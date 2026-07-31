RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 expected today, here's how to download when released
RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 is expected to be out today, July 31. The steps to download the hall ticket is given here.
The Railway Recruitment Boards are expected to release the RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 today, July 31. Candidates appearing for the Group D examination can download their hall tickets from the official websites of the regional RRBs.
The computer-based exam will be held from August 3 to August 21, 2026. The selection process comprises a written exam. The exam shall be a single-stage Computer-Based Test (CBT). The exam duration is 90 minutes, and the total number of questions is 100. Each question will carry 1 mark. There will be negative marking, and 1/3 marks shall be deducted for each wrong answer.
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This recruitment drive will fill up 22195 Group D posts in the organisation.
RRB Group D Admit Card 2026: How to download
Candidates who will appear for the examination can download their hall tickets by following the steps below.
1. Visit the official website of regional RRBs.
2. Click on RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your hall ticket will be displayed.
5. Check the hall ticket and download the page.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
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For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRBs.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More
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