Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chia seeds vs sabja seeds: Dietician reveals which is more beneficial for your weight loss journey

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi
Apr 08, 2025 02:55 PM IST

A dietician shared the difference between chia seeds and sabja seeds, focusing on which is better for weight loss and their nutritional values. 

Chia seeds and sabja seeds, also known as basil seeds, are quite popular among those looking to increase their fibre intake or lose weight. However, both seeds come with different nutritional values and benefits. So, if you are trying to lose weight, it's better to know what you are consuming and how it will aid you.

Chia seeds vs sabja seeds - which is more beneficial for weight loss? (Shutterstock)
Chia seeds vs sabja seeds - which is more beneficial for weight loss? (Shutterstock)

Also Read | Do you really have to soak chia seeds? Not always, says doctor. Here's why

In a video shared on Instagram by Mansi Padechia, the PCOS dietician and nutritionist shared the difference between chia and sabja seeds, how to tell them apart, and how you can consume them in your daily diet. Let's decode the difference to help your weight loss journey:

Chia seeds vs sabja seeds

Chia seedsSabja seeds
Rich in Omega 3Relieves constipation
Aids in weight lossBody coolant
Rich in fibreActs as a diuretic
Can be consumed raw or soakedConsume after soaking

Note: Diuretics are any substance/medicine that promotes diuresis, helping your kidney produce more urine and remove extra fluid in your body.

Nutritional value:

Per the dietician, while 20 gm of sabja seeds offer 2 gm protein, 7 gm fibre, and 7 gm carbs, 20 gm of chia seeds has a nutritional value of 3 gm protein, 5 gm carbs, and 5 gm fibre.

Mansi added that chia seeds can be your weight loss ally. Additionally, since chia seeds are more nutrient-dense, they are more beneficial for your weight loss journey. Meanwhile, sabja seeds are the soothing agents your digestion might need.

How to tell these seeds apart?

Mansi also shared how to differentiate between the two seeds. Per the dietician, chia seeds are small and speckled, while sabja seeds swell up when soaked, transforming into a jelly-like texture which relieves constipation and acts as a natural body coolant.

She also shared how to have both the seeds in your diet. She wrote, “Chia seeds are versatile and can be sprinkled over yoghurt, added to smoothies, or even baked into your favourite treats. Sabja seeds, however, should be soaked before consumption and can be added to drinks, desserts, or even salads.”

Lastly, she added, “If you’re looking for texture, go for chia. If you desire a cooling effect and natural relief, say hello to sabja.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Health / Chia seeds vs sabja seeds: Dietician reveals which is more beneficial for your weight loss journey
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On