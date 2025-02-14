Menu Explore
Amazon super beauty rush: Up to 60% off on skincare, hair care, makeup, grooming, and perfumes

ByShweta Pandey
Feb 14, 2025 04:55 PM IST

Amazon is offering a super beauty rush sale wherein you can buy all things skincare, makeup, and hair care at up to 60% off. 

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Medicube Deep Vitamin C Golden Boba Capsule Face Moisturizer - Liposome Capsules For Wrinkles, Skin Radiance - Transparent Gel for Glow Hydration - Korean Skin Care 1.94 oz View Details checkDetails

₹3,825

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Forest Essentials Soundarya Radiance Day Cream with 24K Gold & SPF 30 | Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin C & Bakuchiol | Anti Ageing Face Moisturiser for Glowing Skin | For Normal, Dry & Combination Skin View Details checkDetails

₹6,850

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kama Ayurveda Kumkumadi Thailam Miraculous Beauty Fluid Ayurvedic Night Serum (Facial Oil) (12ml) View Details checkDetails

₹3,495

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sesderma Retiage Antiaging Facial Serum, 30ml View Details checkDetails

₹3,100

amazonLogo
GET THIS

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer Lotion With Spf 30 View Details checkDetails

₹3,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sesderma Hidraderm Hyal, 50ml View Details checkDetails

₹3,070

amazonLogo
GET THIS

dalba Piedmont Italian White Truffle Double Serum & Cream, Customizable 2-In-1 Intensive Skin Care, Cream For Elasticity And Brightness, Mild And Vegan Dual Cream View Details checkDetails

₹3,000

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cetaphil Paraben, Sulphate-Free Gentle Skin Hydrating Face Wash Cleanser with Niacinamide, Vitamin B5 for Dry to Normal, Sensitive Skin - 125 ml View Details checkDetails

₹378

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Deconstruct Face Gel Sunscreen SPF 50 + and PA+++ | Gel based sunscreen for oily skin, combination skin, normal skin | Broad spectrum sunscreen, No White Cast, Lightweight, Non greasy - 50g View Details checkDetails

₹321

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LOREAL PROFESSIONNEL PARIS Xtenso Care Sulfate-Free* Shampoo 250Ml And Hair Masque 200Ml Combo For All Hair Types (Pack Of 2) View Details checkDetails

₹1,848

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kérastase Discipline Fluidealiste Anti-Frizz Shampoo | Sulphate-Free Shampoo for Frizzy Hair | Infused with Morpho-Kératine, Surface Perfector & High Precision Care Agent | 250ml View Details checkDetails

₹2,800

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kérastase Elixir Ultime Hair Oil-In-Serum 30ml | 2X Shinier Hair | 96H Anti-Frizz Action | Infused with French Camellia, Marula & Wild Camellia Oils View Details checkDetails

₹2,700

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bontress PRO+ Scalp Serum Fortified with 3% Redensyl, 3% Anagain, 4% Capixyl, 3% Procapil | Hair Serum for Hair Growth & Hair Fall 60ml View Details checkDetails

₹1,260

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Matrix Opti.Care Professional Shampoo + Conditioner + Serum Combo for Salon Smooth Straight Hair | Control Frizzy Hair for up to 4 Days | With Shea Butter | No Added Parabens (200 ml + 98 g + 100 ml ) View Details checkDetails

₹1,049

amazonLogo
GET THIS

PLIX - THE PLANT FIX | Rosemary Anti Hairfall Kit - Serum (30ml), Shampoo (200ml), Conditioner (175ml) & Hair Mask (200g) | For Hair Thinning, New Hair Growth & More Volume View Details checkDetails

₹1,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Soulflower Hair Growth Redensyl Tetragain Serum, Rosemary Oil, 3% Redensyl, 4% Anagain, Caffeine, Melanogray, Biotin, Rice Water, Anti Hair fall, Clinically Tested on Real people, Men & Women| Pack of 3 30 ml each View Details checkDetails

₹1,549

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Keratine Professional Sulphate free Smooth shampoo and mask | for Dry & Damaged Hair | Hair Repair Mask | (COMBO PACK) 500ML each View Details checkDetails

₹1,238

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Moroccanoil Treatment 100ml View Details checkDetails

₹3,870

amazonLogo
GET THIS

FLORACTIVE PROFISSIONAL Wone Shampoo (300Ml) View Details checkDetails

₹1,615

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SKIN1004 Madagascar Centella Light Cleansing Oil 200ml View Details checkDetails

₹1,784

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MARS Eyes Can Kill Eyeshadow Palette Powder With 63 Bright Colors | Highly Pigmented, Blendable And Buildable With Minimal Fallout (63.0 Gm), Multi, Shimmery Finish View Details checkDetails

₹1,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Charmacy Milano Matte Foundation Cream 01-30 Ml,With Spf 25 Sun Protection,Perfect Canvas For Your Make-Up Buildable Coverage,Instant Hydrating,Suitable For All Skin Types,Seamless Blend,No Tube View Details checkDetails

₹1,066

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Maybelline Dream Fresh Dewy BB Cream, Light/Medium, 30ml View Details checkDetails

₹1,140

amazonLogo
GET THIS

RAS Luxury Oils Lumiere Satin Matte Lipstick | 8-Hr long stay Creamy Matte, Non-Drying, Lightweight & Pigmented | Natural infusion of Argan & Avocado | Vegan, Cruelty-Free (Velvet Mauve) View Details checkDetails

₹1,489

amazonLogo
GET THIS

e.l.f. Halo Glow Setting Powder, Silky, Weightless, Blurring, Smooths, Minimizes Pores and Fine Lines, Creates Soft Focus Effect, Light, Semi-Matte Finish, 0.24 Oz View Details checkDetails

₹1,050

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MAC Matte Lipstick (Mehr) View Details checkDetails

₹2,450

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sheglam Color Bloom Liquid blush (Love Cake) View Details checkDetails

₹1,057

amazonLogo
GET THIS

REVLON Colorstay Pressed Powder For All Skin Type With Softflex, Natural, Medium, 8.4G,Beige View Details checkDetails

₹1,229.18

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Loral Paris Telescopic Original Mascara, Blackest Black, 0. 27 Fl. Oz. View Details checkDetails

₹1,330

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Maybelline New York Dream Matte Mousse Light Coverage Liquid Foundation For Combination Skin, Classic Ivory, 18G, Pack Of 1 View Details checkDetails

₹1,432

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Forest Essentials After Bath Oil Nargis | Ayurvedic Scented Natural After Shower Oil | For Nourished & Moisturised Skin View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Hibiscus Monkey Velvet Spray Bergamot In-Shower Body Moisturizer|Ingredients Bergamot,Geranium,Pachouli,Coconut Milk|For All Skin Types|Hydrates&Plumps|Reduces Dryness&Kp Bumps|Non-Greasy|250 Ml View Details checkDetails

₹1,064

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Moroccanoil Shower Gel Ambiance de Plage 250ml View Details checkDetails

₹1,620

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bryan & Candy Cocoa Shea Bath Tub Kit Valentines Day Gift Set For Women And Men, Complete Home Spa Experience (Shower Gel, Hand & Body Lotion, Sugar Scrub, Body Polish) | 100% Vegan,SLS & Paraben Free, Ph5.5 Skin Friendly View Details checkDetails

₹1,120

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bioderma Atoderm Huile de douche Anti-iritation Cleaning Oil | 24hrs Hydration | Face and Body Moisturizer | Soothes Discomfort - Dry to Very Dry Sensitive Skin - 1 Ltr View Details checkDetails

₹2,069

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Mayfair Bath & Shower Cream 200ml For Men View Details checkDetails

₹3,900

amazonLogo
GET THIS

GREEN AND BEIGE Rectifio Underarm Deodorising Serum, up to 72 hours Odour control, for Men & Women, with 5 Ceramides, Symdeo®- the next gen deodoriser, No Antiperspirant, No Aluminum-30ML View Details checkDetails

₹1,234

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Beauty of Joseon Red Bean Water Gel 100ml, | Korean Skincare Routine View Details checkDetails

₹1,350

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AFNAN 9 PM Edition For Men Eau De Parfum, 100 ML View Details checkDetails

₹3,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Jaguar Classic Black Eau de Toilette - 100 ml (For Men) View Details checkDetails

₹1,845

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Rasasi Hawas M Cologne for Men, 100ml View Details checkDetails

₹3,591

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Elizabeth Arden White Tea Eau De Toilette Spray For Women, 100ml - Musky, Floral, Woody View Details checkDetails

₹4,162

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Davidoff Cool Water For Men, Eau De Toilette Spray, Fresh Scent, 125ml View Details checkDetails

₹5,310

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Guess Dare Floral Fruity Liquid Eau De Toilette - 100 Ml (For Women) View Details checkDetails

₹2,550

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Davidoff Women Cool Water Woman Floral Eau De Toilette 100Ml View Details checkDetails

₹5,175

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Calvin Klein One Unisex EDT, 200ml View Details checkDetails

₹4,760

amazonLogo
GET THIS

TOMMY HILFIGER Girl Eau de Toilette - 100 ml - For Women View Details checkDetails

₹3,500

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lattafa Unisex Oud Liquid Eau De Parfum 100Ml | Oud Fragrances | Imported Edp Perfume Scent | Suitable For All Skin Types View Details checkDetails

₹1,520

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Truefitt & Hill Ultimate Comfort Pre-shave Oil | Moisturize, Heal and Condition to Help Protect Skin and Soften Beard 60ml View Details checkDetails

₹3,300

amazonLogo
GET THIS

NIVEA Men Maximum Hydration 3 in 1 Nourishing Lotion, 500 ml View Details checkDetails

₹2,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Truefitt & Hill Ultimate Comfort Shaving Cream For men | 100ml | Recommended for Sensitive Skin | Glycerine based |Smooth Razor Glide|Rich Lather|Contains Essential Oils | All Natural View Details checkDetails

₹2,500

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MENHOOD Maintenance Package 2.0 - Grooming Trimmer 2.0, Pre-Trim Gel & Replacement Safe Ceramic Blade, Skin Protection, Best For Private Part, 150 Minutes Runtime, Travel Essentials, Gift For Him View Details checkDetails

₹4,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS
Time to upgrade your beauty game with Amazon sale on all things beauty! Be it skincare, makeup, hair care, grooming and perfumes, or body care, now you can get up to 60% off on the entire beauty range.

Amazon super beauty rush
Amazon super beauty rush

Skincare products at up to 60% off:

Give your skin the love it deserves with Amazon’s Super Beauty Rush Sale! From hydrating serums to rejuvenating face masks, score unbeatable discounts on top skincare brands. Even if you're battling dryness, dullness, or fine lines, this is your chance to stock up on must-haves without breaking the bank. Glow like never before with premium creams, cleansers, and toners, all at irresistible prices. Don’t miss out; your radiant, youthful skin is just a cart away! Hurry, deals won’t last!

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Hair care products at up to 50% off

Good hair days start with great hair care! Amazon’s Super Beauty Rush Sale is here to give your locks the ultimate treatment they deserve. From nourishing shampoos and deep conditioners to frizz-taming serums and volumizing sprays, find your perfect haircare match at jaw-dropping discounts. So, if you crave silky smooth strands, luscious curls, this sale has it all! Upgrade your hair game with salon-quality products—before these unmissable deals disappear!

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Makeup products at up to 60% off

Beauty lovers, rejoice! The Super Beauty Rush Sale brings you stunning discounts on all your makeup essentials. Get flawless coverage with foundation, a bold pop of colour with lipsticks, or mesmerizing eyes with pigmented palettes, all at unbeatable prices! If you're a fan of natural glam or bold transformations, stock up on your favourite brands and discover new beauty must-haves. Your dream makeup kit is just a click away; hurry before the best shades sell out! Luxury beauty products at up to 60% off.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Bath and shower products at up to 50% off

Turn your daily shower into a spa-like retreat with Amazon’s Super Beauty Rush Sale! From luxurious body washes and invigorating scrubs to moisturizing shower oils, everything you need for the perfect self-care ritual is here at a steal. Indulge in soothing scents, nourishing formulas, and pure relaxation, all while saving big. In case, you love a refreshing morning rinse or a calming nighttime soak, these deals will leave you feeling pampered and refreshed every single day!

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Deos and perfumes at up to 60% off

Stay fresh and fabulous all day with Amazon’s Super Beauty Rush Sale on deodorants and perfumes! From subtle florals to bold, long-lasting scents, find your signature fragrance at jaw-dropping discounts. Keep body odour at bay with refreshing deos or captivate with luxury perfumes, whatever your preference, we’ve got you covered. Smell divine without splurging, but hurry! The best scents fly off the shelves fast. Shop now and wrap yourself in fragrance that lasts!

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Men's grooming products at up to 60% off

Gentlemen, it’s time to upgrade your grooming routine with Amazon’s Super Beauty Rush Sale! Score massive discounts on premium razors, beard oils, skincare essentials, and more. Either you're aiming for a clean shave, a well-groomed beard, or flawless skin, this sale has everything you need to look sharp and feel confident. Don’t settle for less, invest in top-notch products designed for the modern man, at prices that won’t break the bank. Shop now before the best deals vanish!

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

FAQ on Amazon Beauty Rush Sale

  • How do I choose the right skincare products for my skin type?

    First, determine your skin type—oily, dry, combination, sensitive, or normal. Choose products designed for your specific needs: Oily skin: Look for oil-free, mattifying, and non-comedogenic products. Dry skin: Opt for hydrating products with ingredients like hyaluronic acid and glycerin. Combination skin: Use lightweight formulas that balance oil and hydration. Sensitive skin: Stick to fragrance-free and hypoallergenic products.

  • What is the correct order to apply skincare products?

    The general rule is to apply products from the thinnest to the thickest consistency: Cleanser Toner (optional) Serum Eye cream Moisturizer Sunscreen (morning routine only)

  • What’s the difference between a serum and a moisturizer?

    Serum: Lightweight, concentrated formula designed to target specific skin concerns like wrinkles, acne, or hyperpigmentation. Moisturizer: Locks in hydration and protects the skin barrier.

  • How can I make my makeup last longer?

    Start with a clean, moisturized face. Use a primer to create a smooth base. Set makeup with a setting spray or powder. Use long-wear or waterproof formulas.

  • Can I use the same products in the morning and at night?

    Mostly, yes. However, products like sunscreen are only needed in the morning, while heavier creams and retinol should be used at night.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
