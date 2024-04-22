 Skincare tips: What to include in your daily diet for always glowing skin? | Health - Hindustan Times
Skincare tips: What to include in your daily diet for always glowing skin?

ByZarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
Apr 22, 2024 08:41 PM IST

Intaking essential nutrients can support skin health and radiance and a balanced diet plays a crucial role in maintaining glowing skin. Here's what to eat daily

Some interpret a radiant complexion as a sign of vibrant health and alertness, while others equate it with a naturally luminous glow but while external remedies, including creams and other natural ingredients, contribute greatly to a luminous skin, you also need to balance your diet to add shimmer to your skin. Intaking essential nutrients can support skin health and radiance and a balanced diet plays a crucial role in maintaining glowing skin.

Skincare tips: What to include in your daily diet for always glowing skin? (Image by valuavitaly on Freepik)
Skincare tips: What to include in your daily diet for always glowing skin? (Image by valuavitaly on Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Mukesh Batra, Founder and Chairman of Dr. Batra’s Group of Companies, shared, “A radiant complexion symbolizes the foods you intake. When you nourish yourself from the inside out, watch your skin glow with health. Add a rainbow of fruits and vegetables to boost collagen and fight free radicals.”

He suggested, “Nuts, seeds and seafood all contain omega-3 fatty acids which help keep skin moisturized and firm. Remember to eat vitamin-rich foods like potatoes, spinach and leafy greens to help skin rejuvenate. Use moisturizer infused with the goodness of Aloe Vera, Orange peels, Echinacea, Saffron and Vitamin E throughout the day to eliminate toxins and soften skin. Remember that a well-balanced diet satisfies your skin’s desire for long-lasting radiance rather than just calories.”

Echoing that including certain foods in one's daily diet can help achieve a coveted glow, Prashanth Vasan, CEO at Madras Mandi, said, “Fruits are rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that promote skin health. Berries are packed with antioxidants for skin protection, while citrus fruits provide vitamin C to boost collagen production. Carrots and sweet potatoes are abundant in beta-carotene and skin-loving vitamins, respectively. Avocado offers healthy fats that hydrate and nourish the skin, and tomatoes contain lycopene to guard against sun damage. When looking for skin renewal, Papayas are great as they contain the required enzymes, and watermelons help hydrate the skin while providing skin-friendly antioxidants.”

He revealed, “Simultaneously, vegetables are also essential for glowing skin. Leafy greens are packed with vitamins, iron, and folate, promoting overall skin health. Bell peppers provide vitamin C and antioxidants to support skin vitality. Hydration comes best from a Cucumber and it also contains silica for elasticity. Lastly, broccoli offers vitamins A, C, K, and sulforaphane, which help maintain skin health and radiance. Incorporating a variety of these fruits and vegetables into one’s daily diet can provide essential nutrients and antioxidants, helping one achieve and maintain glowing, healthy skin for a radiant complexion.”

