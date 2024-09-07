Inside Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi puja: Radhika Merchant in red sharara set; Anant Ambani, Nita Ambani perform rituals

The Ambani family welcomed Ganpati Bappa to their home, Antilia, last night to begin Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with pomp. Newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were clicked as they brought 'Antilia Cha Raja' home. Later, Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani were seen performing Ganesh Chaturthi puja rituals with Radhika and Anant. Inside Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi puja: Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani, and Nita Ambani perform rituals. (Instagram )

Inside Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

A paparazzi video showed the puja celebrations inside Antilia. In the clip, wearing a backless red sharara set, Radhika Merchant carries a puja thali as Nita Ambani, in a pink embroidered suit, overlooks puja preparations. Meanwhile, in the video, Anant Ambani was seen talking with his dad, Mukesh Ambani.

Decoding Radhika Merchant's attire to welcome Ganpati Bappa home

Radhika Merchant wore an embroidered red sharara set for her first Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations as a married woman. Her ensemble features heavy gold embroidery done all over. While the sleeveless kurta has a short hem length, side slits, a fitted silhouette, and a backless design with crisscross dori ties, the sharara pants feature a flared silhouette and a floor-grazing hem length.

Radhika paired the ensemble with a matching red net dupatta decked with embroidered borders and gota work. She draped it over her shoulders. Lastly, gold jhumkis and a mangalsutra rounded off the accessories. A no-makeup look, darkened brows, and hair secured in a ponytail gave the finishing touch.

A look at Ambani's Ganpati Bappa

A video shared by a paparazzi page showed the Ganpati idol Ambani family brought home to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. Decorated with hundreds of flowers and aboard a truck with a huge procession, ‘Antilia Cha Raja’ arrived at the family's Mumbai residence in the clip. The internet reacted to the clip by commenting, “Ganpati Bappa Morya” and “Jai Shree Ganesh”.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations begin

The Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in India begin today, September 7. The 10-day festival celebrates Lord Ganesha's birth anniversary. It will conclude on September 17 with Ganesh Visarjan.