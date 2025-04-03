Kareena Kapoor's nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares a simple Chaitra Navratri meal plan you should be following

Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, popularly known for working with actor Kareena Kapoor, took to Instagram to share a simple meal plan that Hindu devotees observing the auspicious festival of Chaitra Navratri can follow. She listed meals that you can have for breakfast, mid-morning, lunch, dinner, and snacks. Kareena Kapoor's nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shared a simple Chaitra Navratri meal plan.

Chaitra Navratri meal plan by Rujuta Diwekar

On April 2, Rujuta posted a sample meal plan for Chaitra Navratri and wrote that Indian kitchens are always prepared for the change in seasons, especially in summer when we welcome the season with light meals. “A celebration of the change in season, an infusion of millets, pulses, spices and nuts. A time-tested practice of the Indian kitchens to welcome the summers with a light stomach and without breaking into a sweat,” she wrote.

On rising

3-4 soaked black raisins with 1-2 strands of kesar + 3-4 soaked almonds

Breakfast

Rajgira thalipeeth or roti with dahi

Mid-morning

A small bowl of musk melon

Lunch

Samo chawal with peanut curry

Evening

Chaas with ginger + boiled and roasted sweet potato

Dinner

Banana + glass of masala milk (milk boiled with mixed powder of dry fruits and some spices, can be had after milk has cooled down or warmed).

Rujuta also offered a few more hydration options that people can enjoy during the festival. She listed Aam panha and fresh watermelon juice in her post.

Meanwhile, Chaitra Navratri is a nine-day period of religious celebrations. Devotees keep the fast to purify the body and mind. It involves refraining from food and water from sunrise to sunset.

Per nutritionist Purnima Verma, “It increases brain functions like memory, alertness, and cognitive functions and stimulates neurogenesis. Fasting also enhances metabolism, reshuffles circadian rhythm, improves sleep, and assimilation of food.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.