Demand for clay-crafted, eco-friendly idols soars in Ludhiana ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi

As the city is abuzz with festive fervour ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, the demand for eco-friendly idols of Lord Ganesha has soared in the city. Artisans say Ludhiana devotees are steering clear of idols made from Plaster of Paris (PoP). (HT Photo)

Artisans and shopkeepers say that the devotees are steering clear from the conventional idols made out of Plaster of Paris (PoP) and buying clay-crafted statues.

Shopkeepers say they have sourced the clay idols from Kumartuli in Kolkata.

“Kumartuli is known for its fine artistry and premium quality idols. It is a popular choice for devotees who want to celebrate responsibly,” Deepak, a shopkeeper in Civil lines said.

He added that the idols crafted in Ludhiana are mostly PoP-based.

He said there is a significant surge in demand, and he is receiving an average of 25 to 30 orders daily.

Sharda, an artisan based on Ferozepur Road, said that there has been a significant increase in demand for clay idols and devotees are steering clear of PoP idols despite their comparatively lower cost.

After immersion, the remnants of these clay idols can be used in plants.

She added that devotees often bring their own cloth, jewellery and decorations to get the idols customised.

The most popular idols, ranging from 1.5 to 3 feet in height and priced between ₹500 and ₹5,000, are made from special clay sourced from Kolkata.

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) student Gurjot said, “For the last five years, our family has stopped purchasing PoP idols as they are difficult to dissolve into water. Seeing the aftermath of global warming, there is a need to be sincere towards the environment.”

Mohammad Yunus, who has been selling Ganesha idols near Arya College for 25 years, said that since Covid-19, devotees have been opting for holding rituals and immersions at home. He added that 60% of his stock has already been booked this year.

On the trend of eco-friendly idols, he said, “These sculptures take minutes to dissolve in water and are free of chemicals. Even the colour used in their decoration is water friendly.”