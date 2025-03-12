Radhika Merchant ditches glam for simple striped top and denims; Ambani's choti bahu still looks like a million bucks

Radhika Merchant was spotted in Mumbai on the night of March 11, embracing a simple yet stylish look. The Ambanis’ choti bahu, often seen in glamorous couture and statement jewellery, took a refreshing break from her signature opulence and opted for a less is more aesthetic. Wearing a classic striped top and denim, she proved that style doesn’t always require extravagance. Let’s break down her look and take some fashion notes. (Also read: Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant flaunt beautiful sarees as PM Modi inaugurates Vantara wildlife centre. See glam pics ) Radhika Merchant embraced a less-is-more aesthetic with a striped top and denim combo.(Instagram)

Radhika Merchant rocks simple top-denim combo

Radhika Merchant ditched over-the-top outfits and proved how a simple top and denim can look effortlessly stylish. She opted for a classic black-and-white striped top featuring a scoop neckline adorned with subtle glitter and half sleeves. Pairing it with relaxed-fit denim, she struck the perfect balance between comfort and style, making a strong case for understated fashion.

She accessorized her look with a pair of hoop earrings adorned with delicate star embellishments and a chic handbag over her shoulder. When it came to makeup, Radhika kept things minimal and opted for nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, softly blushed cheeks, a luminous highlighter, and a shade of nude lipstick.

Her luscious tresses were styled in soft curls and left loose in a sleek middle partition, cascading beautifully over her shoulders. This elegant yet understated look perfectly captured her less-is-more aesthetic, proving that simplicity can be just as striking as high-glam fashion.

More about Radhika Merchant

Radhika Merchant, the youngest daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant, tied the knot with Anant Ambani in July 2024. Their grand wedding celebrations spanned three days, bringing together a star-studded guest list that included international icons, Hollywood celebrities, political leaders, and global dignitaries. The extravagant affair was nothing short of a royal spectacle, reflecting the couple’s rich cultural heritage and the Ambani family's signature opulence.