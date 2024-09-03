Ganesh Chaturthi shubh muhurat: Know city-wise puja timings, Ganesh Visarjan date, bhog for Bappa

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Ganesh Chaturthi falls on September 7 this year. The annual Hindu festival is observed with fervour across the country during the Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month. To celebrate this auspicious day, devotees should know the shubh muhurat, puja timings according to their cities, bhogs to present Lord Ganesh, and more. Read on to know all these details. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know the shubh muhurat, citywise puja timings, Ganesh Visarjan date, and bhog for Bappa. (Pexels)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Hindu devotees carry an idol of Lord Ganesha. (Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 shubh muhurat: Citywise puja timings

According to Drik Panchang, the shubh muhurat on Ganesh Chaturthi is from 11:03 am to 1:34 pm on September 7. Here are the citywise puja timings -

Pune - 11:18 am to 01:47 pm

Mumbai - 11:22 am to 01:51 pm

New Delhi - 11:03 am to 01:34 pm

Gurgaon - 11:04 am to 01:35 pm

Noida - 11:03 am to 01:33 pm

Chennai - 10:53 am to 01:21 pm

Jaipur - 11:09 am to 01:40 pm

Hyderabad - 11:00 am to 01:28 pm

Chandigarh - 11:05 am to 01:36 pm

Kolkata - 10:20 am to 12:49 pm

Bengaluru - 11:04 am to 01:31 pm

Ahmedabad - 11:23 am to 01:52 pm

Meanwhile, the Chaturthi Tithi will begin at 3:01 pm on September 6 and end at 5:37 pm on September 7.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Devotees carry an idol of Lord Ganesh to the pandal from a workshop ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai.(PTI)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know the Ganesh Visarjan date

This year, the 10-day festival of Ganesh Chaturthi will begin on September 7, and Ganesh Visarjan will be observed on Tuesday, September 17.

Morning Muhurat - 9:11 am to 1:47 pm

Afternoon Muhurat - 3:19 pm to 4:51 pm

Evening Muhurat - 7:51 pm to 9:19 pm

Night Muhurat - 10:47 pm to 3:12 am, September 18

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins at 3:10 pm on September 16 and ends at 11:44 am on September 17.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Bhog for Lord Ganesh

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, you can present Lord Ganesh with modak, laddu, pooran poli, kheer, and supari as bhog. Modaks are Lord Ganesha's most favourite food items. In fact, Lord Ganesh's idols are often seen holding modak in their hand.