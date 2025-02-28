This super quick creamy dahi wale chole recipe will get you in the weekend mood right away!

We're in a treat yo'self mood and so we're going to influence you to join in on the fun! This delicious dahi wale chole recipe will get you in the right weekend mood!

The month is ending and the weekend with a brand new month is just a few hours away. So why not kiss February goodbye and welcome March in full swing with a full stomach and uber-happy taste buds? If you're looking for a dish that you aren't likely to have tried before, comes together in under 20 minutes and will have you licking your plate clean, look no further than this creamy, lush bowl of dahi wale chole — we of course have the easiest recipe sorted for you.

Dahi wale Chole

Ingredients: Curd - 3 to 4 big tbsps, soaked cashews - 7 to 8, ginger-garlic paste (can add some green chilis to this also), turmeric, red chili powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, oil, jeera, kasuri methi, finely sliced tomatoes, boiled chole, sliced onions, fresh coriander, garam masala

Method: Add the curd, soaked cashews, ginger-garlic paste, turmeric, red chili powder, coriander powder and cumin powder to your mixer and blend into a smooth paste. Put a pan on high heat, and add oil followed by the jeera. Once it starts spluttering, add in the finely sliced tomatoes and cook down till they start losing form. Now in goes the dahi blend followed by the boiled chole. Drop in the sliced onions, chopped coriander followed by the garam masala. Adjust the salt and voila, your dahi wale chole is ready.

Side note: This can be quite a flavour-packed healthy recipe option if you chose to go light with the oil. The more dahi you add, the lighter and creamier the final finish will be. Based on how much gravy you retain, this recipe is ideal to eat with both rice or roti. A side of sliced onions, lemons and chilis are an absolute must for the full experience!

(recipe from My Flavourful Journey)

Ready to kickstart your delicious weekend?