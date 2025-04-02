Kareena Kapoor massive diamond ring makes up for her lacklustre gown at the Vivienne Westwood Mumbai show. Watch

After winning hearts with her custom Manish Malhotra ivory saree lehenga at the Lakme Fashion Week 25th anniversary gala, Kareena Kapoor served another moment of fashion elegance at the Vivienne Westwood showcase in Mumbai last night. Kareena arrived at the Gateway of India dressed in a berry red gown. However, the star of her look was the massive diamond ring on her finger. Kareena Kapoor wore a massive diamond ring to the Vivienne Westwood Mumbai showcase.

Kareena Kapoor's massive diamond ring

Paparazzi pages shared pictures and videos of Kareena Kapoor on Instagram, showing the actor posing during the photocall and greeting the media. Kareena's diamond ring caught our attention as she waved at the paps while getting her pictures clicked. She wore two bands - one adorned with a huge diamond crystal and the second embellished with multiple diamonds. As for the other accessories, she chose statement earrings and gold strappy pumps featuring sky-high heels.

More about Kareena Kapoor's dress

As for the berry red dress, though, we hoped for a more edgy ensemble aligning with the legendary designer Vivienne Westwood's style; it added a sultry feminine elegance to the actor's look. It has an off-the-shoulder design, a plunging neckline, a draped design on the corseted bodice hugging her midriff like a second skin, a draped floor-length skirt, a front thigh-high slit, and a floor-grazing hem length.

Meanwhile, with her tresses left loose in a centre parting and styled with soft waves, Kareena chose muted red eye shadow, smudged eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, feathered brows, blushed cheeks, glowing highlighter, muted pink lips, and soft contouring for the glam.

About the Vivienne Westwood showcase

The Vivienne Westwood showcase was the label's first fashion show in India, presented at the Gateway of India. It celebrated India's rich artisanal textile heritage and presented a selection of Spring Summer 2025 Vivienne Westwood looks, special archive pieces and a capsule collection of Vivienne Westwood couture looks crafted with the finest hand-woven Chanderi silks and Khadi cotton, wool and silks. ⁠