Drinking less water can give your dark circles! Dermatologist reveals connection between good skin and water intake

Hydration is the key to unlocking several health and skincare benefits. When you are hydrated, not only do you feel good, but your skin also feels radiant. But have you ever wondered how much water you should drink to achieve the same? What happens to your skin, when you stay hydrated by drinking water, dermat reveals. (Pexels)

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor's nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares a simple Chaitra Navratri meal plan you should be following

On April 1, Raj Shamani shared a video on YouTube where he sat down with dermatologist Dr Manjot Marwah to talk about misconceptions about sensitive skin, whether you should be using fruit masks, whether sitting in AC ruins your skin and more. In one segment, she also talked about what drinking more water does to your skin and how much you should drink in a day.

Does drinking more water help your skin?

In the podcast, when asked if drinking more water makes a difference in our skin, Dr Manjot said that drinking less water makes a difference and advised that ‘drinking normal [amount of] water is fine’. Moreover, It does not matter if you drink too much, thinking your skin will glow extra or you will have ‘very good’ skin. “2-3 litres is enough. Any more than that, in excess, and your body is going to throw it out,” Dr Manjot said.

But what if you drink less water?

When asked what happens when we drink less water, Dr Manjot explained that if you drink less, the ‘first visible changes are under the eyes’. “You start getting dark circles…Dry skin is a sign; dehydration occurs, and your lips will appear dry. It's a vicious cycle, if there is dry skin then ageing happens quickly, everything will happen back to back.”

Additionally, Dr Majot also talked about what happens when people with sensitive skin drink hot coffee or hot tea. She revealed, “Hot coffee or hot tea - whenever someone has sensitive skin, we say not to drink it. Whenever you hold a mug of coffee, you get hot fumes, and the vapour that comes out hits the cheeks. This causes problems, and this is a very important point which is written in our textbooks. Do not drink hot liquids…it can be bad. So, that should be avoided.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.