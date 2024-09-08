Radhika Merchant, Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani's diamond accessories, ethnic outfits steal the show at Ganeshotsav

The Ambani family hosted a grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at Antilia last night. The paparazzi shared a video of Nita Ambani, along with Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani, greeting the media at the star-studded festivities. While Nita and Radhika wore elegant sarees, Anant complemented them in a kurta and pyjama set. Radhika Merchant, Nita Ambani, and Anant Ambani pose for the paparazzi at Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. (Instagram)

Radhika Merchant, Nita Ambani and Anant Ambani pose for the paps

Radhika Merchant, Nita Ambani, and Anant Ambani stepped out of Antilia last night during the Ganeshotsav celebrations to greet the paparazzi. The videos show them greeting the media and posing together for photos. Their glittering diamond accessories and stylish ethnic ensembles stole the show.

Radhika, Anant and Nita Ambani's diamond accessories

To style their ethnic ensembles for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, Nita Ambani, Radhika Merchant, and Anant Ambani chose glittering diamond-adorned accessories. While Nita chose dangling earrings, a massive ring, kadhas, a diamond hairpin, and a multi-string pearl necklace, Radhika wore a choker necklace, matching earrings, single-strand mangalsutra, and kadhas.

Meanwhile, Anant, known for wearing luxurious brooches with his outfits, opted for another themed brooch during the Ganeshotsav bash. He pinned a massive Ganpati brooch on his outfit. The diamond buttons on his jacket also caught our eye.

What did Radhika Merchant and Nita Ambani wear for the Ganeshotsav?

Newlywed Radhika Merchant opted for a silk saree adorned with zardosi-embroidered gold borders, multi-coloured print, and intricate embroidery. She styled the nine yards with a matching gold backless blouse. Lastly, hair tied in a centre-parted bun and styled with feathered brows, a dainty bindi, glowing skin, rouge-tinted cheeks, and pink lips rounded off the glam.

Meanwhile, Nita Ambani complemented her choti bahu in a purple heavily-embroidered saree and rani pink blouse. She styled the ethnic look with a side-parted bun, pink lip shade, kohl-lined eyes, a bindi, and darkened brows.