Sara Ali Khan follows a ‘no sugar, carbs and milk diet’: Should you do the same to lose weight? Dietitian answers

Sara Ali Khan's transformation is nothing short of inspiring, as the actor has undergone a dramatic weight loss to achieve a fit and toned body. In a previous interview with Pinkvilla, the 29-year-old revealed that she follows a strict "no sugar, no milk, and no carbs" diet. Dietitian shares effective weight loss tips inspired by Sara Ali Khan's diet.(Instagram)

But is this a healthy approach, and can it actually help with weight loss? Dietitian and weight loss expert Sumit Sharma, in his March 28 Instagram post, sheds light on whether this diet works and shares the best way to implement it effectively. (Also read: Weight loss coach who shed 50 kg reveals ‘best morning routine to lose kilos’: Wake up at same time every day )

Sumit captioned his post, "Weight loss is easy if you know what to eat and when to eat." In his video, he explains that cutting out certain ingredients like milk, sugar, refined flour, and wheat can significantly speed up your weight loss journey.

According to him, if you're consistent with this approach, you could achieve a fit body like Sara Ali Khan's in just two months. He also shares a simple diet that can help you shed extra weight. Here's a closer look at what he suggests:

Breakfast:

Sumit suggests starting your day with a wholesome and nourishing mix of sprouts, coconut, dry fruits, fresh vegetables, and fruits. This combination provides fibre, healthy fats, and essential nutrients to keep you energised.

Lunch:

For lunch, he advises having lentils (dal) and rice—a classic, protein-rich meal that supports digestion and satiety.

Dinner:

In the evening, opt for millet roti paired with seasonal sabzi (vegetable dish) for a light yet satisfying meal that's easy on the stomach.

Sumit also adds a key tip: "Don't forget to have a bowl of salad before both lunch and dinner", this helps with digestion, curbs overeating, and adds more fiber to your meals.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.