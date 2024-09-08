Nita Ambani, hand in hand with choti bahu Radhika Merchant, in videos from Antilia Ganpati festivities

The Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations have begun all over the country. As people are celebrating it in much pomp, the Ambani family too held grand celebrations on the occasion. Antilia was decorated with thousands of flowers to welcome Lord Ganesha. Amid the ceremony, Nita Ambani was seen walking hand in hand with choti bahu Radhika Merchant. The two were seen walking inside the venue with Uddhav Thackeray’s wife, Rashmi Thackeray. Nita Ambani was seen holding hands of Radhika Merchant while walking towards the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

The video shows Nita Ambani dressed in a bright purple saree paired with strings of what seems to be pearls. Whereas Radhika Merchant donned a gorgeous multicoloured saree and styled it with diamond necklace and bangles. Rashmi Thackeray was too seen in a pink-golden saree moment. (Also Read: Nita Ambani and Tina Ambani lead aarti together at Antilia Ganesh Chaturthi festivities)

Take a look at their pictures here:

Nita Ambani with Radhika Merchant and Rashmi Thackeray,

Friday night, the Ambani family invited Ganpati Bappa to their Antilia home to kick off the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in style. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, who had recently tied the knot, were pictured as they brought "Antilia Cha Raja" home. Later, Radhika and Anant were seen celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi alongside Nita and Mukesh Ambani. (Also Read: Inside Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi puja: Radhika Merchant in red sharara set; Anant Ambani, Nita Ambani perform rituals)

During the grand Ganesh Chaturthi event, Nita Ambani and Tina Ambani were seen heading the main aarti ceremony. The two stood in front of Lord Ganesha’s idol with a Pooja thali and performed the ceremony to seek blessings from God. The video went viral on social media as the Ambani women were seen together.

The clip also features "Antilia Cha Raja," who arrived at the family's Mumbai residence in a truck drawn by a sizable procession and was decked out with hundreds of flowers. Not only that, but the venue was also decorated with hundreds of flowers falling from the ceiling.