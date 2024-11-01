Shalini Passi has ghee shot first thing in the morning, reveals her diet secrets: 'I only consume raw foods until 6 pm'

Art collector Shalini Passi’s posh naivety made her a social media sensation of sorts after the Netflix show Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3 premiered in October. As she wonders what is a 'vada pao', refusing to partake in gossip lest it damages her skin, Shalini confesses she lives a disciplined Ayurvedic life. Also read | Riddhima Kapoor's fitness secrets for toned body at 44 revealed Shalini Passi reveals her diet secrets. (Instagram/ Shalini Passi)

Shalini Passi's diet and workout secrets

Shalini says, “I only consume raw foods until 6 pm. I eat dinner at 7 pm and it has to be home-cooked. I don’t eat out, and if I have a social commitment I make sure to have 'ghar ka khana (home-cooked food)' before I leave.”

She further divulges she consumes a shot of ghee first thing in the morning, and herbal liquids and juices make a large part of her diet. Shalini says, “I don’t take anything that comes in a bottle or box. I only consume natural products that help build collagen.”

Diet apart, she clocks in two hours of workout a day. Shalini says, “4 to 6 pm is my workout time. I do Pilates and dance, and don’t let anyone or anything disturb me then.”

Ghee for good health

Ayurveda has recognised Ghee, a clarified form of butter, as the medicinal food for centuries. Over the last couple of years, the Indian superfood has been making waves across the globe, not only for its distinct flavour and taste but also for its health benefits.

Are you wondering if starting your day with ghee, à la Shalini Passi, is something you should try? According to a nutritionist, a teaspoon of ghee on an empty stomach offers many health benefits.

"According to Ayurveda, it improves the absorption ability of the small intestines and decreases the acidic pH of our gastrointestinal tract. Poor diet, stress or lack of sleep, sedentary lifestyle, use of antibiotics are the major reasons the gut is unhealthy," nutritionist Avanti Deshpande said in a 2023 Instagram post.

Consuming ghee is good for your health, according to Ayurveda. (Freepik)

Avanti listed some of the major benefits of starting your day with a teaspoon of ghee on an empty stomach.

* Cleanses your digestive system: Ghee leads to acid secretion in the stomach that helps in digesting food faster.

* Give you glowing and clear skin: Ghee nourishes the skin as it is loaded with Omega 3 fatty acids and antioxidants which are beneficial for skin health.

* Heals the irregular bowel movement: Ghee provides the much-needed lubrication to the entire body and clears the intestinal passage thus aiding in smooth bowel movement.

* Controls your hunger pangs for longer: Ghee provides us satiety and help in curbing unhealthy cravings.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.