The Railway Recruitment Boards are expected to release the RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 today, July 31. Candidates appearing for the Group D examination can download their hall tickets from the official websites of the regional RRBs. RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 expected today, here's how to download when released (Rajkumar)

The computer-based exam will be held from August 3 to August 21, 2026. The selection process comprises a written exam. The exam shall be a single-stage Computer-Based Test (CBT). The exam duration is 90 minutes, and the total number of questions is 100. Each question will carry 1 mark. There will be negative marking, and 1/3 marks shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

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This recruitment drive will fill up 22195 Group D posts in the organisation.

RRB Group D Admit Card 2026: How to download Candidates who will appear for the examination can download their hall tickets by following the steps below.

1. Visit the official website of regional RRBs.

2. Click on RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your hall ticket will be displayed.

5. Check the hall ticket and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

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For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRBs.