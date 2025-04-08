Chia seeds vs sabja seeds: Dietician reveals which is more beneficial for your weight loss journey

Chia seeds and sabja seeds, also known as basil seeds, are quite popular among those looking to increase their fibre intake or lose weight. However, both seeds come with different nutritional values and benefits. So, if you are trying to lose weight, it's better to know what you are consuming and how it will aid you. Chia seeds vs sabja seeds - which is more beneficial for weight loss? (Shutterstock)

Also Read | Do you really have to soak chia seeds? Not always, says doctor. Here's why

In a video shared on Instagram by Mansi Padechia, the PCOS dietician and nutritionist shared the difference between chia and sabja seeds, how to tell them apart, and how you can consume them in your daily diet. Let's decode the difference to help your weight loss journey:

Chia seeds vs sabja seeds

Chia seeds Sabja seeds Rich in Omega 3 Relieves constipation Aids in weight loss Body coolant Rich in fibre Acts as a diuretic Can be consumed raw or soaked Consume after soaking Prev Next

Note: Diuretics are any substance/medicine that promotes diuresis, helping your kidney produce more urine and remove extra fluid in your body.

Nutritional value:

Per the dietician, while 20 gm of sabja seeds offer 2 gm protein, 7 gm fibre, and 7 gm carbs, 20 gm of chia seeds has a nutritional value of 3 gm protein, 5 gm carbs, and 5 gm fibre.

Mansi added that chia seeds can be your weight loss ally. Additionally, since chia seeds are more nutrient-dense, they are more beneficial for your weight loss journey. Meanwhile, sabja seeds are the soothing agents your digestion might need.

How to tell these seeds apart?

Mansi also shared how to differentiate between the two seeds. Per the dietician, chia seeds are small and speckled, while sabja seeds swell up when soaked, transforming into a jelly-like texture which relieves constipation and acts as a natural body coolant.

She also shared how to have both the seeds in your diet. She wrote, “Chia seeds are versatile and can be sprinkled over yoghurt, added to smoothies, or even baked into your favourite treats. Sabja seeds, however, should be soaked before consumption and can be added to drinks, desserts, or even salads.”

Lastly, she added, “If you’re looking for texture, go for chia. If you desire a cooling effect and natural relief, say hello to sabja.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.