Waking up at noon? Here's what your ideal morning routine should be to keep you productive through the day

The saying ‘morning shows the day’ holds substantial truth, going beyond its textbook, figurative meaning. Literally, how you start the day may define your mood and energy for the entire day. Muscle memory triggers you to reach out for your phone, as if on instinct. On some days, you sleep through the entire day and wake up in the late afternoon and on another day you may get up before the sun. These inconsistencies in your wake-up routine may soon become a regular habit, posing serious mental and physical health concerns. Follow a regular morning routine.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Rachel Dutt, CBT and DBT-trained psychologist at Veda Rehabilitation and Wellness, shared a healthy morning routine, along with the repercussions of a weird morning routine. A good morning routine boosts your productivity levels for the day.

Steps for a healthy morning routine

Rachel shared these steps:

Have a consistent wake-up time: This regular biological clock reduces the chances of developing mood-related issues and good sleep is crucial to a good morning. If you don’t have sound sleep, you will feel sleepy and tired in the morning, and that will alter all your plans.

This regular biological clock reduces the chances of developing mood-related issues and good sleep is crucial to a good morning. If you don’t have sound sleep, you will feel sleepy and tired in the morning, and that will alter all your plans. Start your day with a physical activity: Studies show that exercising or walking releases endorphins and dopamine. Both of them are feel-good hormones. Firstly, they make you feel happy. Secondly, they give a sense of accomplishment. Exercising four times a week is recommended. But even if you can’t hit the gym, you can still go for a small walk. Working out also helps relieve stress.

Studies show that exercising or walking releases endorphins and dopamine. Both of them are feel-good hormones. Firstly, they make you feel happy. Secondly, they give a sense of accomplishment. Exercising four times a week is recommended. But even if you can’t hit the gym, you can still go for a small walk. Working out also helps relieve stress. Cold showers: Cold showers improve mood and make a person feel refreshed. Cold showers can lead to a 2.5x increase in dopamine levels, resulting in increased mental clarity and alertness for several hours.

Cold showers improve mood and make a person feel refreshed. Cold showers can lead to a 2.5x increase in dopamine levels, resulting in increased mental clarity and alertness for several hours. Have breakfast and stay hydrated: Both nutrition and hydration improve physical and mental wellbeing. A healthy breakfast and proper amount of water intake increase cognitive functions.

Both nutrition and hydration improve physical and mental wellbeing. A healthy breakfast and proper amount of water intake increase cognitive functions. Mindfulness: Practicing mindfulness calms your mind and reduces distress. Spending 5-10 minutes relaxing through mindfulness or meditation gives you space to sort your mind and improves mental well-being. We will feel anxious with a cluttered mind.

Negative consequences of a poor morning ritual

Don't check phone the moment you get up.(Shutterstock)

The ‘going with the flow’ attitude for your morning routine will cost your health in the long run. Don't make your morning routine a guessing game for you. Whether you are running out of time and skipping breakfast or knee-deep in doomscrolling, your morning ritual is out of your control with these unpredictable routines, placing the control in the hands of ticking clocks or your devices. It's time you take back control of your routine.

Here are some negative consequences of a poor morning ritual as shared by Rachel:

Lack of structure in routine affects productivity, and ability to work.

It may affect your circadian rhythm and your overall health.

Stress levels may be elevated. High levels of stress directly affect physical health and might lead to the development of serious chronic illnesses overtime.

People usually use their social media in bed during the morning, which leads to massive procrastination and unproductivity.

Rushing things in the morning leads to intense exertion and anxiety, making you sluggish and jittery throughout the day.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.