Riddhima Kapoor's fitness secrets for toned body at 44 revealed: ‘I don’t go to gym, the only workout I do…’

If you are one of the many who have binge-watched Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3, even if you hate to admit, well you are not alone. After all, who doesn't love drama being lavishly served by the most fashionable in Mumbai and Delhi’s high society. Also read: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is building her core strength with this intense routine Riddhima Kapoor Sahni confesses that she is a true Kapoor, and just like the rest of her family, she lives to eat. (Instagram/ Riddhima Kapoor Sahni)

Find out Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's favourite workout and what she eats to achieve her enviable looks.

Riddhima spills her fitness secrets

But if you too have been wondering how the super-rich wake-up looking the way they, we managed to get you a little peek into their workout and dietary habits. The fit and fab Riddhima Kapoor Sahni confesses that she is a true Kapoor, and just like the rest of her Bollywood khaandan (family), she lives to eat.

“I don’t believe in diets, and I eat everything. I don’t deprive myself of anything.” She further adds she owes her slim and toned figure to her diligent yoga practice. "I have been doing yoga for the past 14 years, and that is the only workout I do. I don’t go to the gym, neither do I spend hours on cardio machines," she says.

Riddhima swears by yoga

In the show, Riddhima was seen doing her favourite asana, the chakra asana, which she has also labelled the NK pose, after mom, veteran actor Neetu Kapoor. The wheel pose is known to improve strength and flexibility and also improve blood glucose levels.

If you have been looking to incorporate yoga asanas or exercises into your fitness routine, here are 7 asanas to stimulate your body's metabolic processes, burn calories and support a healthy weight. Also, add these Yoga asanas, with mindful breathing and meditation, to your daily fitness routine for comprehensive approach to weight management.