Best protein powder for building muscle in 2025: Top 10 choices to support your fitness goals

Muscle building isn’t just about lifting weights. What you put into your body plays an equally crucial role. Protein is the powerhouse nutrient that fuels muscle growth, helps in recovery, and repairs body tissues after intense workouts. Without enough protein, your efforts in the gym may not yield the results you desire. Whether you are a bodybuilder, an athlete, or someone aiming to tone up, choosing the right protein powder can make a world of difference. Protein powders offer a convenient, efficient, and easily digestible source of protein, especially for those with demanding workout schedules. With numerous options available, it can be overwhelming to choose the best one for your muscle-building goals. So, explore this list of the best protein powders for building muscles and achieving your fitness goals. Discover the best protein powder for building muscles.(Adobe Stock)

10 best protein powders for building muscle

Here is a list of the best protein powder in India that you may try for health benefits:

MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein may be one of the best protein powders for building muscle. It is a clinically tested whey protein that offers 50% higher protein absorption and 60% superior BCAA absorption with its Enhanced Absorption Formula (EAF). This protein powder may provide 25g protein, 11.75g EAAs, and 5.51g BCAAs per serving. Certified by Informed Choice UK, Labdoor USA, and Trustified, it ensures purity, accuracy, and safety. The Asia Star-awarded packaging ensures hygiene with a scoop on top. Available in appetizing flavors, it supports muscle growth and recovery with minimal digestion issues.

Specifications of MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance:

Flavour: Chocolate Hazelnut

Diet type: Vegetarian

Protein source: Whey

Why choose: This best protein powder may be ideal for fitness enthusiasts seeking maximum protein absorption and certified authenticity.

What are customers saying: Most customers find it effective for muscle building and recovery. They praise its taste, quality, and mixability but have mixed opinions on value for money.

Why to buy: This best protein powder for building muscle is clinically tested for 50% better absorption. It is certified for purity and accuracy.

Why to avoid: It is slightly more expensive compared to other brands. Its taste preferences vary.

AS-IT-IS Whey Protein Concentrate is a pure, unflavored protein supplement with no additives, preservatives, or sweeteners. Minimally processed, it may be one of the best protein powders for building muscles as it claims to retain its natural nutrients and delivers 24g protein per serving. It is perfect for fitness enthusiasts as it supports muscle building, recovery, and overall health. Low-carb and keto-friendly, it is suitable for beginners and those aiming for a clean protein supplement.

Specifications of AS-IT-IS Whey Protein:

Flavour: Unflavoured

Item weight: 780 grams

Why to choose: It is ideal for those seeking a clean, affordable, and effective protein supplement.

What are customers saying: Customers appreciate its purity and affordability. However, opinions differ on taste, digestion, and mixability.

Why to buy: This may be one of the best protein powders for men and women as it is 100% pure with no additives. It is affordable and good for beginners.

Why to avoid: The unflavored taste might not suit everyone.

Bigmuscles Premium Gold Whey may be one of the best protein powders for building muscles. It claims to deliver 25g protein, 11g EAAs, and ProHydrolase Enzyme Technology for 70% better muscle building and 60% superior amino acid absorption. Certified by Informed Choice UK, it may support faster recovery and lean muscle growth. Its smooth chocolate flavor and versatile usage make it a popular choice among fitness enthusiasts.

Specification of Bigmuscles Premium Gold Whey Protein:

Flavour: Chocolate

Material type free: Vegetarian

Why choose: This protein powder is suitable for athletes seeking enhanced muscle recovery and certified quality.

What are customers saying: Customers praise its effectiveness in muscle building and quality. Some note varied opinions on mixability and digestion.

Why to buy: It may be one of the best protein powders for women and men as it promotes better digestion and absorption.

Why to avoid: It slightly higher price. Customers have mixed reviews on mixability.

MyProtein Impact Whey Protein is a premium-grade supplement with 4.5g BCAAs, 2g leucine, and all essential amino acids per serving. With a Grade A ranking on Labdoor, it may support muscle repair, recovery, and strength building. The strawberry flavor adds a sweet twist to your post-workout drink.

Specifications of MyProtein Impact Whey Protein:

Flavour: Strawberry cream

Material type free: Sugar-free

Why choose: A reliable, globally recognized brand for quality-conscious individuals.

What are customers saying: Customers find it effective and genuine. The strawberry flavor is polarizing, with some finding it too sweet.

Why to buy: It may be one of the best protein powders for building muscle as it comes with a Labdoor Grade A ranking for quality.

Why to avoid: The strawberry flavor may taste overly sweet.

Avvatar Whey Protein promises to offer 28g of protein, enriched with BCAAs, EAAs, and milk calcium per serving. Proudly made in India, it may support muscle growth, recovery, and gut health with added natural fiber. Its malai kulfi flavor adds a traditional twist to your fitness routine. Manufactured within 24 hours, it ensures freshness and quality.

Specifications of Avvatar Whey Protein:

Flavour: Malai Kulfi

Material type free: No artificial sweeteners, soy-free

Why choose: It may be one of the best protein powders for building muscle as it is ideal for those seeking a high-protein Indian-made supplement with added health benefits.

What are customers saying: Customers appreciate its freshness, mixability, and authenticity. Some have mixed opinions on taste and digestion.

Why to buy: It contains high protein content per serving. This product is made in India with fresh ingredients.

Why to avoid: It comes with limited flavors options and may not suit everyone.

The Whole Truth Whey Protein Isolate+Concentrate | Cold Coffee Flavor claims to offer 24g protein, 6.6g BCAA, and 12.2g EAA per scoop, made with 100% authentic whey from Ireland. Crafted with natural ingredients like coffee, milk, dates, and monk fruit, it is free from artificial sweeteners, preservatives, and additives. It blends easily and is tested for purity.

Specifications of The Whole Truth Whey Protein:

Flavour: Cold coffee

Item weight: 1 kilogram

Why choose: Ideal for health-conscious users seeking a clean, natural protein source.

What are customers saying: Nutritious, light, and non-bloating. Some find the taste underwhelming for the price.

Why buy: High protein, clean ingredients, easy digestion, and tested purity.

Why avoid: Premium pricing and mixed taste opinions.

NAKPRO Gold Whey Protein Concentrate & Isolate | Chocolate Flavor may be one of the best protein powders for building muscle. It claims to offer 24.76g protein, 5.42g BCAA, and 4.27g glutamine per serving. The brand claims that this product is free from artificial colors, fillers, and added sugar, which makes it a clean choice for muscle building and recovery.

Specifications of NAKPRO Gold Whey Protein:

Flavour: Chocolate

Material type free: Gluten-free

Why buy: This may be one of the best protein powders for building muscles as it is affordable, high protein, and beginner-friendly.

Why avoid: Potential lump formation and mixed taste reviews.

Why choose: Perfect for those seeking an affordable and reliable whey protein.

What are customers saying: Affordable and effective, but some dislike mixability and digestion.

Bigmuscles Nutrition Nitra Isolate | Malai Kulfi Flavor claims to deliver 32g protein, 10g EAA, and 4.4g glutamine per serving. Enhanced with ProHydrolase enzyme for faster absorption, it may help in muscle building, recovery, and strength. Known for its smooth Malai Kulfi flavor.

Specifications of Bigmuscles Nutrition Nitra Isolate:

Flavour: Malai kulfi

Material type free: Caffeine-free, soy free

Why buy: High protein, faster absorption, and great taste.

Why avoid: Higher price compared to alternatives.

Why choose: Ideal for advanced users needing higher protein content.

What are customers saying: Praised for effectiveness and taste. Slightly expensive.

If you are looking for the best plant protein powder in India, try Asitis Nutrition 100% Pea Protein Isolate. It is a vegan protein supplement that claims to provide 28g protein, 4.9g BCAA, and 1.1g carbs per serving. Lactose-free and allergen-free, it is minimally processed and third-party tested for purity.

Specifications of AS-IT-IS Nutrition Pea Protein Powder:

Flavour: Unflavoured

Diet type: Gluten type, vegan

Why buy: Vegan, allergen-free, and great for sensitive stomachs.

Why avoid: Bland taste and odor.

Why choose: Perfect alternative to whey for vegans or lactose-intolerant users.

What are customers saying: Effective for strength training but lacks flavor appeal. Mixability varies.

MuscleBlaze Whey Energy is a high-quality protein powder designed to fuel muscle building and aid recovery. With 24g of protein per serving, it combines Whey Protein Isolate for fast absorption and Whey Protein Concentrate for sustained release. Fortified with 5.29g BCAAs, 11.28g EAAs, and digestive enzymes (DigeZyme), this blend ensures optimal muscle growth, quicker recovery, and enhanced nutrient absorption. The product is made with premium whey sourced from Europe and the USA, ensuring purity and effectiveness. Additionally, it’s free from added sugars, artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives.

Specifications of MuscleBlaze Whey Energy:

Flavour: Chocolate

Diet type: Vegetarian

Why Choose: It may be one of the best protein powders for building muscle as it is ideal for beginners and fitness enthusiasts looking for a clean, effective protein supplement with essential amino acids for muscle growth and recovery.

What are customers saying: Customers appreciate the affordability, high protein content, and enhanced absorption due to the inclusion of digestive enzymes.

Why buy: Buy if you are seeking an affordable, high-quality protein powder with a clean formula and the added benefits of BCAAs and EAAs for muscle recovery and growth.

Why avoid: You may avoid it if you have taste preferences that might not align with the product, as some customers find the flavor or mixability not to their liking.

Best Overall Product:

MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein is an excellent choice for muscle building due to its clinically tested formula that enhances protein and BCAA absorption by 50%. It offers 25g of protein, 11.75g EAAs, and 5.51g BCAAs per serving, making it ideal for muscle growth and recovery. Certified for purity and safety, this product supports faster recovery, and better digestion, and comes in appetizing flavors. The added digestion aids and superior absorption formula make it the best choice for serious fitness enthusiasts.

Best Budget-Friendly Product:

AS-IT-IS Whey Protein Concentrate is a cost-effective yet pure protein supplement offering 24g of protein per serving. It is free from additives, preservatives, and sweeteners, making it perfect for those seeking a clean protein source on a budget. It is ideal for beginners or anyone looking for a simple, affordable protein to support muscle building and recovery.

What are the benefits of the best protein powder for building muscle?

The best protein powder for building muscle may offer several benefits for muscle building. It claims to provide a convenient and efficient way to meet your daily protein needs, supporting muscle growth, repair, and recovery after intense workouts. Consuming protein powder may boost muscle protein synthesis, the process that leads to muscle growth. Additionally, the best whey protein powder may also help in reducing muscle breakdown, improving muscle endurance, and enhancing recovery time, allowing you to train harder and more frequently. Protein powder also helps maintain lean muscle mass during weight loss or fat reduction phases, making it a versatile and essential supplement for fitness enthusiasts and athletes.

How to choose the best protein powder for muscle building?

When choosing the best protein powder for muscle building, consider factors like protein content, quality, and digestibility. Look for a high-quality protein source, such as whey protein isolate or a blend of concentrates and isolates, which offer faster absorption and better muscle recovery. Check for added ingredients like BCAAs (branched-chain amino acids) and EAAs (essential amino acids) that support muscle growth and reduce breakdown. Ensure it’s free from unnecessary additives, sugar, or artificial ingredients. Consider the flavor and mixability for convenience and taste, and choose a product that fits your dietary needs and goals.

Top three features of the best protein powder for building muscles:

Best protein powder for building muscles Price (INR) Quantity Protein Content per Serving MuscleBlaze Biozyme Performance Whey Protein 2499 1kg 25g AS-IT-IS Whey Protein Concentrate 1315 780g 24g Bigmuscles Premium Gold Whey 1398 1kg 25g MyProtein Impact Whey Protein 3150 1kg Varies (Grade A Labdoor ranking) Avvatar Whey Protein 2742 1kg 28g The Whole Truth Whey Protein Isolate+Concentrate 3399 1kg 24g NAKPRO Gold Whey Protein Concentrate & Isolate 1799 1kg 24.76g Bigmuscles Nutrition Nitra Isolate 1649 1kg 32g Asitis Nutrition 100% Pea Protein Isolate 929 1kg 28g MuscleBlaze Whey Energy 1899 1kg 24g

Frequently asked questions What is the recommended dosage of protein powder? Typically, 1-2 scoops (20-30g) per day, depending on your fitness goals, diet, and activity level. Consult a nutritionist for personalised advice.

When is the best time to take protein powder? Post-workout is ideal for muscle recovery. It can also be consumed as a meal replacement or pre-workout snack based on your needs.

How should I take protein powder? Mix it with water, milk, or a smoothie. Adjust the liquid for consistency and add fruits or nuts for additional nutrients if desired.

Can protein powder replace meals? While it can substitute an occasional meal, it is not a complete replacement. Whole foods provide essential nutrients that protein powders lack. Use it as a supplement, not a meal.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.