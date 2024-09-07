Isha Ambani with her twins welcomes ‘Antilia Cha Raja’ in simple green suit, no makeup on Ganesh Chaturthi. Watch

Isha Ambani was photographed last night outside Antilia with her twins, Aadiya and Krishna. The paparazzi clicked Isha as she waited outside Ambani's Mumbai residence to welcome ‘Antilla Cha Raja’ on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. She wore a simple green kurta set for the occasion. Isha Ambani waits for Antilia Cha Raja with her twins on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. (Instagram )

Isha Ambani welcomes ‘Antilia Cha Raja’ with her twins on Ganesh Chaturthi

The Ambani family celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi on a large scale every year. This year, the family welcomed ‘Antilla Cha Raja’ with pomp. A video of Ambani's eldest daughter, Isha Ambani, waiting outside Antilia with her twins, Aadiya and Krishna, was shared multiple times on social media. It shows Isha looking forward to welcoming Ganpati Bappa home while she and one of her kids' nanny hold the twins in their arms.

Decoding Isha Ambani's simple look to welcome Ganpati Bappa

Isha Ambani chose a simple yet elegant green kurta set for Bappa's welcome. The silk suit features a knee-length A-line kurta with full-length sleeves, gold gota embroidery, and a relaxed silhouette. She paired it with matching silk tapered-fit pants that have an above-the-ankle cut-out.

Isha ditched heavy accessories with her minimal look and only wore a pair of dangling earrings and gold Kolhapuri flat sandals. Lastly, darkened brows, bare face, rouge-tinted cheeks, and nude lips rounded off the glam picks. She left her tresses loose in a side parting to give the finishing touch.

What did Aadiya and Krishna wear?

Meanwhile, Isha's twins, Aadiya and Krishna, wore matching outfits while waiting for Bappa with their mom. The munchkins looked adorable in a pastel blue top and pants set adorned with floral patterns.

About Isha Ambani

Isha Ambani is married to Anand Piramal. The couple tied the knot on December 12, 2018. They welcomed Aadiya and Krishna on November 19, 2022. Isha gave birth to her twins through IVF (in-vitro fertilization).