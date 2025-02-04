Best home gym equipment in 2025: Stay fit with treadmills, exercise bikes and multi gym sets for effective workouts

Setting up a home gym in 2025 is easier than ever, with a wide range of equipment designed for total body workouts. From treadmills for cardio to exercise bikes for endurance training, there are options for every fitness level. Multi gym sets help build strength without needing multiple machines, making home workouts more effective. Best home gym equipment in 2025 helps you train smarter at home with top gear.

A home gym allows flexibility, eliminating the need for crowded gyms or long commutes. With the right equipment, you can create a workout space that suits your goals, if it's weight loss, muscle building, or general fitness. Brands now offer high quality machines that fit different spaces and budgets. Investing in home fitness equipment means working out on your schedule, staying consistent, and reaching goals faster. With plenty of choices available, choosing the right gear depends on space, budget, and workout preferences. This guide covers the best home gym equipment in 2025, helping you make informed decisions for a well rounded fitness routine.

Let’s explore all the options to set up a home gym with the right equipment for your needs.

The Lifelong FitPro LLTM09 Treadmill is a solid option for home workouts, featuring a 2.5 HP peak motor, 12 preset workouts, and a manual incline for variety in training. It reaches speeds of up to 12 km/hr, making it suitable for beginners and intermediate users. The built-in Bluetooth speaker lets you enjoy music while exercising. With a maximum user weight of 100 kg, it’s an effective choice for home fitness routines. A space saving design makes it easy to store after use. It’s one of the best home gym equipment in 2025 to bring to your home.

Specifications Colour : ‎Black Product Dimensions: ‎142.5D x 24W x 65.7H Centimeters Item Weight : ‎31000 Grams Material ‎: Alloy Steel Maximum Speed : ‎12 Kilometers per Hour Maximum Horsepower: ‎2.5 Horsepower Frame Material: ‎Alloy Steel Reasons to buy 2.5 HP peak motor for home workouts 12 preset workout programs Reasons to avoid Manual incline, not automatic Max user weight is 100 kg Click Here to Buy Lifelong FitPro (2.5 HP Peak) Manual Incline Motorized Treadmill for Home with 12 preset Workouts, Max Speed 12km/hr. Bluetooth Speaker|Max. User Weight 100Kg, (LLTM09)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users find this treadmill good for beginners and appreciate the affordable price. The Bluetooth speaker is a plus, but some mention the manual incline requires effort to adjust. A few buyers feel the display could be better, but overall, it’s a value-for-money choice for home fitness

Why choose this product?

The Lifelong FitPro LLTM09 is a budget-friendly home treadmill that covers the basics, including preset workout programs, speed control, and entertainment features. It’s a great pick for those looking for the best home gym equipment in 2025 while keeping things simple and effective.

The Sparnod Fitness STH-3060 Ultra Slim 2-in-1 Foldable Home Use Treadmill is designed for those who want a simple way to stay active. It works as both a treadmill and a walking pad, making it ideal for home and office use. With a 4 HP peak motor and a 110kg user weight capacity, it offers a smooth walking or running experience. The foldable design allows easy storage under a bed or sofa. No installation is needed; just unbox and start using. It will be one of the best home gym equipment in 2025 for your home gym set up.

Specifications Colour: Black Product Grade: Home Product Dimensions: 128.6D x 79W x 112H Centimeters Item Weight : 33 Kilograms Special Feature : ‎Foldable Recommended Uses : For Product:Walking, Running, Jogging Reasons to buy Works as both a treadmill and walking pad Foldable design for easy storage Reasons to avoid Not suitable for intense running Limited incline options Click Here to Buy Sparnod Fitness STH-3060 Ultra Slim 2-in-1 Foldable Home Use Treadmill Under Desk Walking Pad fits Under Bed/Sofa. No Installation Required, 4 HP Peak Motor, 110kg User Weight

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the convenience of its foldable design, making it easy to store under beds or sofas. Many find it smooth and quiet, perfect for home use. Some mention that it is best for walking and light jogging rather than intense running.

Why choose this product?

The Sparnod Fitness STH-3060 offers a hassle-free way to stay active at home or in the office. With a sturdy motor, space-saving design, and easy usability, it’s a great choice for those who need a simple, no-fuss treadmill.

The Amazon Basics ABTR200 Motorised Foldable Treadmill is an excellent addition to any home gym setup. With a 2 HP peak motor, it offers speeds up to 12 km/hr, making it suitable for walking, jogging, and running. The manual incline adds an extra challenge, while the LCD display tracks time, speed, distance, and calories burned. It also features a heart rate sensor and a built-in music speaker for an engaging workout. With a 110 kg max user weight, it provides stability, and its foldable design makes it space saving. This treadmill is a solid choice for those looking for the best home gym equipment in 2025 to maintain fitness conveniently.

Specifications Colour: Black Product Grade: Home Item Weight : 35.93 Kilograms Product Dimensions : ‎123D x 102W x 63H Centimeters Item Weight: ‎35.93 Kilograms Material : ‎Alloy Steel Maximum : Speed ‎12 Kilometers per Hour Special Feature: ‎Foldable Reasons to buy 2 HP peak motor for smooth performance Foldable design for easy storage Reasons to avoid Manual incline instead of automatic No advanced workout programs Click Here to Buy Amazon Basics ABTR200 2HP Peak Motorized Foldable Treadmill with LCD Display | Heart Rate Sensor | Manual Incline and Music Speaker | Max Speed 12 Km/Hr | Max User Weight 110 KG | 2 HP(Peak Power)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Many buyers appreciate the sturdy build and smooth operation of this treadmill, especially for home workouts. The foldable design is a highlight for those with limited space. Some users feel the manual incline could be improved, and a few mention the speakers are decent but not the best.

Why choose this product?

The Amazon Basics ABTR200 Treadmill is a reliable choice for home workouts, offering essential features like heart rate monitoring, speed control, and foldable storage. With a sturdy frame and easy-to-use interface, it’s ideal for anyone looking for the best home gym equipment in 2025 without spending too much.

The Lifelong LLF89 Fit Pro Spin Bike is designed for home workouts, featuring an 8kg flywheel for a smooth riding experience. With adjustable resistance, users can control the intensity of their sessions. The LCD monitor tracks key metrics like time, speed, and calories burned, while the heart rate sensor helps monitor performance. Built for stability, it can handle regular use and supports a home fitness routine. Bring this spin bike as it's a great option to consider if you are looking for one of the best home equipment in 2025.

Specifications Colour : ‎Black Power Source: ‎Battery Powered Item Weight: ‎ 28000 Grams Material: ‎Alloy Steel Resistance Mechanism: ‎Friction Product Dimensions: ‎ 99D x 23W x 80H Centimeters Maximum Weight Recommendation: ‎120 Kilograms Special Feature :‎ Adjustable Reasons to buy 8kg flywheel ensures a steady ride Adjustable resistance for different intensities Reasons to avoid Seat might feel stiff for long workouts No preset workout programs Click Here to Buy

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Many users appreciate the smooth cycling motion and adjustable resistance. The LCD monitor is helpful for tracking progress, though some wish it had smart features. A few users mention that the seat needs extra cushioning for comfort. Overall, it’s a solid choice for home fitness at an affordable price.

Why choose this product?

The Lifelong LLF89 Fit Pro Spin Bike is a reliable pick for those setting up a home workout space. With an 8kg flywheel, adjustable resistance, and an LCD monitor, it offers a consistent indoor cycling experience. A sturdy build and heart rate tracking make it one of the best home gym equipment in 2025 for maintaining fitness without stepping out. Great choice if you want to buy one of the best home gym equipment in 2025.

The Fitkit FK4000 Spin Bike is built for home gym workouts, offering a 13.22 lbs flywheel for a smooth riding experience. With a 120 kg max weight capacity, it suits a range of users. The adjustable seat and handlebars ensure a comfortable setup, while the sturdy frame supports intense training sessions. The bike provides a stable and effective indoor cycling option, making it a strong choice for fitness enthusiasts. If you're setting up the best home gym equipment in 2025, this is worth considering.

Specifications Colour : ‎Blue Power Source ‎: Battery Powered Item Weight: ‎23 Kilograms Recommended Uses For Product: ‎ Cycling, Low impact Workout Material :‎ Stainless Steel Product Dimensions :‎ 105D x 56W x 110H Centimeters Maximum Weight Recommendation ‎: 120 Kilograms Reasons to buy 13.22 lbs flywheel for steady motion Adjustable seat and handlebars for better fit Reasons to avoid Limited resistance levels No built-in LCD display Click Here to Buy Fitkit by cult.sport FK4000 (Max Weight 120kg, Flywheel 13.22lbs) Spin Bike for Home Gym with 6 months Warranty

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Many buyers on Amazon appreciate the sturdy build and smooth cycling experience. The adjustable seat is useful for different users, though some mention that assembly takes time. A few buyers wish it had more tech features, but overall, it’s considered a good value for home workouts.

Why choose this product?

The Fitkit FK4000 Spin Bike is a reliable option for setting up a home gym. With a sturdy frame, adjustable components, and a 13.22 lbs flywheel, it offers a consistent indoor cycling workout. For those looking to stay active, this is one of the best home gym equipment in 2025 to consider.

The Cultsport Smartbike C2 is built for home gym workouts, featuring a 13.3 LBS flywheel and magnetic resistance for smooth cycling sessions. With a 110 kg max weight capacity, it suits various fitness levels. The adjustable seat and handlebars allow for a personalised fit, while the sturdy frame supports intense training. If you're looking for the best home gym equipment in 2025, this spin bike is a strong addition for low impact yet effective cardio sessions. So, buy this spin bike for your workout at home and save your gym fees.

Specifications Colour ‎: Black Item Weight: ‎ 33 Kilograms Material: ‎ Stainless Steel Resistance Mechanism : ‎Magnetic Product Dimensions :‎ 115D x 51W x 120H Centimeters Maximum Height: ‎6 Feet Minimum Height ‎: 1200 Millimetres Reasons to buy Magnetic resistance for quieter workouts Adjustable seat and handlebars Reasons to avoid No pre-programmed workout modes Assembly may take time Click Here to Buy Cultsport smartbike c2 Exercise Spin Bike with Flywheel: 13.3lbs, Max Weight: 110kg With Magnetic Resistance for Home Gym Workout

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Many buyers appreciate the smooth and quiet operation, making it ideal for home workouts. Some users mention that the bike feels stable even during intense cycling, while a few note that assembly instructions could be clearer.

Why choose this product?

The Cultsport Smart Bike C2 is a solid choice for indoor cycling with a stable build, adjustable settings, and magnetic resistance for a quieter ride. It's designed for users looking to set up a home gym with effective cardio equipment.

The Welcare Maxpro MP 6066 Elliptical Cross Trainer is designed for home workouts, combining a smooth elliptical motion with adjustable resistance for varied intensity. The built-in LCD display tracks time, speed, distance, and calories burned, while the hand pulse sensor monitors heart rate. An adjustable seat ensures comfort, and the sturdy frame supports stability during workouts. DIY installation is supported via video call assistance. This elliptical is an excellent addition to home gym setups for those looking for an effective cardio solution. With this cross trainer, you can achieve the toned legs you’ve always wanted, making it one of the best home gym equipment in 2025.

Specifications Colour : ‎grey Product Dimensions: ‎107D x 60W x 154H Centimeters Material : ‎Alloy Steel Maximum Weight Recommendation :‎ 90 Kilograms Maximum Stride Length ‎ 14 Inches Screen Size ‎14 Inches Item Weight ‎33000 Grams Reasons to buy Adjustable resistance for different workout levels LCD display for real-time tracking Reasons to avoid Requires assembly (DIY installation) Seat comfort may vary for some users Click Here to Buy WELCARE Maxpro Mp 6066 Elliptical Cross Trainer with LCD Display, Adjustable Seat, Hand Pulse Sensor, Adjustable Resistance for Home Use (DIY Installation with Video Call Assistance)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Many buyers appreciate its smooth operation and ease of use. They find the LCD display helpful for tracking progress and like the adjustable resistance for different fitness levels. Some users mention that installation requires effort, but the video assistance is useful. A few reviews highlight the need for a more comfortable seat.

Why choose this product?

It’s a solid choice for home workouts with an adjustable seat, resistance levels, and an LCD display. The hand pulse sensor helps track heart rate, while DIY installation support makes setup easier.

The Cockatoo CE03 Advance Smart Series Elliptical Cross Trainer is designed for home workouts, offering a sturdy build and a smooth stride. It comes with an LCD display that tracks time, speed, distance, calories burned, and pulse rate, making it easy to monitor progress. The magnetic resistance system ensures a quiet and stable workout, while the adjustable tension levels cater to different fitness levels. With free installation assistance and a one year warranty, this cross trainer is a reliable choice for those looking to improve their cardio routine without hitting the gym.

Specifications Colour ‎: Multi Power Source ‎ Battery Powered Item Weight ‎ 33 Kilograms Material : ‎Alloy Steel Resistance Mechanism : ‎Magnetic Product Dimensions : ‎29D x 98W x 59H Centimeters Maximum : Weight Recommendation ‎120 Kilograms Reasons to buy Smooth and quiet magnetic resistance LCD display for real-time tracking Reasons to avoid Might take up significant space Basic display without advanced metrics Click Here to Buy Cockatoo CE03Advance Smart Series Elliptical Cross Trainer (1 Year Warranty, Free Installation Assistance)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Most buyers appreciate the sturdy build and smooth motion, highlighting its value for money. Many have noted that the installation support is helpful, making setup easier. However, some mention that the display is quite basic, and a few users found the size slightly large for small spaces.

Why choose this product?

The Cockatoo CE03Advance Elliptical Cross Trainer is ideal for home fitness enthusiasts who want a low-impact yet effective cardio workout. With adjustable resistance and an easy-to-read display, it’s a solid pick for beginners and intermediate users. The included free installation assistance is a great bonus, ensuring hassle-free setup.

Also Read: Best all-in-one gym machines for the ultimate home gym setup: Top 6 picks for you to consider

The ELEV8 by Reach Orbitrek 2 in 1 Exercise Cycle and Elliptical Cross Trainer is built for home workouts, offering both cycling and elliptical training in one machine. With adjustable resistance, users can control intensity levels, making it suitable for various fitness goals, including cardio and weight loss. The sturdy design supports up to 100 kg, and the LCD display tracks time, speed, distance, and calories burned. Bring home this cross trainer and achieve a fit body you desire to have wished for.

Specifications Colour ‎: Black Material : ‎Alloy Steel Product Dimensions : ‎99D x 51W x 137H Centimeters Resistance Mechanism : ‎Magnetic Maximum Weight Recommendation : ‎100 Kilograms Maximum Stride Length ‎: 18 Inches Item Weight ‎30 Kilograms Reasons to buy Dual functionality for cycling and elliptical training Adjustable resistance for different workout intensities Reasons to avoid Assembly may take time Might not suit very advanced users Click Here to Buy ELEV8 by Reach Orbitrek 2-in-1 Exercise Cycle & Elliptical Cross Trainer Equipment for Home | Adjustable Resistance | Cardio & Weight Loss | Max User Weight 100Kgs | 12 Months Warranty

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the smooth operation and dual-use design, making it a practical choice for home workouts. Many find the adjustable resistance helpful, while some mention that assembly takes time. A few buyers note that it works well for moderate cardio but may not be challenging enough for advanced users.

Why choose this product?

The ELEV8 by Reach Orbitrek cross trainer is ideal for those looking to combine cycling and elliptical training in a single machine. It’s a great option for low-impact cardio and weight loss, with the added benefit of adjustable resistance to match different fitness levels.

Also Read: Pick from our top 10 mountain bikes to satisfy the adventure seeker inside you like never before

The Portl Ultra Gym Set is a complete strength training system for home workouts, offering up to 70 kg of digital weights and over 150 exercises. It supports full-body training, making it ideal for those looking to build muscle, improve endurance, or stay fit. The compact design ensures effective home fitness, while the advanced digital weight system allows precise resistance adjustments. This all-in-one exercise gym equipment is built for convenience and durability, helping users achieve strength goals without bulky gym setups.

Specifications Item Weight: 12 kg Colour : Space Grey Material : Alloy Steel, Rubber, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Product Dimensions: 128D x 42W x 37H Centimeters Reasons to buy Digital weight system with up to 70 kg resistance 150+ exercises for full-body training Reasons to avoid Expensive compared to traditional home gym setup Requires a stable surface for proper setup Click Here to Buy Portl Ultra Gym- Ultimate Combo | All-in-One Strength Training System | Home Fitness | Upto 70 kgs of Digital Weights | 150 + Exercises | Full Body Training | Multipurpose Exercise Equipment

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the wide range of exercises and smooth digital resistance adjustment, making it a convenient option for home workouts. Many like the space-saving design, while some mention that setup takes time. A few users feel that it’s an investment but worth it for serious training.

Why choose this product?

The Portl Ultra Gym is ideal for those who want a complete strength training system at home without bulky equipment. It offers digital weight adjustments, multiple exercises, and a structured way to train effectively.

Also Read: Perfect compact workout machines to get in shape: Top 6 picks for walking pads to help you workout at home every day

The Kakss Professional Gym Training Home Gym Set is built for home strength training, offering neoprene-coated weight plates ranging from 10 kg to 200 kg. This 20 kg combo includes a kettlebell and a bonus skipping rope, making it a complete workout package. The durable plates provide a stable lifting experience, while the additional gear supports cardio and endurance training. If you are after muscle building or fitness, this home gym set is a convenient choice for varied workouts and stands out as one of the best home gym equipment options in 2025.

Specifications Item Weight : 10 kg Item Dimensions: LxWxH 151 x 47 x 15 Centimeters Weight Includes: 3 KG: 4 Weight Plate, 2 KG: 4 Weight Plate 5 Ft Straight Weight: Rod (25 MM) , 3 Ft Curl Rod (25 mm) , 2 Dumbbell Rod (25 mm) Reasons to buy Neoprene-coated plates for durability Includes kettlebell and skipping rope Reasons to avoid Requires space for storage Barbell and dumbbell bars not included Click Here to Buy Kakss Professional Gym Training (10 Kg to 200 Kg) Home Gym Set With Exclusive Neoprene Coated Weight Plates; Home Gym Combo With Kettle Bell BONUS SKIPPING ROPE !!! (20 KG)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Many buyers find the weights durable and easy to handle, appreciating the neoprene coating for a better grip. The bonus kettlebell and skipping rope add value to the set. Some mention that the weight range is ideal for beginners, but advanced lifters may need additional plates.

Why choose this product?

This home gym set offers a solid strength training setup with durable weight plates, additional cardio equipment, and a flexible workout approach; all in one package.

The BodyFit Weight Plates Heavy 20 In 1 Multi-Bench Home Gym Fitness Package is designed for strength training at home. With 70 kg weight plates, it supports full body workouts, including bench presses, squats, and curls. The sturdy multi-bench ensures stability, making it suitable for beginners and experienced lifters. This home gym set includes barbells, dumbbells, and essential accessories to help you train effectively at home. If you are building muscle or increasing endurance, this home gym set provides a solid setup for consistent workouts.

Specifications Item Weight : 100 Kilograms Material: Stainless Steel, Polyvinyl Chloride Product Dimensions : 150D x 150W x 150H Centimeters Reasons to buy Includes a multi-bench for various exercises 70kg weight plates for progressive training Reasons to avoid Requires ample space for setup Assembly may take time Click Here to Buy BodyFit Weight Plates Heavy 20 In 1 Multi-Bench Home Gym Fitness Package Exercise Sets, Gym Set,Strength Training Set. (70kg Gym Set)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users appreciate the durable build and versatile workout options. Many find the weights and bench sturdy, but some mention assembly takes time.

Why choose this product?

A complete strength training setup at home, supporting multiple exercises without needing a gym membership.

Which home gym equipment is best for a full body workout in 2025?

The best home gym equipment for a full body workout includes an elliptical cross trainer, adjustable dumbbells, a power rack with a barbell set, and a multi-functional home gym machine. These options cover cardio, strength training, and muscle toning, making them ideal for anyone looking to work out at home.

How do I choose the right home gym equipment for my fitness goals?

If your goal is strength training, consider weightlifting equipment like dumbbells, barbells, and resistance machines. For cardio and endurance, a treadmill, rowing machine, or exercise bike works well. Those focusing on bodyweight exercises may benefit from a pull-up bar, resistance bands, and a dip station.

What are the most durable and space saving home gym options in 2025?

For durability, steel-framed power racks, cast-iron dumbbells, and commercial-grade resistance machines are long-lasting. If space is limited, foldable treadmills, adjustable dumbbells, resistance bands, and compact workout stations are smart choices.

Is it worth investing in home gym equipment instead of a gym membership?

If you train consistently, home gym equipment pays off over time. It eliminates commute time, recurring gym fees, and crowded workout spaces. Plus, having a personal setup allows you to work out anytime, making it a worthwhile investment for serious fitness enthusiasts.

Factors to consider while purchasing the best home gym equipment in 2025 from Amazon:

When buying home gym equipment in 2025, consider the following:

Space and size: Evaluate your available space before purchasing bulky equipment like treadmills or multi-gym sets. Compact options like exercise bikes are space-saving.

Workout goals: Choose equipment based on your fitness focus. For cardio, opt for treadmills or bikes. For strength, multi-gym sets or dumbbells work best.

Build quality: Look for durable equipment that can handle frequent use. Reviews are helpful in gauging quality and longevity.

Budget: Set a clear budget. Compare options to find equipment that offers great value without overspending.

Adjustability and features: Features like adjustable settings and built-in screens can enhance your workout experience. Multi-gym sets often provide more flexibility.

Customer reviews: Check reviews for insights into ease of use and overall satisfaction from other buyers.

Also Read: Transform your fitness journey with the 8 best gym instruments for home workouts and exercises

Top 3 features of the best home gym equipment in 2025:

Best Home Gym Equipment in 2025: Material Best For Special Features Sparnod Fitness STH-3060 Ultra Slim 2-in-1 Foldable Treadmill Steel, ABS plastic Cardio, Walking, Running Ultra-slim, 2-in-1 function (treadmill & bike), foldable Amazon Basics ABTR200 Motorised Foldable Treadmill Steel, ABS plastic Running, Walking Motorized, adjustable incline, foldable design Lifelong FitPro LLTM09 Treadmill Steel, Plastic Walking, Jogging, Running Large running surface, shock absorption, foldable Lifelong LLF89 Fit Pro Spin Bike Steel, Plastic Cardio, Endurance, Strength Adjustable resistance, sturdy design Fitkit FK4000 Spin Bike Steel, Plastic Cardio, Weight Loss Adjustable resistance, built-in monitor for tracking Cultsport Smartbike C2 Steel, Plastic Cardio, Endurance Smart connectivity, adjustable resistance, built-in display Welcare Maxpro MP 6066 Elliptical Cross Trainer Steel, ABS plastic Full-body workout, Cardio Adjustable resistance, multifunctional design Cockatoo CE03 Advance Smart Series Elliptical Cross Trainer Steel, Plastic Full-body workout, Cardio Smart app connectivity, adjustable resistance ELEV8 by Reach Orbitrek 2-in-1 Exercise Cycle and Elliptical Cross Trainer Steel, Plastic Full-body workout, Cardio 2-in-1 design, adjustable resistance, compact Portl Ultra Gym Set Steel, Rubber, Plastic Strength training, Full-body Multiple exercise stations, durable Kakss Professional Gym Training Home Gym Set Steel, Rubber, Plastic Strength, Full-body workout Versatile, space-saving design BodyFit Weight Plates Heavy 20 In 1 Multi-Bench Home Gym Fitness Package Steel, Rubber Strength, Full-body workout Includes multiple weight plates and a bench

FAQs on the best home gym equipment in 2025: What is the best home gym equipment for cardio in 2025? Treadmills and exercise bikes are popular for effective cardio workouts at home.

Which home gym equipment is ideal for strength training in 2025? Multi-gym sets, adjustable dumbbells, and resistance bands are excellent choices for strength training.

Are foldable treadmills good for home use in 2025? Yes, foldable treadmills are space-saving and efficient for home use while offering great workout options.

What is the best equipment for full-body workouts in 2025? Elliptical cross trainers and multi-gym sets provide a great way to engage your entire body.

How do I choose the right home gym equipment for my needs in 2025? Consider your fitness goals, available space, and budget when choosing gym equipment.

