Radhika Merchant, in a Vivienne Westwood corset and custom saree, looks no less than a beautiful painting

Vivienne Westwood held its first-ever fashion show in Inda on April 1. set against the backdrop of the Gateway of India, the red carpet was a star-studded as ever. However, Radhika Merchant in a custom-made saree and a 1990 Vivienne Westwood corset was the surprise element that we were not expecting. Radhika Merchant for Vivienne Westwood India show.(Instagram/@dietsabya)

Here’s what Radhika Merchant wore:

Ambani's choti bahu looked gorgeous as ever as she picked a stunning corset from the classic collection of the luxury brand. The ivory while silk corset features the French painter François Boucher painting of Daphnis and Chloe. The corset featured sleeveless patterns, a sweetheart neckline and an asymmetrical hem.

Radhika teamed the corset with a custom-made matching silk saree featuring renaissance paintings, and a golden border. Radhika held the pallu in one hand and added floor-sweeping details to her look as she posed for the pictures. Check out her attire here.

How Radhika accessorised her look:

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Radhika minimally accessorised her look in a statement white choker necklace with a white studded stone. In ear studs with blinding diamonds and a black beaded bracelet in one hand, she completed her look.

Radhika wore her tresses in a messy bun with a middle part and decked up in minimal makeup as she let her ensemble do all the talking. In nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks and a shade of pink lipstick, Radhika rounded off her look.

About Vivienne Westwood India show:

On March 31, Vivienne Westwood's official Instagram profile shared the first look of their India show. "Vivienne Westwood is set to host their first fashion show in India, presented at the historic and prestigious Gateway of India, Mumbai, celebrating India's rich artisanal textile heritage," read an excerpt of the caption.

“The show will present a selection of Spring Summer 2025 Vivienne Westwood looks and special archive pieces, alongside a capsule collection of Vivienne Westwood couture looks crafted with the finest hand-woven Chanderi silks and Khadi cotton, wool and silks - the fabric reinvigorated by Mahatma Gandhi and known as a symbol of freedom in India,” the luxury brand announced.