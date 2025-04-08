Allu Arjun's top 6 diet and fitness secrets on his 43rd birthday: From fasted cardio, clean eating to callisthenics

Allu Arjun is celebrating his 43rd birthday today. The actor known for his dedication to fitness, continues to inspire with his toned physique. Be it pulling off high-octane action scenes or simply flaunting that chiselled frame on Instagram, Allu proves time and again that fitness is a non-negotiable part of his life. Let's take a look at Allu Arjun's top diet and fitness secrets on his 43th birthday.

Known for his clean eating habits and consistent workout regime, the 43-year-old actor is a true-blue fitness enthusiast who swears by home-cooked meals and discipline. On his big day, here are 5 fitness and diet tips inspired by the icon himself:

In an earlier interview with Pinkvilla, the Pushpa actor highlighted how discipline and clean eating form the core of his fitness journey. Here are some of the key health and diet secrets he shared:

1. Fasted cardio is his go-to morning ritual

Allu Arjun kickstarts his day with a treadmill run before eating anything. "I run for 45 minutes to 1 hour on the treadmill on an empty stomach. I think that really helps," he said, revealing that this fasted cardio not only boosts his metabolism but also sets the tone for his day.

2. Breakfast is non-negotiable and protein-packed

Arjun keeps his breakfast routine consistent and clean. "Breakfast is always filled with eggs, mostly," he shared, emphasising the importance of starting the day with a protein-rich meal. While his lunch and dinner vary, he sometimes treats himself to a bit of chocolate at night as his last meal.

3. He believes in skill over aesthetics

When it comes to fitness, Allu is all about sustainability and balance. He prefers callisthenics and skill training over just heavy lifting and adds, "It is very important to have a healthy life rather than having a good body." This mindset reflects his focus on long-term wellness rather than just physical appearance.

In an interview with SS Rajamouli on HMTV News Live, the actor opened up about his eating habits and fitness regimen. Here are some of the key takeaways:

4. Fitness starts in the kitchen, not just the gym

Allu swears by the golden rule: "Bodybuilding is 70% food, 20% exercise, and 10% rest." This means your diet plays the biggest role in how your body looks and feels. He emphasises that you can lift weights all day, but if your food isn't clean, you won't see results.

5. Moderation is key to healthy living

When it comes to diet, Allu believes in balance. He says it's okay to eat your favourite foods, even sweets, but in moderation. "I don't completely avoid sugar, but I control the portions," he explains. Similarly, he eats chicken almost daily but avoids deep-fried or unhealthy versions. According to him, it's not about strict restrictions but more about being mindful and knowing your limits.

6. Fitness is for everyone

He shares, "People often say, 'You're a hero, of course you'll work out.' But I tell them, being healthy isn't about being a celebrity, it's about taking care of yourself." He encourages fans to start small, stay consistent, and treat fitness as a lifestyle, not a short-term goal.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.