natural Hair Oil, (6ml *8 Vials)

Why choose: You may choose this as it is a concentrated and easy-to-use oil shot that offers precise application, deeply nourishes hair, and strengthens follicles with natural ingredients.

Customer reaction: Users love the innovative oil shot concept and improved hair texture. However, some find it pricey for the quantity provided.

Soulflower Amla and Onion Hair Oil may be a good option for you. It contains a blend of 20 essential oils, onion extract, and amla, which may help to strengthen hair, control dandruff, and enhance shine. Moreover, it is completely chemical-free, handmade, and enriched with keratin-rich sulfur.

Specifications Hair type All Quantity 220 ml Reasons to buy Farm-to-face natural product Deep conditioning benefits Reasons to avoid Some users dislike smell & texture Click Here to Buy Soulflower Amla and Onion Hair Oil | Promotes Hair Growth, Reduces Hair Fall, Provides Healthy Hair and Scalp for Men & Women with Castor Oil & Peppermint Essential Oil |100% Pure, Natural| 220ml

Why choose: You may choose it as it is a pure farm-to-face Ayurvedic formula, which can deeply condition hair, promote thickness, and maintain natural hair color.

Customer reaction: Users love its deep conditioning and shine-boosting effects. While many find it effective for growth, others have mixed opinions on smell and consistency.

Lotus Botanicals Red Onion Hair-Fall Control Oil may be the best onion hair oil for you. This vegan and cruelty-free formula may reach deep into the scalp, strengthen hair follicles, prevent thinning, and restore lost nutrients. Additionally, the brand claims that this product is free from sulfates, silicones, and toxic chemicals.

Specifications Hair type All Quantity 200 ml Reasons to buy No silicones, parabens, or toxins Reduces breakage Reasons to avoid May require regular use for noticeable results Click Here to Buy Lotus Botanicals Red Onion Hair-Fall Control Oil |Anti Hair-Fall Oil | Hairgrowth Oil | Long, Strong and Thick Hair | No Silicon, No Preservatives, No Toxic Chemicals | All Hair Types | 200ml

Why choose: You may choose this onion hair oil as it is a safe, preservative-free solution for hair nourishment and regrowth. It is ideal for those seeking a chemical-free option.

Customer reaction: Customers praise it for its fragrance, texture, and hair fall control. Users report a visible volume increase. However, some have mixed views on value for money.

TNW-The Natural Wash Onion Hair Oil may enhance your hair health. This 100% natural oil is formulated with onion extract, jojoba, olive, and flaxseed oil to promote hair strength, shine, and smoothness while preventing hair fall. Additionally, it is free from artificial fragrances and parabens.

Specifications Hair type All Quantity 100 ml Reasons to buy 100% pure & natural Ayurvedic ingredients No artificial fragrance Reasons to avoid Mixed opinions on quality & applicator design Click Here to Buy TNW-THE NATURAL WASH Onion Hair Oil 100ml | Enriched With Onion Extract, Jojoba, Olive & Flax Seed Oil | Onion Hair Oil For Strong & Healthy Hair, Prevents Hair Fall | All Hair Types

Why choose: It is a gentle and Ayurvedic formula, which contains flaxseed and ginger for fast hair growth. It may nourish and strengthen your hair from root to tip.

Customer reaction: Customers find it effective for hair loss and overall hair health. Some love its softness and natural ingredients, while others find issues with quality and packaging.

Top three features of the best onion hair oil:

Onion hair oil brands Hair fall control Hair growth promotion Ingredients Mamaearth Onion Hair Oil ✅ Yes (Redensyl & Onion Oil) ✅ Yes Onion oil, redensyl, almond oil, castor oil Parachute Advansed Onion Hair Oil ✅ Yes ✅ Yes (10X deeper penetration) Onion oil, coconut oil, vitamin E WOW Skin Science Onion & Collagen Oil ✅ Yes (Strengthens roots) ✅ Yes Onion seed extract, collagen, 9 cold-pressed oils Biotique Onion Black Seed Hair Oil ✅ Yes ✅ Yes Onion oil, black seed oil, red onion extract Avimee Herbal Keshpallav Onion Hair Oil ✅ Yes ✅ Yes (Multi-onion blend) Red, black, yellow & green onion seed oils Plum Onion Hair Oil ✅ Yes ✅ Yes Onion extract, bhringraj oil, amla oil Brillare Onion Hair Oil Shots ✅ Yes ✅ Yes Onion oil, Coffee seed oil, basil oil Soulflower Amla & Onion Hair Oil ✅ Yes ✅ Yes (20 Essential Oils) Onion oil, amla, castor oil, peppermint essential oil Lotus Botanicals Red Onion Hair Oil ✅ Yes ✅ Yes Red onion extract, natural oils (silicone & preservative Free) TNW-The Natural Wash Onion Hair Oil ✅ Yes ✅ Yes (Ayurvedic blend) Onion extract, jojoba oil, olive oil, flax seed oil

What are the benefits of onion hair oil?

Reduces hair fall – Using the right onion oil may help to strengthen hair follicles, reduce breakage, and minimise hair loss because of the presence of sulfur. Promotes hair growth – It may help to stimulate blood circulation to the scalp, nourish hair roots and encourage new hair growth. Prevents premature graying – The best red onion oil contains antioxidants, which may help to combat oxidative stress and delay premature graying of hair. Strengthens hair strands – The presence of nutrients like sulfur and keratin may fortify hair, which makes it thicker, shinier, and more resilient. Prevents dandruff and scalp infections – Its antibacterial and antifungal properties may keep the scalp healthy, preventing dandruff and itchiness. Adds shine – Regular use of onion oil deeply nourishes hair, improves texture, and adds a natural shine to silky, smooth locks.

How to choose the best onion hair oil?

Ingredients: Look for pure onion extract combined with natural oils like coconut, castor, or almond. Avoid mineral oil, parabens, sulfates, and artificial fragrances. Look for additional benefits: Some onion oils contain Redensyl, Bhringraj, or Vitamin E for extra nourishment, hair strengthening, and growth stimulation. Scalp and hair compatibility: Choose a lightweight, non-greasy formula for oily scalps. On the other hand, thicker oils suit dry and frizzy hair. Cold-pressed and chemical-free options: Opt for cold-pressed oils as they retain maximum nutrients. Chemical-free formulations are gentler on the scalp. Customer reviews: Check user feedback for effectiveness, fragrance, and non-stickiness to ensure quality and value for money.

Frequently asked questions How do I use onion hair oil? Take a few drops of the onion oil and massage onto the scalp. Leave for a few hours or overnight, then wash with a mild shampoo for best results.

Can onion hair oil be used daily? It is best to use 2-3 times a week to avoid excessive buildup while ensuring nourishment and strengthening benefits.

Is onion hair oil suitable for all hair types? Yes, it works for all hair types, including curly, straight, and chemically treated hair, promoting growth and reducing hair fall.

How long does it take to see results? With consistent use for 6-8 weeks, you should notice reduced hair fall, improved texture, and healthier, stronger hair.

