Nutritionist reveals morning ghee drink that works better than 'expensive skincare and supplements’: But does it really?

Ghee contains antioxidants that can help protect the skin from damage caused by free radicals, promoting a more youthful and radiant complexion. According to nutritionist Juhi Arora, having a spoonful of ghee with warm water every morning for two months can not only leave your skin looking young but also soothe and calm your gut health. Also read | Shalini Passi has ghee shot first thing in the morning, reveals her diet secrets Here's everything you need to know before consuming ghee in a glass of warm water in the morning. (Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, we tapped Dt Suhani Seth Agarwal, head of department, dietetics, Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital, Noida, to learn if that was really the case. But first, let's find out what Juhi Arora said in an Instagram video dated February 20.

What are benefits of having ghee with water?

She said, “If you have this regularly for two months, I can say with a guarantee that you will stop using your expensive skincare products and collagen supplements. When we wake up every morning, our body needs healthy fat on an empty stomach. The best way to do this? By giving your body the exact amount of good fat it needs, and that is nothing but one teaspoon of ghee.”

Juhi added, “Drink this ghee in a glass of warm water on an empty stomach in the morning to improve your skin health and your gut health. This tip is especially for brides who want that pre-wedding glow as well as people who have skin-related allergies.”

Is having ghee 1st thing in morning good for skin?

According to Dt Suhani Seth Agarwal, while consuming warm water with ghee (clarified butter) is a practice in some traditional medicine systems like Ayurveda, the scientific evidence supporting its benefits for gut health and skin issues is limited.

She said, “Ghee does contain butyric acid, which may support gut health by nourishing intestinal cells and potentially reducing inflammation. It also contains fat-soluble vitamins (A, D, E, K) that can benefit skin health when consumed in moderation. Some proponents suggest that this combination might help with digestion, support elimination, and contribute to a healthy gut microbiome.”

Suhani added, “However, there's insufficient clinical evidence to support the claim that this specific combination (1 tbsp ghee in warm water) improves gut health or resolves skin issues. The benefits attributed to this practice haven't been thoroughly validated by modern medical research. What works for one person may not work for another due to individual differences in metabolism, gut flora, and health conditions.” She added that proper hydration, a nutrient-rich diet, sun protection, and appropriate skin care are recommended for skin health.

Is ghee on empty stomach good for gut health?

Evidence-based approaches to gut health include consuming adequate fibre, and probiotics, staying hydrated, and maintaining a balanced diet, Suhani said, and added, “If you're experiencing persistent gut or skin issues, it's advisable to consult a healthcare professional rather than relying solely on traditional remedies without medical supervision. They can provide personalized advice based on your specific health needs and conditions.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.