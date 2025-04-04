Don't eat your chia seeds like this, doctor warns; shares correct way to have them

Chia seeds have become the go-to for people looking to include dietary fibre in their daily meals or find ways to solve their digestive problems. But did you know if you eat these seeds the wrong way, they could harm you too? Find out the right way to consume chia seeds. (Shutterstock)

Also Read | Drinking less water can give your dark circles! Dermatologist reveals connection between good skin and water intake

In a video shared by Dr Joseph Salhab on Instagram on March 25, the board-certified gastroenterologist explained what could happen if you consume chia seeds wrong, the right way to eat them, and the nutritional value they pack.

Don't take chai seeds like this…

Dr Salhab's video begins with a stitched clip of another internet user showing a jar of soaked chia seeds, wherein only a few amounts of chia seeds were properly bloated, and the rest had coagulated on the top. “You have to soak chia seeds, or you risk dealing with this, but in your digestive system. People have landed in the hospital from not soaking their chia seeds, and it's horrifying to see so many health gurus tell you to eat chia seeds but not soak them,” she said.

Dr Salhab then confirmed that what the woman said was absolutely true because you have to let chia seeds soak in water before you drink it. Then, he showed a pictorial example of a person who ate ‘a bunch of chia seeds’ and then drank water afterwards. This led to the chia seeds expanding in his oesophagus and getting stuck there. Per the doctor, he ended up going to the hospital to get it removed. It took several hours to remove the chia seeds from his oesophagus. “He had swallowing issues already, and that definitely contributed to it,” he added.

How to eat chia seeds?

Explaining how to eat chia seeds properly, Dr Joseph Salhab elaborated, “You want to let it [chia seeds] soak in water before you drink it. Let it soak in there for at least half an hour. It will soak, it will absorb and it will expand; and then, you can figure out how much of it that you could actually drink safely, because they can absorb 27 times their weight in water. This helps form a gel-like substance.”

He added, “Now, in essence, this actually helps you use the restroom. The gel-like consistency helps move things throughout your GI tract and can help stimulate a bowel movement.”

“Usually, you should start off with a tablespoon of chia seeds and then work your way up. Just make sure you take it the right way,” he advised. Lastly, he divulged the benefits of having chia seeds; for instance, they are a fantastic source of omega-3, dietary fibre, and antioxidants, and support bone health.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.