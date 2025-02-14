Amazon super beauty rush: Up to 60% off on skincare, hair care, makeup, grooming, and perfumes
Feb 14, 2025 04:55 PM IST
Amazon is offering a super beauty rush sale wherein you can buy all things skincare, makeup, and hair care at up to 60% off.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Medicube Deep Vitamin C Golden Boba Capsule Face Moisturizer - Liposome Capsules For Wrinkles, Skin Radiance - Transparent Gel for Glow Hydration - Korean Skin Care 1.94 oz View Details
|
₹3,825
|
|
|
Forest Essentials Soundarya Radiance Day Cream with 24K Gold & SPF 30 | Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin C & Bakuchiol | Anti Ageing Face Moisturiser for Glowing Skin | For Normal, Dry & Combination Skin View Details
|
₹6,850
|
|
|
Kama Ayurveda Kumkumadi Thailam Miraculous Beauty Fluid Ayurvedic Night Serum (Facial Oil) (12ml) View Details
|
₹3,495
|
|
|
Sesderma Retiage Antiaging Facial Serum, 30ml View Details
|
₹3,100
|
|
|
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer Lotion With Spf 30 View Details
|
₹3,199
|
|
|
Sesderma Hidraderm Hyal, 50ml View Details
|
₹3,070
|
|
|
dalba Piedmont Italian White Truffle Double Serum & Cream, Customizable 2-In-1 Intensive Skin Care, Cream For Elasticity And Brightness, Mild And Vegan Dual Cream View Details
|
₹3,000
|
|
|
Cetaphil Paraben, Sulphate-Free Gentle Skin Hydrating Face Wash Cleanser with Niacinamide, Vitamin B5 for Dry to Normal, Sensitive Skin - 125 ml View Details
|
₹378
|
|
|
Deconstruct Face Gel Sunscreen SPF 50 + and PA+++ | Gel based sunscreen for oily skin, combination skin, normal skin | Broad spectrum sunscreen, No White Cast, Lightweight, Non greasy - 50g View Details
|
₹321
|
|
|
LOREAL PROFESSIONNEL PARIS Xtenso Care Sulfate-Free* Shampoo 250Ml And Hair Masque 200Ml Combo For All Hair Types (Pack Of 2) View Details
|
₹1,848
|
|
|
Kérastase Discipline Fluidealiste Anti-Frizz Shampoo | Sulphate-Free Shampoo for Frizzy Hair | Infused with Morpho-Kératine, Surface Perfector & High Precision Care Agent | 250ml View Details
|
₹2,800
|
|
|
Kérastase Elixir Ultime Hair Oil-In-Serum 30ml | 2X Shinier Hair | 96H Anti-Frizz Action | Infused with French Camellia, Marula & Wild Camellia Oils View Details
|
₹2,700
|
|
|
Bontress PRO+ Scalp Serum Fortified with 3% Redensyl, 3% Anagain, 4% Capixyl, 3% Procapil | Hair Serum for Hair Growth & Hair Fall 60ml View Details
|
₹1,260
|
|
|
Matrix Opti.Care Professional Shampoo + Conditioner + Serum Combo for Salon Smooth Straight Hair | Control Frizzy Hair for up to 4 Days | With Shea Butter | No Added Parabens (200 ml + 98 g + 100 ml ) View Details
|
₹1,049
|
|
|
PLIX - THE PLANT FIX | Rosemary Anti Hairfall Kit - Serum (30ml), Shampoo (200ml), Conditioner (175ml) & Hair Mask (200g) | For Hair Thinning, New Hair Growth & More Volume View Details
|
₹1,199
|
|
|
Soulflower Hair Growth Redensyl Tetragain Serum, Rosemary Oil, 3% Redensyl, 4% Anagain, Caffeine, Melanogray, Biotin, Rice Water, Anti Hair fall, Clinically Tested on Real people, Men & Women| Pack of 3 30 ml each View Details
|
₹1,549
|
|
|
Keratine Professional Sulphate free Smooth shampoo and mask | for Dry & Damaged Hair | Hair Repair Mask | (COMBO PACK) 500ML each View Details
|
₹1,238
|
|
|
Moroccanoil Treatment 100ml View Details
|
₹3,870
|
|
|
FLORACTIVE PROFISSIONAL Wone Shampoo (300Ml) View Details
|
₹1,615
|
|
|
SKIN1004 Madagascar Centella Light Cleansing Oil 200ml View Details
|
₹1,784
|
|
|
MARS Eyes Can Kill Eyeshadow Palette Powder With 63 Bright Colors | Highly Pigmented, Blendable And Buildable With Minimal Fallout (63.0 Gm), Multi, Shimmery Finish View Details
|
₹1,199
|
|
|
Charmacy Milano Matte Foundation Cream 01-30 Ml,With Spf 25 Sun Protection,Perfect Canvas For Your Make-Up Buildable Coverage,Instant Hydrating,Suitable For All Skin Types,Seamless Blend,No Tube View Details
|
₹1,066
|
|
|
Maybelline Dream Fresh Dewy BB Cream, Light/Medium, 30ml View Details
|
₹1,140
|
|
|
RAS Luxury Oils Lumiere Satin Matte Lipstick | 8-Hr long stay Creamy Matte, Non-Drying, Lightweight & Pigmented | Natural infusion of Argan & Avocado | Vegan, Cruelty-Free (Velvet Mauve) View Details
|
₹1,489
|
|
|
e.l.f. Halo Glow Setting Powder, Silky, Weightless, Blurring, Smooths, Minimizes Pores and Fine Lines, Creates Soft Focus Effect, Light, Semi-Matte Finish, 0.24 Oz View Details
|
₹1,050
|
|
|
MAC Matte Lipstick (Mehr) View Details
|
₹2,450
|
|
|
Sheglam Color Bloom Liquid blush (Love Cake) View Details
|
₹1,057
|
|
|
REVLON Colorstay Pressed Powder For All Skin Type With Softflex, Natural, Medium, 8.4G,Beige View Details
|
₹1,229.18
|
|
|
Loral Paris Telescopic Original Mascara, Blackest Black, 0. 27 Fl. Oz. View Details
|
₹1,330
|
|
|
Maybelline New York Dream Matte Mousse Light Coverage Liquid Foundation For Combination Skin, Classic Ivory, 18G, Pack Of 1 View Details
|
₹1,432
|
|
|
Forest Essentials After Bath Oil Nargis | Ayurvedic Scented Natural After Shower Oil | For Nourished & Moisturised Skin View Details
|
|
|
|
Hibiscus Monkey Velvet Spray Bergamot In-Shower Body Moisturizer|Ingredients Bergamot,Geranium,Pachouli,Coconut Milk|For All Skin Types|Hydrates&Plumps|Reduces Dryness&Kp Bumps|Non-Greasy|250 Ml View Details
|
₹1,064
|
|
|
Moroccanoil Shower Gel Ambiance de Plage 250ml View Details
|
₹1,620
|
|
|
Bryan & Candy Cocoa Shea Bath Tub Kit Valentines Day Gift Set For Women And Men, Complete Home Spa Experience (Shower Gel, Hand & Body Lotion, Sugar Scrub, Body Polish) | 100% Vegan,SLS & Paraben Free, Ph5.5 Skin Friendly View Details
|
₹1,120
|
|
|
Bioderma Atoderm Huile de douche Anti-iritation Cleaning Oil | 24hrs Hydration | Face and Body Moisturizer | Soothes Discomfort - Dry to Very Dry Sensitive Skin - 1 Ltr View Details
|
₹2,069
|
|
|
Mayfair Bath & Shower Cream 200ml For Men View Details
|
₹3,900
|
|
|
GREEN AND BEIGE Rectifio Underarm Deodorising Serum, up to 72 hours Odour control, for Men & Women, with 5 Ceramides, Symdeo®- the next gen deodoriser, No Antiperspirant, No Aluminum-30ML View Details
|
₹1,234
|
|
|
Beauty of Joseon Red Bean Water Gel 100ml, | Korean Skincare Routine View Details
|
₹1,350
|
|
|
AFNAN 9 PM Edition For Men Eau De Parfum, 100 ML View Details
|
₹3,599
|
|
|
Jaguar Classic Black Eau de Toilette - 100 ml (For Men) View Details
|
₹1,845
|
|
|
Rasasi Hawas M Cologne for Men, 100ml View Details
|
₹3,591
|
|
|
Elizabeth Arden White Tea Eau De Toilette Spray For Women, 100ml - Musky, Floral, Woody View Details
|
₹4,162
|
|
|
Davidoff Cool Water For Men, Eau De Toilette Spray, Fresh Scent, 125ml View Details
|
₹5,310
|
|
|
Guess Dare Floral Fruity Liquid Eau De Toilette - 100 Ml (For Women) View Details
|
₹2,550
|
|
|
Davidoff Women Cool Water Woman Floral Eau De Toilette 100Ml View Details
|
₹5,175
|
|
|
Calvin Klein One Unisex EDT, 200ml View Details
|
₹4,760
|
|
|
TOMMY HILFIGER Girl Eau de Toilette - 100 ml - For Women View Details
|
₹3,500
|
|
|
Lattafa Unisex Oud Liquid Eau De Parfum 100Ml | Oud Fragrances | Imported Edp Perfume Scent | Suitable For All Skin Types View Details
|
₹1,520
|
|
|
Truefitt & Hill Ultimate Comfort Pre-shave Oil | Moisturize, Heal and Condition to Help Protect Skin and Soften Beard 60ml View Details
|
₹3,300
|
|
|
NIVEA Men Maximum Hydration 3 in 1 Nourishing Lotion, 500 ml View Details
|
₹2,499
|
|
|
Truefitt & Hill Ultimate Comfort Shaving Cream For men | 100ml | Recommended for Sensitive Skin | Glycerine based |Smooth Razor Glide|Rich Lather|Contains Essential Oils | All Natural View Details
|
₹2,500
|
|
|
MENHOOD Maintenance Package 2.0 - Grooming Trimmer 2.0, Pre-Trim Gel & Replacement Safe Ceramic Blade, Skin Protection, Best For Private Part, 150 Minutes Runtime, Travel Essentials, Gift For Him View Details
|
₹4,499
|
|
View More Products