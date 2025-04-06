Weight loss coach who shed 50 kg reveals ‘best morning routine to lose kilos’: Wake up at same time every day

Looking to lose weight and actually keep it off? It all starts with how you begin your day. The right morning routine can set a healthy tone for the rest of the day. Nick Geoppo, a weight loss coach who 'lost 110 pounds (49.89 kg), regularly shares health and weight loss tips with his Instagram followers. In his April 5 post, he revealed his go-to morning routine for sustainable weight loss. Let's take a look. (Also read: How to lose weight without starving? Dietitian shares 7 natural and healthy ways to shed kilos: ‘Eat more, not less' ) For sustainable weight loss, Nick Geoppo recommends a consistent morning routine. (Instagram/@nickgeoppo)

Best morning routine to lose weight?

"When I was fat as f*** I wish someone told me the best morning routine for weight loss is to wake up at the same time every day, drink a glass of water and go for a walk," he wrote, emphasising how establishing small, consistent habits can have a massive impact over time.

How simple habits lead to lasting weight loss

He further explains how sustainable weight loss doesn't come from extreme diets or intense gym sessions alone but from building a structure that reinforces discipline and self-belief. "Weight loss is about consistent habits over time and when you wake up at the same time every morning, drink a glass of water and go for a walk," he adds.

These three steps, though seemingly simple, serve as daily reminders of one's commitment to health and well-being. "You will prove to yourself and start actually believing that you have what it takes to maintain healthy habits over time and that belief is a requirement if you want to actually keep the weight off," says Nick.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.